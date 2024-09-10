The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
KamalaHQ Lies AGAIN About Abortion Laws, Puts Women's Lives at Risk (This Time...
Awkward: Kamala Harris Confirms She’s Not Willie Brown’s Daughter in 1995 Clip
Eric Swalwell Has a Complete Meltdown Over Trump Cat Memes
The 'Illegal Migrants Eating Pets' Commentary Has Become Even More Absurd
Tulsi Gabbard Claims Kamala's Debate Practice Makes Her Look Like a Certain Profession...
WOW! Post From a Smiley Leftist Was SO RACIST I Had to Check...
OMG-LOL, That's Just SAD! Democrats REEEALLY Had to REACH to Create List of...
Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST,...
Moms Call Out Democrats for Doing Nothing While Their Children Died
David Hogg Getting Big and BAD With JD Vance for Being Too HONEST...
Comrade Kamala Debate Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
What Adam Schiff Claims Will Be Kamala's 1 BIG Problem Debating Trump Gets...
Spare Us Your OUTRAGE: JD Vance Absolutely TORCHES the Left Over Springfield, OH

LOL WUT? Watch Joe Biden Try to Compliment Tammy Duckworth, Fail HILARIOUSLY

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This popped into this writer's feed last night, and she laughed so hard she had the hiccups.

Joe Biden is known for his gaffes and misspeaking. Sometimes, it's nonsensical and downright embarrassing. 

Advertisement

But this? This is hysterical.

Watch:

It's the little pause before 'head', where he clearly was grasping for another word but plowed ahead that killed us.

Also the 'God love her' part. EL. OH. EL.

Aaaaand we're dead.

Honestly, if his economic, foreign, and domestic policies weren't garbage and he wasn't a complete jerk, he'd be amusing.

A heart as big as your head? Nope.

That'd be a bad thing.

Sure does.

What lady doesn't want to be told her heart is as big as her head?

So. Complimentary.

Heh.

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Claims Kamala's Debate Practice Makes Her Look Like a Certain Profession and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
Advertisement

OMG the Joe Biden greeting card collection would be fantastic.

Yeah.

LOL

So did this writer.

Like a goose in Springfield, OH.

Trump should make him Press Secretary or something.

The Left would lose their minds.

Tags: FUNNY GAFFE JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN TAMMY DUCKWORTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Claims Kamala's Debate Practice Makes Her Look Like a Certain Profession and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X
Sam J.
The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
justmindy
Awkward: Kamala Harris Confirms She’s Not Willie Brown’s Daughter in 1995 Clip
Brett T.
The 'Illegal Migrants Eating Pets' Commentary Has Become Even More Absurd
justmindy
David Hogg Getting Big and BAD With JD Vance for Being Too HONEST About Haitians Goes Hilariously WRONG
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tulsi Gabbard Claims Kamala's Debate Practice Makes Her Look Like a Certain Profession and Lefties FREAK Sam J.
Advertisement