LOL WUT? Watch Joe Biden Try to Compliment Tammy Duckworth, Fail HILARIOUSLY

This popped into this writer's feed last night, and she laughed so hard she had the hiccups.

Joe Biden is known for his gaffes and misspeaking. Sometimes, it's nonsensical and downright embarrassing.

But this? This is hysterical.

Watch:

Biden tells Sen. Tammy Duckworth that she has "a heart as big as her head."



Lmfaopic.twitter.com/U198OHulU4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 9, 2024

It's the little pause before 'head', where he clearly was grasping for another word but plowed ahead that killed us.

Also the 'God love her' part. EL. OH. EL.

Aaaaand we're dead.

😂



I am going to miss him a little. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 10, 2024

Honestly, if his economic, foreign, and domestic policies weren't garbage and he wasn't a complete jerk, he'd be amusing.

that can't be healthy. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) September 9, 2024

A heart as big as your head? Nope.

That'd be a bad thing.

He really knows what the ladies love to hear... — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) September 9, 2024

Sure does.

What lady doesn't want to be told her heart is as big as her head?

So. Complimentary.

Reminds me of my grandpa complimenting me with insults. — Jason 𝕏 (@Rocketman455) September 9, 2024

Heh.

He should write for Hallmark in his sunset years. — Not Abraham Lincoln (@duxpoliticus) September 9, 2024

OMG the Joe Biden greeting card collection would be fantastic.

Yeah.

Biden then went on to tell the senator that she has a future as long as her legs. https://t.co/v66BqZr9dW — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) September 10, 2024

LOL

I literally watched this 50 times. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😳 https://t.co/qv8YGV2hgi — Tracy Cowley (@tcgoldrush) September 10, 2024

So did this writer.

Like a goose in Springfield, OH.

Ok, hear me out. Maybe keep this guy around for the lolz. https://t.co/Js9Ge0jsq6 — Councilman Patrick (@real_IanPatrick) September 10, 2024

Trump should make him Press Secretary or something.

Could you imagine if Trump said this? https://t.co/00MLOPQSHQ — Janie Johnson - America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) September 10, 2024

The Left would lose their minds.