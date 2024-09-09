Check Out What Joe Scarborough Said Last Year About Kamala (He's Singing a MUCH Different Tune Today)

What a difference a year makes.

Last year, Joe Scarborough said no one cared about Vice President Kamala Harris and -- because of this -- Biden shouldn't replace her, despite her historically low approval ratings.

WATCH:

What a beautiful clip. Last year while discussing Kamala's historically low approval rating, Joe Scarborough said that Biden shouldn't replace her because nobody cares about the VP.😂



He then said that none of the criticism Kamala gets is because she is Black or a woman.🤣 pic.twitter.com/sqdZ0m5zog — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 9, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

But he's singing a very different tune these days.

You really don't despise the media enough.

Joe Scarborough has little to no principles — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 (@Baklava_USA) September 9, 2024

Like the rest of the media, Joe Scarborough has one agenda: defeat Trump.

Principles be damned.

He loves her now I assume? — Prosto Tak (@EtoYa69434) September 9, 2024

Of course!

Can't stand MSDNC, let alone these two traitors. The whole network is such propaganda. Your clips are truly the best. — Tigerlady's Den (@Tigress21) September 9, 2024

MSDNC. Well played.

The fact is, that no matter her race or gender, she has been epically inept in her role as VP. — 🇺🇲American Paw Paw🇺🇲 (@walter_bost) September 9, 2024

She was an unpopular VP and for a good reason.

And nothing has changed between when Morning Joe said this and today. Kamala is the same person, the same terrible politician.

He is, or was.

It does not.

A clown in the three-ring circus that is the media and the Democratic Party.

I'm sure Morning Joe is probably saying now what a strong leader she is!! He is a fool!!! https://t.co/hYSPn88nfr — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) September 9, 2024

Of course. We expect no better from the media.