Check Out What Joe Scarborough Said Last Year About Kamala (He's Singing a MUCH Different Tune Today)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 09, 2024
Townhall Media

What a difference a year makes.

Last year, Joe Scarborough said no one cared about Vice President Kamala Harris and -- because of this -- Biden shouldn't replace her, despite her historically low approval ratings.

WATCH:

EL. OH. EL.

But he's singing a very different tune these days.

You really don't despise the media enough.

Like the rest of the media, Joe Scarborough has one agenda: defeat Trump.

Principles be damned.

Of course!

MSDNC. Well played.

Tags: JOE SCARBOROUGH KAMALA HARRIS MIKA BRZEZINSKI MORNING JOE VP CHARLIE SYKES

