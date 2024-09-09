Check Out What Joe Scarborough Said Last Year About Kamala (He's Singing a MUCH Different Tune Today)

What a difference a year makes.
Last year, Joe Scarborough said no one cared about Vice President Kamala Harris and -- because of this -- Biden shouldn't replace her, despite her historically low approval ratings.
WATCH:
What a beautiful clip. Last year while discussing Kamala's historically low approval rating, Joe Scarborough said that Biden shouldn't replace her because nobody cares about the VP.😂— MAZE (@mazemoore) September 9, 2024
He then said that none of the criticism Kamala gets is because she is Black or a woman.🤣 pic.twitter.com/sqdZ0m5zog
EL. OH. EL.
But he's singing a very different tune these days.
You really don't despise the media enough.
Joe Scarborough has little to no principles— 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 (@Baklava_USA) September 9, 2024
Like the rest of the media, Joe Scarborough has one agenda: defeat Trump.
Principles be damned.
He loves her now I assume?— Prosto Tak (@EtoYa69434) September 9, 2024
Of course!
Can't stand MSDNC, let alone these two traitors. The whole network is such propaganda. Your clips are truly the best.— Tigerlady's Den (@Tigress21) September 9, 2024
MSDNC. Well played.
The fact is, that no matter her race or gender, she has been epically inept in her role as VP.— 🇺🇲American Paw Paw🇺🇲 (@walter_bost) September 9, 2024
She was an unpopular VP and for a good reason.
And nothing has changed between when Morning Joe said this and today. Kamala is the same person, the same terrible politician.
🚨🚨🚨 @JoeNBC is right. https://t.co/qjiTVQogwS— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 9, 2024
He is, or was.
The internet never forgets. https://t.co/prP1f0WWvf— Drunk and Disorderly @[email protected] (@Dionnemcnuttgm1) September 9, 2024
It does not.
More proof @JoeNBC is a clown. https://t.co/Fx9eJ1KeYN— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) September 9, 2024
A clown in the three-ring circus that is the media and the Democratic Party.
I'm sure Morning Joe is probably saying now what a strong leader she is!! He is a fool!!! https://t.co/hYSPn88nfr— The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) September 9, 2024
Of course. We expect no better from the media.
