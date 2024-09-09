Karine Jean Pierre Has Nothing but Giggles to Offer When Asked About all...
At the Mercy of Criminals: Chicago PD Confiscates Legal Gun After Woman Defends Home From Intruder

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Remember this when Kamala Harris tells you the Democratic Party cares about women.

They only care about women (when they can define women) when it comes to abortion, and even then, only when women choose abortion and not life.

Women who want to protect themselves and their children from thugs with guns? Nah.

This is the 'protection' the government will give those women:

Ridiculous.

Every. Single. Time.

So very broken.

They don't think you have a right to self defense.

It sure is.

Today it's 'assault weapons'; tomorrow it's all guns.

Yup.

Some Second Amendment/gun rights advocacy group should step in on her behalf and sue.

Hard to argue with that.

And the 'party of women' wouldn't utter a word about it.

All of this.

And we're sure the perpetrator is out on Illinois' cashless bail policy.

Vote accordingly.

