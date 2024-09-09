At the Mercy of Criminals: Chicago PD Confiscates Legal Gun After Woman Defends Home From Intruder

Remember this when Kamala Harris tells you the Democratic Party cares about women.

They only care about women (when they can define women) when it comes to abortion, and even then, only when women choose abortion and not life.

Advertisement

Women who want to protect themselves and their children from thugs with guns? Nah.

This is the 'protection' the government will give those women:

BREAKING: Legal gun owner fires at thug in Chicago climbing into daughter's room



CPD respond by confiscating her gun pic.twitter.com/V4QYrjSrx2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 9, 2024

Ridiculous.

This is why Chicago will never be safe... They choose criminals over law biding citizens — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 9, 2024

Every. Single. Time.

We punish the law abiding citizens defending themselves not the criminals. Our country is broken — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 9, 2024

So very broken.

Stay out of BLUE cities, they will NOT protect you and WILL NOT let you protect yourself! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 9, 2024

They don't think you have a right to self defense.

It’s part of the Democrats plan. This is why we have to vote Trump. pic.twitter.com/uhuIsTTLxI — Mr. Bigglesworth Memes 𝕏 (@Twitermytweet) September 9, 2024

It sure is.

Today it's 'assault weapons'; tomorrow it's all guns.

The lesson here is: be sure to always have a back up weapon.



and a back up for your back up.



and a back up for your back up f..... — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 9, 2024

Yup.

The CPD vitiated this mother's Constitutional right to self-defense. She needs a lawyer and she needs to sue CPD, the mayor and anyone who doesn't support her right to defend her home and family. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) September 9, 2024

Some Second Amendment/gun rights advocacy group should step in on her behalf and sue.

They want you dead. https://t.co/5spftAuV80 — Derek Fossier (@dfossier) September 9, 2024

Hard to argue with that.

Now imagine if she wasn't allowed to have a weapon to defend herself and had to leave it up to the police that turned against her. This could have ended a different way. https://t.co/n9sP7OUwRZ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 9, 2024

And the 'party of women' wouldn't utter a word about it.

The police couldn’t protect this family.



Those same police make sure this family can’t protect itself.



Every single gun control policy serves to protect perpetrators not victims.



Don’t ignore that those in charge behave exactly like criminals would if they were in charge… https://t.co/PF45D9Gh0C — Luke Weinhagen (@LukeWeinhagen) September 9, 2024

Advertisement

All of this.

A thug was trying to break into a family’s home, and a woman shot her firearm at the thug.



What did the cops do when they showed up?



They took the gun from the VICTIM.



Democrat cities are on the side of criminals. https://t.co/1X0BrgVRM0 — Zach (@ZachFrenUSA) September 9, 2024

And we're sure the perpetrator is out on Illinois' cashless bail policy.

Democrats will confiscate your gun if you defend yourself from a rape, murder, or kidnapping in Chicago.



Vote accordingly. https://t.co/g70VoviA5T — B.E. Townsend (@1averagepatriot) September 9, 2024

Vote accordingly.