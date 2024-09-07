Prosecute Elon Musk for His Opinions, Say the Same People Who Tell Us Trump Will Be a Fascist Dictator

J.D. Vance's Proposed Childcare Solution to Pay Grandma Boosts Family Values and Cuts...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on September 07, 2024
Twitchy

The Left has really let the mask slip.

If you say or do anything they don't like, they will work to destroy you. Politically, economically, and criminally.

As we draw closer to the presidential election and the Left doesn't have a stranglehold on X like they did in 2020, watch the calls to silence Elon Musk and censor X users grow louder and louder.

Advertisement

Here's Roger McNamee, an author, going on MSNBC and calling for the PROSECUTION of Elon Musk.

WATCH:

This is 'show me the man and I'll show you the crime' mentality.

They're disgusting fascists.

It really is amazing in its stupidity, isn't it?

But he's a Leftist, so it's (D)ifferent.

Always.

Kamala will take us down this path, and brag about it.

And anyone who thinks this won't impact them is fooling themselves.

Today it's Elon Musk. Tomorrow, it's the rest of us.

BUT TRUMP WILL BE A FASCIST DICTATOR!

Very, very insane.

Given the vastness of federal law, they'd find something to prosecute Musk on.

And the rest of us, too.

They do.

And they naively think their preferred party will always be in charge.

