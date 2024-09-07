Prosecute Elon Musk for His Opinions, Say the Same People Who Tell Us Trump Will Be a Fascist Dictator

The Left has really let the mask slip.
If you say or do anything they don't like, they will work to destroy you. Politically, economically, and criminally.
As we draw closer to the presidential election and the Left doesn't have a stranglehold on X like they did in 2020, watch the calls to silence Elon Musk and censor X users grow louder and louder.
Here's Roger McNamee, an author, going on MSNBC and calling for the PROSECUTION of Elon Musk.
MSNBC guest @Moonalice calls for “prosecuting” @elonmusk: “The critical element in thinking about Elon Musk is like any American he has a right to his own opinion & … However, that right is not unlimited & he is under some special limitations that wouldn’t apply to normal people… pic.twitter.com/j2oAxlV7cI— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2024
This is 'show me the man and I'll show you the crime' mentality.
F*ck these people. You don’t get to decide what I say— 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) September 7, 2024
Democrats disgust me
They're disgusting fascists.
“His right to have an opinion is limited” is in competition for the single dumbest f*cking soundbite ever uttered on cable news, and I assure you the competition is stiff.— Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) September 7, 2024
It really is amazing in its stupidity, isn't it?
Ironically, @Moonalice’s line of thinking is more seditious than anything Musk has said or done.— PunishedNixon🐊🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) September 7, 2024
But he's a Leftist, so it's (D)ifferent.
“Special limitations” not existing in the first amendment are always the lefts agenda.— Gary Campbell (@souperfan2012) September 7, 2024
Always.
If there is one overriding reason #Trump has to win is the threat to free speech the Democrats pose. @KamalaHarris & @GovTimWalz threaten similar prosecution of those they disagree with. Unfortunately, prosecutions are happening across the world: UK, Canada, France,Brazil & more https://t.co/M2zbhKfAFZ— John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) September 7, 2024
Kamala will take us down this path, and brag about it.
The burgeoning communist among us are making the case to engage in lawfare against @elonmusk bc of his opinions, and the wide reach they achieved on this platform. https://t.co/oAyeQ15eQK— Jay Gallé (@JayGalle) September 7, 2024
And anyone who thinks this won't impact them is fooling themselves.
Today it's Elon Musk. Tomorrow, it's the rest of us.
If you don’t say nice things about the govt, you are a national security threat— Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) September 7, 2024
Huh? https://t.co/TNemXZhiIC
BUT TRUMP WILL BE A FASCIST DICTATOR!
This is legit insane. https://t.co/dPs6KTPYR1— JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) September 7, 2024
Very, very insane.
The lefts way of thinking/actions should scare the hell out of you!! “Somewhere in there” - bottom line, he’s saying things we don’t like, use the government to crush him. UNBELIEVABLE https://t.co/l8BXQML1hp— Trent Henkaline (@trenthenkaline) September 7, 2024
Given the vastness of federal law, they'd find something to prosecute Musk on.
And the rest of us, too.
This is insane! Seriously anyone who supports this wants to live under a dictatorship! https://t.co/f1QKe3po9X— Rennie Alba (@Renniealba) September 7, 2024
They do.
And they naively think their preferred party will always be in charge.
