Prosecute Elon Musk for His Opinions, Say the Same People Who Tell Us Trump Will Be a Fascist Dictator

The Left has really let the mask slip.

If you say or do anything they don't like, they will work to destroy you. Politically, economically, and criminally.

As we draw closer to the presidential election and the Left doesn't have a stranglehold on X like they did in 2020, watch the calls to silence Elon Musk and censor X users grow louder and louder.

Here's Roger McNamee, an author, going on MSNBC and calling for the PROSECUTION of Elon Musk.

WATCH:

MSNBC guest @Moonalice calls for “prosecuting” @elonmusk: “The critical element in thinking about Elon Musk is like any American he has a right to his own opinion & … However, that right is not unlimited & he is under some special limitations that wouldn’t apply to normal people… pic.twitter.com/j2oAxlV7cI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2024

This is 'show me the man and I'll show you the crime' mentality.

F*ck these people. You don’t get to decide what I say



Democrats disgust me — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) September 7, 2024

They're disgusting fascists.

“His right to have an opinion is limited” is in competition for the single dumbest f*cking soundbite ever uttered on cable news, and I assure you the competition is stiff. — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) September 7, 2024

It really is amazing in its stupidity, isn't it?

Ironically, @Moonalice’s line of thinking is more seditious than anything Musk has said or done. — PunishedNixon🐊🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) September 7, 2024

But he's a Leftist, so it's (D)ifferent.

“Special limitations” not existing in the first amendment are always the lefts agenda. — Gary Campbell (@souperfan2012) September 7, 2024

Always.

If there is one overriding reason #Trump has to win is the threat to free speech the Democrats pose. @KamalaHarris & @GovTimWalz threaten similar prosecution of those they disagree with. Unfortunately, prosecutions are happening across the world: UK, Canada, France,Brazil & more https://t.co/M2zbhKfAFZ — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) September 7, 2024

Kamala will take us down this path, and brag about it.

The burgeoning communist among us are making the case to engage in lawfare against @elonmusk bc of his opinions, and the wide reach they achieved on this platform. https://t.co/oAyeQ15eQK — Jay Gallé (@JayGalle) September 7, 2024

And anyone who thinks this won't impact them is fooling themselves.

Today it's Elon Musk. Tomorrow, it's the rest of us.

If you don’t say nice things about the govt, you are a national security threat



Huh? https://t.co/TNemXZhiIC — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) September 7, 2024

BUT TRUMP WILL BE A FASCIST DICTATOR!

Very, very insane.

The lefts way of thinking/actions should scare the hell out of you!! “Somewhere in there” - bottom line, he’s saying things we don’t like, use the government to crush him. UNBELIEVABLE https://t.co/l8BXQML1hp — Trent Henkaline (@trenthenkaline) September 7, 2024

Given the vastness of federal law, they'd find something to prosecute Musk on.

And the rest of us, too.

This is insane! Seriously anyone who supports this wants to live under a dictatorship! https://t.co/f1QKe3po9X — Rennie Alba (@Renniealba) September 7, 2024

They do.

And they naively think their preferred party will always be in charge.