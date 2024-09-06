SHAMELESS AP Intentionally Misquotes J.D. Vance on School Shooting, Deletes Post After Narrative Is Set





Shame on the Associated Press. Well, we'd shame them if they had shame. But they're incapable of it.

Here's the post the put up last night, which they deleted:





As many users pointed out, that's not what Vance said.

The full quote is: "I don’t like that this is a fact of life."



This is a really misleading headline and Tweet. AP should really change it. https://t.co/VAnwOaEzYe — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 6, 2024

It was intentionally misleading.

The full quote: "I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools." — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 6, 2024

And Vance isn't wrong.

After getting ratioed into oblivion and having several pending Community Notes, the AP deleted that post and issued a correction:

JD Vance says he laments that school shootings are a "fact of life" and says the U.S. needs to harden security to prevent more carnage like the shooting this week that left four dead in Georgia.https://t.co/mdz0617PDl — The Associated Press (@AP) September 6, 2024

But the damage was done:

But the point of it is to mislead millions of people. It’s not a mistake; it’s doing what it was intended to do. https://t.co/iEF0duywBE — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 6, 2024

Nailed it.

And, as always, the original, deleted post received significantly more views than the correction.

Deleted post: 2.2 million impressions



Corrected post: 100k impressions pic.twitter.com/4Q5tpIoGXn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 6, 2024

And that's the entire point.

As demonstrated by the response of the Kamala Harris campaign:

AP put out a false headline, deletes the post, but this was the entire point. Incredible. https://t.co/BTYbgrPRm0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2024

Just incredible.

You don't despise the media enough.