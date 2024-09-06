The Newest Russiagate Indictment Should Be Dismissed on First Amendment Grounds (A Deep...
Would President Kamala Harris Pardon Hunter Biden?
Kamala Harris Campaign Doesn't Have Time to Think About Why Certain Things May...
Chuck Schumer: A Great American Future Depends on a Path to Citizenship for...
GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Tim Walz Over COVID Fraud Investigation
Kamala Harris Welcomes Joyful Warriors (and Hotties) to Official Team Kamala Account
You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral...
President Joe Biden Admits They Shouldn't Have Called It the Inflation Reduction Act
Politico Does Some MAJOR Wishcasting With Headline About Trump's 'Shrinking Map'
'He's Just Like Us!' Donald Trump Creates HILARIOUS Viral Moment as He Denounces...
SERIOUSLY?! Woke BBC Tells Viewers to 'Check Your Chests' During BREAST CANCER Documentary
Don't Look Away: THIS Is What Pro-Hamas Protesters and Anti-Israel Goons Support, and...
Elon Musk: Trump Must Win If We're to Preserve Freedom and Meritocracy
Donald Trump Says He’ll Create a Government Efficiency Commission, Put Elon Musk in...

SHAMELESS AP Intentionally Misquotes J.D. Vance on School Shooting, Deletes Post After Narrative Is Set

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:51 AM on September 06, 2024
Journalism meme


Shame on the Associated Press. Well, we'd shame them if they had shame. But they're incapable of it.

Here's the post the put up last night, which they deleted:


As many users pointed out, that's not what Vance said.

Advertisement

It was intentionally misleading.

And Vance isn't wrong.

After getting ratioed into oblivion and having several pending Community Notes, the AP deleted that post and issued a correction:

But the damage was done:

Recommended

Kamala Harris Campaign Doesn't Have Time to Think About Why Certain Things May Have Happened
Brett T.
Advertisement

Nailed it.

And, as always, the original, deleted post received significantly more views than the correction.

And that's the entire point.

As demonstrated by the response of the Kamala Harris campaign:

Just incredible.

You don't despise the media enough.

Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS GEORGIA KAMALA HARRIS SCHOOL SHOOTING JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris Campaign Doesn't Have Time to Think About Why Certain Things May Have Happened
Brett T.
Kamala Harris Welcomes Joyful Warriors (and Hotties) to Official Team Kamala Account
Brett T.
'He's Just Like Us!' Donald Trump Creates HILARIOUS Viral Moment as He Denounces Mosquitos
Grateful Calvin
Chuck Schumer: A Great American Future Depends on a Path to Citizenship for 11 Million Undocumented
Brett T.
You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral College
Amy Curtis
GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Tim Walz Over COVID Fraud Investigation
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Harris Campaign Doesn't Have Time to Think About Why Certain Things May Have Happened Brett T.
Advertisement