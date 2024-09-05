The Nation Aims for Worst Take of the Year Complaining About Democrats Embracing 'Dark Side' of Football

This is certainly a take, and definitely in the running for the worst take of 2024.

We did it, we found the worst take so far this year pic.twitter.com/WfjptqPsN3 — Uncrewed (@Uncrewed) September 4, 2024

And, yes, it's real:

The Democratic Party is presenting football as a symbol of the kind of teamwork needed to take down Donald Trump, argues @EdgeofSports. The embrace of football is rattling conservatives, but it may cost Democrats young progressive voters.https://t.co/2WSs0snLln — The Nation (@thenation) August 26, 2024

The Nation writes:

It may seem like the Democrats are playing offense. That certainly fits a sports cliché, but it gets the underlying political dynamic backward. Football—and the reclamation of patriotic symbology—is pulling the Democratic Party to the right. While the left never had a coordinated plan to sink pro football, the last decade’s exposure of the sport’s corrosive nature is a good thing. People have the right to know the negative physical and psychological effects that can arise from playing the most popular sport in the country. Football and medical whistleblowers have exposed a right wing willing to look away from public health if it means pats on the back and campaign dollars from the reactionary billionaires that run the NFL.

What did we just read?

Sure do.

Media is now just a series of Mad Lib word games (no pun intended) — DrDoggyballs (@georgje) September 5, 2024

No lies detected.

How I feel after reading that headline pic.twitter.com/k0uyybw2zM — Robert DiBernardi🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@RDiBernardi) September 4, 2024

Same.

"Come on over and we'll watch some dialectical materialism" said nobody ever. — Nick (@hecatoncheires) September 4, 2024

Never, in the history of humanity.

Yeah dog @EdgeofSports you kinda do deserve to get clowned on for this.



“The democrats embrassing football is bad because football is bad”



Also football: literally the most popular sport in the country, and damn near every single most popular televised event in the country. — NickG98 (@SpiralSine6) September 5, 2024

We never said the staff at The Nation were smart.

Worst Take Of The Year is an extraordinarily competitive category in an election year but this will be hard to top, basically the Aaron Judge of Bad Takes. https://t.co/I3gk8ffII3 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 4, 2024

Sure is.

Libs ridiculed him for it nonstop, but this is the kind of stuff Carville was talking about. https://t.co/RTOqE9p3O3 — Matthew J. Pagano (@matthewjpagano) September 4, 2024

Yes, they did.

Are they claiming Walz makes them pro-football?



I taught 5 classes over 2 years at a community college. I also was a lobbyist for 20 years.



Am I a professor? Or a lobbyist? https://t.co/artFrFn0mJ — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) September 5, 2024

Also, Taylor Swift and all that.

Pictured: young people in a swing state being repelled by football https://t.co/UvT5DS2kAm pic.twitter.com/jKPPPeR0P0 — Joe Stieb (@joestieb) September 4, 2024

Again: we never said The Nation writers were smart.

The left isn’t hard to figure out. At its core, it’s about destroying everything you enjoy. That happens by hyper-politicizing all aspects of life. https://t.co/O28b0aqD32 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 5, 2024

THIS. Don't ever forget this.