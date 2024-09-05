WOMP WOMP: Adding Tim Walz to the Ticket Has HURT Kamala in Minnesota
The Nation Aims for Worst Take of the Year Complaining About Democrats Embracing 'Dark Side' of Football

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 05, 2024
Twitchy

This is certainly a take, and definitely in the running for the worst take of 2024.

And, yes, it's real:

The Nation writes:

It may seem like the Democrats are playing offense. That certainly fits a sports cliché, but it gets the underlying political dynamic backward. Football—and the reclamation of patriotic symbology—is pulling the Democratic Party to the right. While the left never had a coordinated plan to sink pro football, the last decade’s exposure of the sport’s corrosive nature is a good thing. People have the right to know the negative physical and psychological effects that can arise from playing the most popular sport in the country. Football and medical whistleblowers have exposed a right wing willing to look away from public health if it means pats on the back and campaign dollars from the reactionary billionaires that run the NFL.

What did we just read?

Sure do.

No lies detected.

Same.

Never, in the history of humanity.

We never said the staff at The Nation were smart.

Sure is.

Yes, they did.

Also, Taylor Swift and all that.

Again: we never said The Nation writers were smart.

THIS. Don't ever forget this.

