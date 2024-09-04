Kamala Campaign Accepts ABC News Debate Rules (But Check Out ALL the WHINING She's Doing)

Good on ABC News for not capitulating to the Kamala Harris campaign's demands.

Just to recap: it was Kamala's campaign who demanded Donald Trump stick to the original debate terms he agreed to with Joe Biden.

Then Trump agreed.

Then Kamala's campaign wanted to switch the rules.

And through it all they blamed Trump.

But in the end, the rules prevailed and the debate will proceed with the original rules -- including muted mics -- on September 10:

New: Kamala Harris campaign has just accepted in a letter to ABC News the rules of next week's debate against Donald trump, including mics being muted when it's not a candidate's turn to speak, per person familiar with debate negotiations.



That had been the final hang-up. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2024

And this was all Kamala's demands.

In their letter to ABC News, Harris campaign wrote in part:



"Vice President Harris, a former prosecutor, will be fundamentally disadvantaged by this format, which will serve to shield Donald Trump from direct exchanges with the Vice President." — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2024

This is a take.

Let's be clear: this entire muted mic debate was because Kamala really, really, really wanted her 'I'M SPEAKING' moment with Trump.

And now she's not gonna get it.

More from Harris campaign letter to ABC News:



"Notwithstanding our concerns, we understand that Donald Trump is a risk to skip the debate altogether, as he has threatened to do previously, if we do not accede to his preferred format. We do not want to jeopardize the debate." — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2024

Puh-leeze. Spare us. We all know Kamala wants to back out of this debate.

Trump demanded a third one. Kamala refused it.

There have been some assurances offered to the Harris campaign about how the network would handle any moments of significant cross talk, including mics being turned on, as well as moderator discouraging disruptive interruptions and explaining to viewers what is being said. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2024

They're going to do everything they can to help her.

Bank on that.

LOL at everyone who thought this was some sort of grand strategy to get Trump to accept live mics. She was scared to death and counting on ABC News to bail her out. This is a total white flag. https://t.co/gdIM3evPxG — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 4, 2024

It really is.

Bunch of kids in a 3rd world country are about to get a brand new T-Shirt. https://t.co/1C5dRzSNfB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

She's at home practicing her facial expressions https://t.co/W5X4bBD9ou pic.twitter.com/GX4Cje8KSP — Bitchard Ramirez (@sryidkwhyimhere) September 4, 2024

She sure is.