Kamala Campaign Accepts ABC News Debate Rules (But Check Out ALL the WHINING She's Doing)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:45 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo

Good on ABC News for not capitulating to the Kamala Harris campaign's demands.

Just to recap: it was Kamala's campaign who demanded Donald Trump stick to the original debate terms he agreed to with Joe Biden.

Then Trump agreed.

Then Kamala's campaign wanted to switch the rules.

And through it all they blamed Trump.

But in the end, the rules prevailed and the debate will proceed with the original rules -- including muted mics -- on September 10:

And this was all Kamala's demands.

This is a take.

Let's be clear: this entire muted mic debate was because Kamala really, really, really wanted her 'I'M SPEAKING' moment with Trump.

And now she's not gonna get it.

Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue
Grateful Calvin
Puh-leeze. Spare us. We all know Kamala wants to back out of this debate.

Trump demanded a third one. Kamala refused it.

They're going to do everything they can to help her.

Bank on that.

It really is.

EL. OH. EL.

She sure is.

Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue
Grateful Calvin
Surprise, AZ Is About to Learn the First Amendment Means Something After Mayor Has Outspoken Mom Arrested
Amy Curtis
All These Matching Buses Leaving Kamala Harris' NH Rally Just Scream 'Genuine Grassroots Supporters'
Doug P.
'Ex' Nathan Wade Shows Up With Fani Willis After Daughter Pulled Over
Brett T.
Here's Dem Rep Ro Khanna's 'Common Sense' Solution After a 14-Year-Old Is in Custody for Ga. Shooting
Doug P.
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Kamala Has and Will Engage in Political Retaliation and Brings the RECEIPTS
Amy Curtis

