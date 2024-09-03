WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't Compromise

After Hamas killed six hostages -- including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin -- last week, the Left has been pointing the finger at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not doing enough to get the hostages released. Including Joe Biden who had the audacity to say that while sitting on a beach in Delaware.

On the Piers Morgan show, author and activist Douglas K. Murray took Morgan to task for asking why Netanyahu hasn't compromised with Hamas yet.

PIERS MORGAN: Do you not feel that something has to give here, that this has to get resolved somehow, and that the only way to do that is, as with all these situations, you have to eventually compromise in some way? The problem for… pic.twitter.com/gobE78FHQq — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 3, 2024

(The post itself is just a transcript of Murray's response, so we'll avoid posting it here).

Well said. Murray is one of the most important intellectuals of our time.

Douglas is spot on. You can’t negotiate peace with religious zealots. — ndino (@CeeeClef) September 3, 2024

No, you cannot.

Piers Morgan epitomizes the ignorant who perpetuates blame on Israel where the elephant is clearly in the room. One can never negotiate with terrorists. — Yaffa Liba (@YaffaJodie) September 3, 2024

Why does everyone but the Left understand this?

Douglas Murray has the courageous fortitude of the Lion. Follow him and listen to him. — Frances A. Nevaehe Hayday CHANNEL FOR🌎 TR🌹TH (@CHANNELFORTRUTH) September 3, 2024

He predicted the chaos we're seeing in Europe, and is being threatened for it.

But he was right.

Douglas Murray is a treasure. — Dangerous Thoughts (@dangerousthinkg) September 3, 2024

He really is.

Great answer by D. Murray. We all need to aware not to assume the question is correct; that we start with Israel as the wrongdoer. That is an incorrect starting point and leads us down the wrong path in any discussion. Hamas is an evil death cult. There is no compromising. — rob berg (@robberg15) September 3, 2024

You can always reject the premise of a question.

And Murray does that.

This is a good answer from @DouglasKMurray, but I also have to note the insanely ignorant presumption in @piersmorgan ‘s question:



People in Israel are arguing over one additional major concession, but Israel has already offered insane levels of concessions as part of any deal.… https://t.co/e5HljmSXG6 — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 3, 2024

The entire post reads:

People in Israel are arguing over one additional major concession, but Israel has already offered insane levels of concessions as part of any deal. They’ve offered to trade each hostages for dozens of convicted terrorists. That alone is a major ask. They’ve offered to a phased withdrawal of most of Gaza. That’s a major concession. They’ve offered a ceasefire, that’s a major concession. They offer all of this just for hostages. So the idea that Israel, inc Bibi, are unwilling to make concessions (instead of the other side being unwilling to acceptable any reasonable deal) is pure nonsense. Many of us suspect they’ve offered far too much due to US pressure for a deal at any price. But they’ve moved every time. It’s simply H-mas that has never compromised and kept moving the goal posts.

Hamas wants Israel wiped off the map and all Jews dead. You don't compromise with that, and Hamas will never compromise for anything that doesn't give them what they want.

This is really excellent and accurate. Hamas needs to be wiped out, or they will commit atrocities again. https://t.co/VOwyhGndtn — What? (@Possiblyinabit) September 3, 2024

That is a certainty.

Once again, @DouglasKMurray hits it out of the park. https://t.co/us0wACyklj — Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) September 3, 2024

An absolute home run.