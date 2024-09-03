WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't Compromise

Women ALWAYS LOSE: JK Rowling and Others Run LAPS Around Trans Paralympic Athlete,...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 03, 2024
Meme

After Hamas killed six hostages -- including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin -- last week, the Left has been pointing the finger at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not doing enough to get the hostages released. Including Joe Biden who had the audacity to say that while sitting on a beach in Delaware.

On the Piers Morgan show, author and activist Douglas K. Murray took Morgan to task for asking why Netanyahu hasn't compromised with Hamas yet.

Watch:

(The post itself is just a transcript of Murray's response, so we'll avoid posting it here).

Well said. Murray is one of the most important intellectuals of our time.

No, you cannot.

Why does everyone but the Left understand this?

He predicted the chaos we're seeing in Europe, and is being threatened for it.

Women ALWAYS LOSE: JK Rowling and Others Run LAPS Around Trans Paralympic Athlete, Label Him a Cheat
Amy Curtis
But he was right.

He really is.

You can always reject the premise of a question.

And Murray does that.

The entire post reads:

People in Israel are arguing over one additional major concession, but Israel has already offered insane levels of concessions as part of any deal. They’ve offered to trade each hostages for dozens of convicted terrorists. That alone is a major ask. They’ve offered to a phased withdrawal of most of Gaza. That’s a major concession. They’ve offered a ceasefire, that’s a major concession. 

They offer all of this just for hostages. So the idea that Israel, inc Bibi, are unwilling to make concessions (instead of the other side being unwilling to acceptable any reasonable deal) is pure nonsense. Many of us suspect they’ve offered far too much due to US pressure for a deal at any price. But they’ve moved every time. It’s simply H-mas that has never compromised and kept moving the goal posts.

Hamas wants Israel wiped off the map and all Jews dead. You don't compromise with that, and Hamas will never compromise for anything that doesn't give them what they want.

That is a certainty.

An absolute home run.

