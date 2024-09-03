Kamala Harris Attacked Gold Star Families, but The Hill Insists She's Ready to...
Tablet Magazine: COVID Was Merely Crisis the Left Needed to Push Voting Reform They ALWAYS Wanted

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Left never rests, and beating back their agenda requires constant vigilance.

For example, voting reforms. The changes we saw in 2020 were not sprung from COVID-driven necessity. 

Oh, no. COVID was merely the catalyst to fast track things activists wanted to do for years. 

Here's more from Tablet Magazine:

If the average American ever thinks about the Horn of Africa, they likely imagine it as one of those interchangeably poor and faraway places that is many decades behind advanced Western countries like our own. Yet in California, New York, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, it is now possible to vote in person without any form of identification. In Michigan, you can vote without a photo ID, as long as you sign an affidavit saying you don’t have one. Unlike Somalilanders, most Americans no longer have to physically show up at a polling place to vote. Instead they have the choice of filling out and submitting their ballots beyond the observation of election officials, which means there is no assurance that the people in whose names ballots are cast actually signed—or saw—their ballots, voted free of duress or the promise of some benefit, or are even still alive.

It's a long piece, but worth the read.

But voter fraud is 'rare' and how dare we notice it.

The Left will never stop until they achieve their ends.

It's insane that voter ID isn't mandatory everywhere.

Especially since a plurality of voters support it.

Really, take time to read it.

The Left took a crisis -- COVID -- and didn't let it go to waste.

Bingo. And when they make everything a 'crisis' they can use that as grounds for stripping all of our rights.

