Tablet Magazine: COVID Was Merely Crisis the Left Needed to Push Voting Reform They ALWAYS Wanted

The Left never rests, and beating back their agenda requires constant vigilance.

For example, voting reforms. The changes we saw in 2020 were not sprung from COVID-driven necessity.

Oh, no. COVID was merely the catalyst to fast track things activists wanted to do for years.

Many people believe the changes to our voting laws and practices began in 2020 with COVID. But as @ArminRosen reports today, the pandemic panic was an opportunity for activists and lawyers to accelerate changes to America that were already in the works. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/GtT20mzB3s — Tablet Magazine (@tabletmag) September 3, 2024

Here's more from Tablet Magazine:

If the average American ever thinks about the Horn of Africa, they likely imagine it as one of those interchangeably poor and faraway places that is many decades behind advanced Western countries like our own. Yet in California, New York, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, it is now possible to vote in person without any form of identification. In Michigan, you can vote without a photo ID, as long as you sign an affidavit saying you don’t have one. Unlike Somalilanders, most Americans no longer have to physically show up at a polling place to vote. Instead they have the choice of filling out and submitting their ballots beyond the observation of election officials, which means there is no assurance that the people in whose names ballots are cast actually signed—or saw—their ballots, voted free of duress or the promise of some benefit, or are even still alive.

It's a long piece, but worth the read.

But voter fraud is 'rare' and how dare we notice it.

The Left will never stop until they achieve their ends.

So I can go to California and vote Republican without proving that I live in California? Anyone that’s willing to travel can go to one of these Democrats states and vote just by saying they don’t have an ID? I live in Texas and we have to show our ID here and I think that’s… — MomoMoni (@Shakapahona) September 3, 2024

It's insane that voter ID isn't mandatory everywhere.

Especially since a plurality of voters support it.

Major piece by @ArminRosen in @tabletmag today about the revolution in America's voting laws. Take time to read it. https://t.co/KGZSyafgqz — Tony Badran (@AcrossTheBay) September 3, 2024

Really, take time to read it.

It is a common misconception that Hawaii switched to all mail in elections due to Covid



The mail in elections law was passed in 2019; prior to that the Legislature and Nago had been pushing for universal mail in elections for 10 years prior https://t.co/nYgK0dbf87 — Audit the Vote Hawaii (@AudittheVoteHI) September 3, 2024

The Left took a crisis -- COVID -- and didn't let it go to waste.

True, these voting changes were being pushed for a while.



All they needed was a crisis to undermine democracy and freedom.



That is how we lose it: one crisis at a time. https://t.co/klw4GUUz26 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

Bingo. And when they make everything a 'crisis' they can use that as grounds for stripping all of our rights.