Women ALWAYS LOSE: JK Rowling and Others Run LAPS Around Trans Paralympic Athlete, Label Him a Cheat

This is a story that kind of flew under the radar, sadly.

Valentina Petrillo is a man who identifies as a woman. Until a few years ago, he competed in athletic competitions with other men, even winning titles. But this year, Petrillo is competing as a woman in the Paralympics.

“This was a dream that I had since I was a little girl...”



YOU WERE NEVER A LITTLE GIRL, BRO https://t.co/NqALt23rUU — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) September 2, 2024

More from The Telegraph:

This was a dream,” says Valentina Petrillo, who today became a Paralympic sprinter at the age of 51, “that I had since I was a little girl.” Except this is an athlete who was never a little girl in the first place. The Italian is a father-of-two who was still competing at 45 as a male, who won national titles in men’s track and field, and whose self-portrayal in 2021 was of a “tough guy who would speak dismissively of women, who would have given you the idea he was sexist”. And yet on Monday morning at the Stade de France, Petrillo, courtesy of institutional cowardice at every level, lined up in the visually-impaired classification of the 400 metres as a woman. There is no biological ambiguity about Petrillo. Here is a figure who, in a documentary aired this summer, announced to the interviewer: “You can see I’m a man.” Here is somebody who accepts that women are entitled to feel “astonishment, confusion and doubt” about this indefensible state of affairs, acknowledging: “These doubts and questions are legitimate.” But still Petrillo feels entitled to enter the female category for the sake of “happiness”. Quite where the happiness of the women forced out of the Paralympics as a consequence fit into this equation is anybody’s guess.

Just incredible.

Fabrizio 'Valentina' Petrillo, a man competing as a woman at the Paralympics, won't advance from the 400m semis.



Along the way, he stole an opportunity for Melani Berges Gamez to compete in Paris and Lorraine Gomez de Aguiar to run in the semis.



When men compete, women lose. pic.twitter.com/DhlTcH5vPu — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) September 2, 2024

So two women were denied an opportunity to compete in Paris because of Petrillo. A man.

It's not fair.

And women always lose.

🚨BREAKING🚨



A biologically male runner has just qualified for the Women's 400m T12 semi-finals at the Paris Paralympic Games.



Valentina Petrillo, a father of two, previously won 11 national titles in the men's category before beginning to identify as a "woman." pic.twitter.com/7CqLuFD8dB — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) September 2, 2024





Because of his 'happiness.'

So we ban Lance Armstrong for taking drugs which will give him a small but important advantage over his male rivals because it’s cheating but we let 51 year old male Valentina Petrillo have a huge advantage with no issue at all against female athletes! Why is this being allowed? pic.twitter.com/eXNEFu8JKR — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) September 2, 2024

A very good point.

It's being allowed because Petrillo's feelings -- his feelings -- trump fairness and women's rights.

And here's J.K. Rowling absolutely dragging Petrillo for being a cheater:

Why all the anger about the inspirational Petrillo? The cheat community has never had this kind of visibility! Out and proud cheats like Petrillo prove the era of cheat-shaming is over. What a role model! I say we give Lance Armstrong his medals back and move on. #Cheats #NoShame pic.twitter.com/bvqhs3DexI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 2, 2024

Her tongue is planted firmly in her cheek, but it makes a point.

Why was Lance Armstrong stripped of his medals for cheating when men like Petrillo get to beat women while being showered with praise?

Petrillo has compared his critics to Nazis, and lashed out angrily on Facebook after being denied access to the women’s locker room during a race in Ancona. He also used to steal his wife's underwear.https://t.co/tpVR1f2vos — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) September 2, 2024

So we're all Nazis? Sure, Jan.

Amazing how it's always the underwear, never the slippers or raincoat. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 2, 2024

Amazing.

I for one @jk_rowling think that you should hire a man to write your next book



Men make the bestest girlies

Or f**king else, deariehttps://t.co/CYSkLylD0n — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) September 3, 2024

Peterson is, of course, joking.

But the mentality is taken seriously -- and is pervasive -- on the Left.

It's so messed up.