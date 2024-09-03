There Will Be Justice: Andrew Cuomo Set to Testify Next Week on COVID Nursing Home Deaths

Will the people of New York finally get answers? This writer thinks of Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to former Governor Andrew Cuomo's policies surrounding COVID and nursing homes.

We'll see what happens when Cuomo publicly testifies next week:

Andrew Cuomo expected to testify publicly next week about his Covid-era nursing home advisory https://t.co/z6UXKQuzVb — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 3, 2024

More from CNN:

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will testify publicly before Congress next week about his controversial nursing home advisory from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, informed sources and a House subcommittee say. As CNN reported earlier, Cuomo, who testified in June behind closed doors before members of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, will testify in front of the same panel on September 10. “Andrew Cuomo owes answers to the 15,000 families who lost loved ones in New York’s nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 10, Americans will have the opportunity to hear directly from the former governor about New York’s potentially fatal nursing home policies,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup, an Ohio Republican who chairs the subcommittee, said in a statement Tuesday morning.

How did things go with that panel back in June? Well:

The panel said he was “shockingly callous when discussing New York’s nursing home mortality rate” and that he “repeatedly deflected responsibility for issuing the nursing home directive.” https://t.co/lrS6m7y1wI — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 3, 2024

'Shockingly callous.'

Cuomo's actions sentenced thousands of nursing home residents to death.

We hope so.

To be fair, at least he is more transparent than @gretchenwhitmer whose policies were just as bad, if not worse.



Note that the media doesn't hold her to account though... Because she's still in office. https://t.co/rnnbSuMNiZ — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 3, 2024

And they really want Whitmer to go to higher office, so they'll ignore what she did.

September 10th...



Andrew Cuomo testimony before Congress...and the debate.



What a day. https://t.co/ZMwBrteQzL — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) September 3, 2024

Feels like a distraction for Kamala if she tanks in the debate.

CNN let his brother repeatedly interview and shill for him pic.twitter.com/hBqS4mUWc8 — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 3, 2024

Don't forget that.

Little late reporting this, aren't you? pic.twitter.com/VtOkb94x7g — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 3, 2024

Just a tad.

And what about “Rachel” Levine taking his mother out of the nursing home before deliberately infecting the elderly there? — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) September 3, 2024

We're sure he's not the only one who did this.

They knew.

They knew this would put the elderly at risk and kill them. And they didn't care.

If hes guilty of "callous disregard", seems like CNN should be indicted for aiding and abetting. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) September 3, 2024

Yep.

CNN killed a lot of Americans by covering up what was happening in NY and other blue cities neither cared more about taking care of Democrats than ordinary people…. https://t.co/XChpsetwkH — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 3, 2024

They sure do.

Andrew Cuomo is directly responsible for more covid deaths than any other single Governor but it was cool because Jeff Zucker wanted him on CNN saying bad stuff about Trump. https://t.co/X5iGQ2vjlB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2024

Yep. Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

How many chuckle sessions did Andrew Cuomo have on your network in 2020? https://t.co/VhgQKyhmJ1 pic.twitter.com/spNsLdggUd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2024

This image will always make this writer mad.

Joking around while they killed seniors, who were most at risk from COVID, while simultaneously wrecking businesses and harming children.

CNN while Andrew Cuomo was getting people killed: He’s doing fine, stop spreading nonsense



CNN after Andrew Cuomo left politics: Hey did you know he got people killed? https://t.co/vAsLQXYhMq — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 3, 2024

Sums it up nicely.

And here's what Janice Dean -- Cuomo's biggest COVID critic -- has to say:

.@andrewcuomo will lie, deflect and blame everyone else for his deadly directive, but the angels are on our side. There will be justice. https://t.co/YbXhxOxywb — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 3, 2024

Here's hoping.

This has been a long time coming. The fact that DC had to do the hard work obtaining subpoenas instead of Albany is disappointing. I pray the families that have wanted to see @andrewcuomo on the stand being questioned for his deadly actions will feel some vindication. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 3, 2024

Amen.