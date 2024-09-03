Kamala Harris Attacked Gold Star Families, but The Hill Insists She's Ready to...
There Will Be Justice: Andrew Cuomo Set to Testify Next Week on COVID Nursing Home Deaths

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

Will the people of New York finally get answers? This writer thinks of Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to former Governor Andrew Cuomo's policies surrounding COVID and nursing homes.

We'll see what happens when Cuomo publicly testifies next week:

More from CNN:

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will testify publicly before Congress next week about his controversial nursing home advisory from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, informed sources and a House subcommittee say.

As CNN reported earlier, Cuomo, who testified in June behind closed doors before members of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, will testify in front of the same panel on September 10.

“Andrew Cuomo owes answers to the 15,000 families who lost loved ones in New York’s nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 10, Americans will have the opportunity to hear directly from the former governor about New York’s potentially fatal nursing home policies,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup, an Ohio Republican who chairs the subcommittee, said in a statement Tuesday morning.

How did things go with that panel back in June? Well:

'Shockingly callous.'

Cuomo's actions sentenced thousands of nursing home residents to death.

We hope so.

And they really want Whitmer to go to higher office, so they'll ignore what she did.

Feels like a distraction for Kamala if she tanks in the debate.

Don't forget that.

Just a tad.

We're sure he's not the only one who did this.

They knew.

They knew this would put the elderly at risk and kill them. And they didn't care.

Yep.

They sure do.

Yep. Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

This image will always make this writer mad.

Joking around while they killed seniors, who were most at risk from COVID, while simultaneously wrecking businesses and harming children.

Sums it up nicely.

And here's what Janice Dean -- Cuomo's biggest COVID critic -- has to say:

Here's hoping.

Amen.

