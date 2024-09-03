'Character' Matters, Spelling Apparently Doesn't: Check Out MAJOR Error on 'Republicans for Harris' Sign

WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 03, 2024
Twitchy

On one hand, we applaud whoever this is for rolling with the clear typo. On the other, if you're going to try to dunk on someone, maybe do some proofreading first, huh?

'Character matters'? Like lying about your military service, or Joe Biden's cognitive ability, or smearing Gold Star families? That character?

But we digress.

Hahahahahahaha!

No, it's not.

But it sure is making us laugh.

That's what they keep telling us.

EL. OH. EL.

Well played.

That's okay. Neither did whoever printed that sign.

Nicely done.

Big whoops. It's spelled wrong on every sign.

It would be a lot easier to take your argument seriously if you spelled the biggest word on your sign correctly, first.

