'Character' Matters, Spelling Apparently Doesn't: Check Out MAJOR Error on 'Republicans for Harris' Sign

On one hand, we applaud whoever this is for rolling with the clear typo. On the other, if you're going to try to dunk on someone, maybe do some proofreading first, huh?

Advertisement

'Character matters'? Like lying about your military service, or Joe Biden's cognitive ability, or smearing Gold Star families? That character?

But we digress.

Give Lincoln Project credit for not going with a van. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2024

Hahahahahahaha!

Lmao misspelled on the magnets too. Not looking good for the shirts, yard signs, and bumper stickers — janitor in a suit (@SuitJanitor) September 3, 2024

No, it's not.

But it sure is making us laugh.

Corrext speling is raceist. — Sean Flood (@seanchflood) September 3, 2024

That's what they keep telling us.

Real Rebuplicans are voting for Blonald Blumpf — The Cat Who Says the Word (@slurcat) September 3, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

Just a sign of our failing buplic schools — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) September 3, 2024

Well played.

That's okay. Neither did whoever printed that sign.

The Rebuplicans are endorsing Harris. Now we wait for what the Decromats will do... https://t.co/A16Nch2Tn7 — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) September 3, 2024

Nicely done.

Big whoops. It's spelled wrong on every sign.

Lol

Spelling matters too. https://t.co/IxnQl6sp1x — Amerinder Khatra (@AmerinderKhatra) September 3, 2024

It would be a lot easier to take your argument seriously if you spelled the biggest word on your sign correctly, first.