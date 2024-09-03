'Character' Matters, Spelling Apparently Doesn't: Check Out MAJOR Error on 'Republicans for Harris' Sign

On one hand, we applaud whoever this is for rolling with the clear typo. On the other, if you're going to try to dunk on someone, maybe do some proofreading first, huh?
Spelling apparently doesn’t matter. pic.twitter.com/vAY1bbXRGG— Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) September 3, 2024
'Character matters'? Like lying about your military service, or Joe Biden's cognitive ability, or smearing Gold Star families? That character?
But we digress.
Give Lincoln Project credit for not going with a van.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2024
Hahahahahahaha!
Lmao misspelled on the magnets too. Not looking good for the shirts, yard signs, and bumper stickers— janitor in a suit (@SuitJanitor) September 3, 2024
No, it's not.
But it sure is making us laugh.
Corrext speling is raceist.— Sean Flood (@seanchflood) September 3, 2024
That's what they keep telling us.
Real Rebuplicans are voting for Blonald Blumpf— The Cat Who Says the Word (@slurcat) September 3, 2024
EL. OH. EL.
Just a sign of our failing buplic schools— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) September 3, 2024
Well played.
https://t.co/6LZGusKBe4 pic.twitter.com/2NNYn90dN4— Naysa Woomer (@NaysaWoomer) September 3, 2024
That's okay. Neither did whoever printed that sign.
The Rebuplicans are endorsing Harris. Now we wait for what the Decromats will do... https://t.co/A16Nch2Tn7— RRH Elections (@RRHElections) September 3, 2024
Nicely done.
Whoops! 🤣 https://t.co/pU4ttab8ZY— Queenie Say (@QueenieSay) September 3, 2024
Big whoops. It's spelled wrong on every sign.
Lol— Amerinder Khatra (@AmerinderKhatra) September 3, 2024
Spelling matters too. https://t.co/IxnQl6sp1x
It would be a lot easier to take your argument seriously if you spelled the biggest word on your sign correctly, first.
