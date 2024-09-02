WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the Utopia the Left Promises)

There is a large segment of the population that romanticizes socialism and communism. They really think they'll be Twitch streamers or poets for the regime when -- in reality -- they'll get shipped off to a mine or a factory or a farm somewhere. Don't get us wrong, it'll be hilarious to watch them whine about having to actually work, but we'd rathe avoid that socialist utopia all together.

The best way to do this is to listen to the people who have fled socialist regimes because they'll tell us what it's really like.

Spoiler alert: it's not the utopia the Left promises.

Some Americans romanticize socialism.



But @GloriaAlvarez85, who grew up in Guatemala, interviewed people who fled Cuba and Venezuela.



What they experienced was awful: pic.twitter.com/TFmCbXZq2A — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) September 2, 2024

Awful is putting it mildly.

Yeah. The losers who can’t achieve love the idea of socialism. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) September 2, 2024

It's rooted in envy.

Nailed it.

They always have to rebrand their failed ideas. pic.twitter.com/hiqGIOffu6 — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) September 2, 2024

See also: environmentalism.

There is nothing glorious about socialism

This is why people run away from socialist countries to come to the US — fixnow (@fixnow) September 2, 2024

Not one thing.

Only really rich or really poor people want socialism. The people who get whipped by the taxman and pay for all the handouts and programs hate the idea. — Turd Ferguson (@hillbillySW) September 2, 2024

The middle class gets obliterated. By design.

Socialism is an illusion

Karl Marx wrote a book full of ideas, but they will never ever work in a human world

We are not sheep and have individual minds, we are intelligent and creative

Forget this BS about equality

See the movie the “Hunter Games”, all societies have Elitist https://t.co/TBMx9Mb65D — Steen Hansen (@SteenHansen59) September 2, 2024

'The Hunger Games' is a good reference.

Many of my family & friends have experienced the devastation of socialism. CA won't become a socialist state (U.S. laws) but equally damaging policies—like government-run industries, dictated wages, overregulation, and wealth redistribution—pose a serious threat to our future. https://t.co/7EtPnfXbjS — Suzette Valladares (@suzettemartinez) September 2, 2024

And the Left will never stop trying to institute socialism.

Socialism wrecks economies and wrecks lives. https://t.co/eaEu1SjvOo — Irate Specialist (@iratespecialyst) September 2, 2024

It sure does.

We should accept refugees from failed socialist states, but for every person we take, we get to deport one s**twit who extolled the virtues of the regime from which they are fleeing (Chomsky, Sean Penn, Bernie Sanders afuera) https://t.co/qh7weS35dY — Gnarlemagne (@frankly_spoke) September 2, 2024

A fair exchange.

Socialism is Poverty and mediocrity. If it was so good people would not be leaving those countries.

Simple like that. https://t.co/x3mOrMgrYG — Denise (@denisedegracia8) September 2, 2024

It sure is. Equity through abject poverty.

'But it's never truly been tried!' the Left will scream.

Yes, it has been. And it fails. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.