WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the Utopia the Left Promises)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on September 02, 2024
Twitter

There is a large segment of the population that romanticizes socialism and communism. They really think they'll be Twitch streamers or poets for the regime when -- in reality -- they'll get shipped off to a mine or a factory or a farm somewhere. Don't get us wrong, it'll be hilarious to watch them whine about having to actually work, but we'd rathe avoid that socialist utopia all together.

The best way to do this is to listen to the people who have fled socialist regimes because they'll tell us what it's really like.

Spoiler alert: it's not the utopia the Left promises.

Awful is putting it mildly.

It's rooted in envy.

Nailed it.

See also: environmentalism.

Not one thing.

Amy Curtis
The middle class gets obliterated. By design.

'The Hunger Games' is a good reference.

And the Left will never stop trying to institute socialism.

It sure does.

A fair exchange.

It sure is. Equity through abject poverty.

'But it's never truly been tried!' the Left will scream.

Yes, it has been. And it fails. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

