Hoo Boy: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro's Plane in Dominican Republic (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:45 PM on September 02, 2024
This seems important. CNN is reporting that the U.S. has seized the private plane of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro in the Dominican Republic.

Watch:

As the clip says, this is likely related to sanctions violations.

Seems like it.

Maduro won't be happy about this.

Good question.

He sure does.

Seizing the plane of a foreign head of state seems to be a rare occurance.

Good question.

The plane is in Florida.

As of right now -- nothing is posted on the official White House, POTUS, or VP accounts. Given that it's a holiday, not surprising.

But we'd like to know who made this call and why.

We'll keep you updated.

 

