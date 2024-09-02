Hoo Boy: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro's Plane in Dominican Republic (WATCH)

This seems important. CNN is reporting that the U.S. has seized the private plane of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro in the Dominican Republic.
Watch:
JUST IN - U.S. seizes Maduro's plane in the Dominican Republic.pic.twitter.com/aob8E26P2Q— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 2, 2024
As the clip says, this is likely related to sanctions violations.
are we doing war s**t again?— Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) September 2, 2024
Seems like it.
Maduro won't be happy about this.
What jurisdiction does the US have in the DR?— Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) September 2, 2024
Good question.
Maduro needs to be removed!— ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 2, 2024
He sure does.
🚨BREAKING: U.S. SNAGS MADURO'S PLANE - CLAIMS SANCTIONS— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 2, 2024
In a rare move, the U.S. has seized Venezuelan President Maduro’s plane in the Dominican Republic, citing sanctions violations.
Maduro was not on board, but this bold act of confiscating a foreign head of state’s aircraft… pic.twitter.com/ReBHhZJTeA
Seizing the plane of a foreign head of state seems to be a rare occurance.
I wonder who made the call? Likely not the Prez or VP— 🌟 Stella Vitae 🌟 (@marvelwonderkat) September 2, 2024
Good question.
Exclusive: the US seizes Venezuala Pres Maduro’s plane, and it has just landed in Florida, reporting from @priscialva. https://t.co/bTyvuU3Vor— Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) September 2, 2024
The plane is in Florida.
As of right now -- nothing is posted on the official White House, POTUS, or VP accounts. Given that it's a holiday, not surprising.
But we'd like to know who made this call and why.
We'll keep you updated.
