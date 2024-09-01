What Is WRONG With You?! DESPICABLE Anti-Trumper Gets DESTROYED Trying to Drag Gold Star Families UPDATE

Here's another update, in which A.J. admits the Gold Star families are 'vile' and that she is, in fact, doubling down:

Let me be clear: They are VILE. I'lm doubling down.



Inviting Trump to a sacred site bc you wanted to hang out with him, to help in his campaign, when there are the graves of OTHER fallen soldiers there, is VILE.



They are VILE. https://t.co/m8rKUVzbDh — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) September 1, 2024

Advertisement

Wow.

The level of contempt and disdain is off the charts.

No, keep it up. We all want to see it.

They wanted to meet with Harris and Biden as well, but they refused for political reasons



So the families met with Trump because he is the only candidate reminding people about the sacrifice their loved ones made



Harris wants people to forget it ever happened



VILE — Gavin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Gavin_B_Hayes) September 1, 2024

Absolutely vile.

You want to know what’s vile? Tearing down grieving families for clicks and likes.



Harris and Biden were both invited too.



Only Trump showed up.



The only vile individual I see here is A.J. https://t.co/KxlHltBvJs — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) September 1, 2024

Truth!

Because we’re not allowed to talk about how the Biden-Harris administration frakked up in Afghanistan, right? https://t.co/soO86OU01K — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 1, 2024

Nope. Just how ORANGE MAN BAd and now 'vile' Gold Star families.

Great campaign strategy.

*****

Here's the original post:

Kamala Harris and her surrogates -- both the Left and Never Trump fools -- are incapable of learning. And that's fine. Let them keep stepping on these rakes.

After Donald Trump, at the invitation of Gold Star families, went to Arlington Cemetery for a memorial honoring the thirteen service members killed at Abbey Gate the Left lost their minds.

'He's politicizing hallowed ground!' they screamed.

No, he humiliated Kamala Harris who hasn't once reached out to the Gold Star families. And the Left is furious about it.

But of all the takes, this one is the most vile and most despicable:

Wait, it's her DAUGHTER IN LAW?

Sorry, not buying her grief, three years later, over her daughter in law, is so severe she's appearing with bags under eyes.



It seems to me this woman just wanted to hang with Trump and get pictures with Trump. Notice she invited Trump IN AN… https://t.co/HSnzMyJx4M — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) September 1, 2024

We weren't aware there were rules about who can grieve for whom and for how long. Christy Shamblin loved her daughter-in-law, Nicole Gee, and mourns that loss. Gee is dead because of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

This writer's ex husband died in January. When is she supposed to stop being sad he won't get to watch their boys grow up? Does she get a six months? A year?

Please, tell us, A.J.

We also love the healthy dose of Trump Derangement Syndrome here. Perhaps Trump was there because Kamala has ignored their calls and Trump answers the damn phone.

You should delete this — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2024

No. Keep it up. Show the world how awful this is.

If that video doesn’t do it for you, how about this one? I understand you don’t like Trump but insult a Gold Star family is low. https://t.co/z3AeRKhVHG — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 1, 2024

Advertisement

It really is low, even for the Left.

Not sure if attacking the families will be a good look. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) September 1, 2024

It's not.

But it's the path they've chosen.

You are DESPICABLE. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) September 1, 2024

Very much so.

Leftists attack gold star families for how they grieve. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) September 1, 2024

FEEL THE JOY!

Next you’ll be telling me I didn’t grieve my step-dad’s death, or that my husband didn’t break when MY brother died.



You should delete this and apologize. And then maybe take some time off, and get some help. — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) September 1, 2024

She seems to know better than we do how to grieve.

You’re a disgusting, hateful gargoyle, devoid of any use in civilized society. https://t.co/G2xiEooohP — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) September 1, 2024

No lies detected.

Oh, go f**k yourself. My parents loved my wife, their daughter-in-law, like she was their own blood. My father, who is one of the toughest men I know, still cries when we talk about her.

You're being a ghoul for clout. https://t.co/2XBOYZegJT — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) September 1, 2024

She deserves this all.

1) You’re disgusting.



2) This family isn’t the only family slamming Harris about it. https://t.co/16SzPbQvVL — RBe (@RBPundit) September 1, 2024

She'll probably say they all just did it to help Trump in an election year.

Advertisement

This is why when you say “Rufo went to fake Harvard but I went to real Harvard” it actually has the opposite of the hoped-for effect. Real Harvard apparently rots you right to your core. https://t.co/oZBXWqYC9n — Silent Leges (@ciceroexsul) September 1, 2024

It sure does.

And others feel the same way:

Nasty fool launches a personal attack against mother-in-law of Nicole Gee, one of the Abbey Gate 13. It’s false to question Christy’s sincerity & grief (or that of the other Gold Stars). I know Christy personally. She moved across the country to be near Arlington. You’re rotten. https://t.co/arGtHH8FZd — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 1, 2024

Rotten to the core.

A.J. is mocking a woman for grieving over her daughter-in-law's murder.



Make of that what you will. https://t.co/MamMxMkO1p — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) September 1, 2024

Speaks volumes, and none of it good.

UPDATE:

She doubled down:

I personally consider what these families did to be desecration of the dead.



You do not have a chatty, smiling, thumbs-up photos event with a POLITICAL CANDIDATE where others are buried. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) September 1, 2024

Quit while you're ahead.

Keep going. You’re winning hearts with every deranged tweet. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 1, 2024

So much joy!

I have a homie in Section 43. They invited him because he actually cares. He put a smile on the face of grieving families for 5 minutes and showed a bit of humanity And care - something the current administration has not even attempted.



kindly: https://t.co/eo8dmrxVpV pic.twitter.com/S79Lsz6SVe — ITShortConsul (@defnotISK) September 1, 2024

Advertisement

Amen.

This is getting so bad for KAMALA that now they are forced to try and blame the actual families

It's also a great reminder that AJ Delgado is a horrible PoS https://t.co/eARX3jyqen — Corporal Punishment 🌲 (@CplPunishment_) September 1, 2024

And it's only going to get worse. We have a sneaking suspicion A.J. won't be the only one who spends the holiday weekend attacking Gold Star families.