Breaking: President Joe Biden Never Slows Down

What Is WRONG With You?! DESPICABLE Anti-Trumper Gets DESTROYED Trying to Drag Gold Star Families UPDATE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:20 AM on September 01, 2024
AngieArtist

Here's another update, in which A.J. admits the Gold Star families are 'vile' and that she is, in fact, doubling down:

Wow.

The level of contempt and disdain is off the charts.

No, keep it up. We all want to see it.

Absolutely vile.

Truth!

Nope. Just how ORANGE MAN BAd and now 'vile' Gold Star families.

Great campaign strategy.

*****

Here's the original post:

Kamala Harris and her surrogates -- both the Left and Never Trump fools -- are incapable of learning. And that's fine. Let them keep stepping on these rakes.

After Donald Trump, at the invitation of Gold Star families, went to Arlington Cemetery for a memorial honoring the thirteen service members killed at Abbey Gate the Left lost their minds.

'He's politicizing hallowed ground!' they screamed.

No, he humiliated Kamala Harris who hasn't once reached out to the Gold Star families. And the Left is furious about it.

But of all the takes, this one is the most vile and most despicable:

We weren't aware there were rules about who can grieve for whom and for how long. Christy Shamblin loved her daughter-in-law, Nicole Gee, and mourns that loss. Gee is dead because of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

This writer's ex husband died in January. When is she supposed to stop being sad he won't get to watch their boys grow up? Does she get a six months? A year?

Please, tell us, A.J.

We also love the healthy dose of Trump Derangement Syndrome here. Perhaps Trump was there because Kamala has ignored their calls and Trump answers the damn phone.

No. Keep it up. Show the world how awful this is.

It really is low, even for the Left.

It's not.

But it's the path they've chosen.

Very much so.

FEEL THE JOY!

She seems to know better than we do how to grieve.

No lies detected.

She deserves this all.

She'll probably say they all just did it to help Trump in an election year.

It sure does.

And others feel the same way:

Rotten to the core.

Speaks volumes, and none of it good.

UPDATE:

She doubled down:

Quit while you're ahead.

So much joy!

Amen.

And it's only going to get worse. We have a sneaking suspicion A.J. won't be the only one who spends the holiday weekend attacking Gold Star families.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NEVER TRUMP GOLD STAR

