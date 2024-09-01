The Hill Admits Kamala's Reach for 'Center Ground' Is Cynical Campaign Strategy
Salon Is Unaware of What 'Fiction' Means, Asks If TV's Female Presidents Will Help Kamala's Campaign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 01, 2024
Twitchy

We had to double check that this wasn't a post from The Babylon Bee, because it's that hilarious. But no -- it's not satire. It's real.

Salon really thinks (hopes?) that female presidents -- from TELEVISION -- will help Kamala Harris' presidential bid.

Laugh along with us:

Mellie Grant is right about never having a break from being president, “not for one minute, it's all missiles and treaties and worrying about the safety of the nation every minute of the day.”

But she and other fictional female chief executives aid the public in seeing that women can bear it as well as men.

While speaking to Colbert, he reminded Louis-Dreyfus that in November 2020 she posted on the platform that is now known as X, “’Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character.” 

“That was based on my experience on the show ‘Veep,’” she said, “And I’m hoping that I can post a similar thing in November that says, ’Madam President’ is no longer a fictional character.”  That, along with the hope that the reality will be better than any script might have imagined.

Oh, please. These are fictional characters.

The writers can literally make them do anything the writers want them to do.

It's hilarious.

But they're serious.

Exactly this.

They have no shame.

She definitely is.

It's the height of stupidity.

And their votes count as much as ours.

It's so dumb.

Please, get a life.

Same thinking.

