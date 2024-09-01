'Kamala Harris Is Dangerous': RNC Shares Damning Ad Featuring Father of Man Killed by Illegal (WATCH)

This is absolutely heartbreaking, but a darned good ad.

Kamala Harris is the border czar. She was tasked with finding the 'root causes' of illegal immigration and doing something about it. She failed. Miserably.

In June 2010, Roberto Galo, an illegal immigrant was arrested for driving without a license. As San Francisco DA, Kamala's office dropped charges against Galo. In November of that same year, Galo ran over Golden Gate University Law student Drew Rosenberg.

As the Washington Free Beacon reported earlier in August:

On Nov. 16, 2010, Galo made a left-hand turn at a yellow light in San Francisco and struck Drew Rosenberg, who was riding a motorcycle. Galo, while apparently attempting to flee, drove over and backed up on Rosenberg’s body multiple times, before a passerby stood in the front of the car to block Galo from leaving the scene. Five men had to lift the vehicle off of Rosenberg, and he died from his injuries. The fatal accident took place five months after Galo was arrested in San Francisco for driving without a license and for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. But the district attorney’s office, led by Kamala Harris at the time, dropped the unlicensed driving charges. Galo was also allowed to reclaim his impounded vehicle the day after his first arrest, despite a California law that requires cars to be held for 30 days. At the time, San Francisco law enforcement leadership was reluctant to prosecute unlicensed drivers, after activists claimed that such laws unfairly targeted illegal immigrants.

Drew's father, Don Rosenberg, blames Kamala Harris for his son's death and cut an ad for a conservative PAC.

“I was a Kamala Harris supporter. That changed after an illegal alien murdered my son — running him over, then driving back and forth over Drew’s body three times.



The man who killed my son had been arrested previously, but Kamala Harris let him go.” pic.twitter.com/0Ub9DeBLt6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2024

She let him go and Drew Rosenberg is dead. He was 25 years old.

