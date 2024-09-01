Salon Proves They're INSANE, Says Tulsi Gabbard Supporting Trump Is Sign of Putin's...
That's an UNDERSTATEMENT: The Hill Waters Down Afghanistan Debacle, Says People Feel 'Let...
*SNORT* Never Trumper Tim Miller Hilariously Learns BRUTAL Lesson After Calling JD Vance...
Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See...
Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger...
BOOM! X Very PUBLICLY Takes On Alexandre de Moraes Shining a Light on...
Joe Biden's Cowardly Response on Gold Star Families Is BAD BUT He's Still...
'You All Let Him DIE': Blinken Pretending to Give a Damn About Dead...
What Is WRONG With You?! DESPICABLE Anti-Trumper Gets DESTROYED Trying to Drag Gold...
HOT DAMN! Byron Donalds Just WIPES the Floor with Kamala and Her So-Called...
This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign...
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a...
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering...

Pathetic New York Times Tries, Fails to Backpedal on Trump Arlington Criticism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on September 01, 2024
Journalism meme

Oh, look. Someone at The New York Times must've realized attacking Gold Star families is a bad campaign strategy for Kamala Harris.

Check out this soft backpedal on this piece:

Advertisement

So they admit Trump didn't do anything other politicians haven't done.

But it's somehow still worse because it's Trump.

They write:

Mr. Trump and his campaign published photos and video of the former president laying flowers and flashing a thumbs-up at the graves of Marines killed during the withdrawal from Afghanistan three years ago. Other graves are visible in the footage, including one of a Green Beret who died by suicide. The images are still online.

In Mr. McCain’s case, by contrast, the senator quickly moved to cut the cemetery footage — a two-second clip in which no particular grave is visible — from his campaign ad just days after the Army issued its statement. Mr. McCain said it was “stupidity” that his campaign had not acted even sooner to respond to the criticism.

Other candidates involved in similar incidents often quickly removed the images. In late 2015, John Bel Edwards, a Democrat running for governor in Louisiana, cut an image of Arlington National Cemetery from a campaign ad after its presence prompted a backlash. “When my husband and I see your commercial,” the mother of a man buried at the cemetery had written to Mr. Edwards, “we are both uncomfortable and disappointed to see the Arlington National Cemetery used for politics.”

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ah.

Indeed.

They seem to forget that part.

They deserve it.

The lowest of the low.

They won't take the L.

They'll keep doubling down.

A week-long tantrum because Donald Trump embarrassed Kamala Harris.

Yeah, who was that?

A very unfunny joke.

Advertisement

Oh, they're not letting this go.

Yeah. Whatever this is.

Nope. Of course not.

Absolutely glorious.

Tags: ARLINGTON DONALD TRUMP JOURNALISM KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK TIMES NYT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
*SNORT* Never Trumper Tim Miller Hilariously Learns BRUTAL Lesson After Calling JD Vance a Douchebag
Sam J.
Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger to Brazilian Authorities
Sam J.
Salon Proves They're INSANE, Says Tulsi Gabbard Supporting Trump Is Sign of Putin's Power (WUT?!)
Amy Curtis
Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See Today (Watch)
Sam J.
BOOM! X Very PUBLICLY Takes On Alexandre de Moraes Shining a Light on His GROSS Abuses of Brazilian Law
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON Sam J.
Advertisement