Pathetic New York Times Tries, Fails to Backpedal on Trump Arlington Criticism

Oh, look. Someone at The New York Times must've realized attacking Gold Star families is a bad campaign strategy for Kamala Harris.

Check out this soft backpedal on this piece:

Advertisement

Donald Trump isn’t the first candidate to have politicized Arlington National Cemetery. But his campaign’s response to the most recent incident reflects Trump’s characteristic flouting of political norms, including those regarding veterans. https://t.co/6bGXfEbb3q — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 1, 2024

So they admit Trump didn't do anything other politicians haven't done.

But it's somehow still worse because it's Trump.

They write:

Mr. Trump and his campaign published photos and video of the former president laying flowers and flashing a thumbs-up at the graves of Marines killed during the withdrawal from Afghanistan three years ago. Other graves are visible in the footage, including one of a Green Beret who died by suicide. The images are still online. In Mr. McCain’s case, by contrast, the senator quickly moved to cut the cemetery footage — a two-second clip in which no particular grave is visible — from his campaign ad just days after the Army issued its statement. Mr. McCain said it was “stupidity” that his campaign had not acted even sooner to respond to the criticism. Other candidates involved in similar incidents often quickly removed the images. In late 2015, John Bel Edwards, a Democrat running for governor in Louisiana, cut an image of Arlington National Cemetery from a campaign ad after its presence prompted a backlash. “When my husband and I see your commercial,” the mother of a man buried at the cemetery had written to Mr. Edwards, “we are both uncomfortable and disappointed to see the Arlington National Cemetery used for politics.”

Ah.

Indeed.

Trump was INVITED by the families



(So were Biden and Harris but were ignored)



Now do a hit piece on Biden's 2020 commercial on May 31st. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 1, 2024

They seem to forget that part.

Everyone hates you and you deserve it — Magills (@magills_) September 1, 2024

They deserve it.

Thanks for the reminder



that you're the lowest forms of life on the planet. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 1, 2024

The lowest of the low.

You all are beyond contempt.



The families invited Donald Trump.



The families requested the pictures and videos.



It was never a political stunt until you all - against all reason and logic - thought this would make a good hit piece.



Now it’s backfired. Take the L you clowns. https://t.co/mufXQixAZ2 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 1, 2024

They won't take the L.

They'll keep doubling down.

Day 7 of the tantrum. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 1, 2024

A week-long tantrum because Donald Trump embarrassed Kamala Harris.

i am more concerned with who made a reckless call that killed those 13 marines. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) September 1, 2024

Yeah, who was that?

“Flouting political norms” this newspaper is a joke these days 🤦🏻‍♂️ #NewYorkTimes https://t.co/6Oxio98YgX — Drlongsock (@drlongsock) September 1, 2024

A very unfunny joke.

If you thought they were going to let this go after the Goldstar families themselves spoke out, you haven't been paying attention. https://t.co/Q6NztldGr8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, they're not letting this go.

The bankrupt absurdity of our politics in one tweet.



They can't say why it's bad without admitting that "normal" political behavior is bad.



They can't admit that Trump did a normal thing, because they don't want to legitimize his movement (you).



So they do.....this. https://t.co/gbqBdHuoKH — Matt Cover (@MattCover) September 1, 2024

Yeah. Whatever this is.

The New York Times released yet another article today about Trump’s Arlington National Cemetery visit.



It does not even acknowledge the videos put out by the Gold Star families. https://t.co/hYvA6SP9ZZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 1, 2024

Nope. Of course not.

Trying to get ahead of the obvious hypocrisy by the Biden-Harris admin, I see. You've stepped in it and you just realized. No take backs. Glorious. https://t.co/m33KEMEHHH — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) September 1, 2024

Absolutely glorious.