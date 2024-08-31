Mary Katharine Ham and Others Interject After Buttigieg Tries to Get Us Pumped...
SNOBBY Vanderbilt Prof Says If THIS Is Your Bathroom, You Shouldn't Worry About Capital Gains Taxes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 31, 2024
Meme screenshot

The absolute elitism of the Left is incredible. Just incredible. They truly think they are better than us, and are very insulting and bigoted.

Meet Analisa Packham, an associate professor at Vanderbilt University. She has thoughts about who should worry about the capital gains taxes.

Get it? You must be poor.  So shut up, poors. You don't have to worry about being rich enough to pay taxes.

This writer lives in a manufactured home. Her bathroom looks like that. But she has a 401(k) and knows capital gains taxes will also apply to her.

Because she's smarter than a Vanderbilt professor.

Same vibes.

But when you're unemployed, you don't have to pay any income taxes.

Oh, look. Reality.

That's how it always works.

That's what always happens.

Remember, the income tax was originally 1% for those making more than $3,000 a year at a time when the average hourly wage was about $0.20.

See how well that logic works with the IRS.

It's like she doesn't know history.

She's too stupid to realize this, though.

'First they came for the centi-millionaires...'

Please, Ana.

Tell us.

