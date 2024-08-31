SNOBBY Vanderbilt Prof Says If THIS Is Your Bathroom, You Shouldn't Worry About Capital Gains Taxes

The absolute elitism of the Left is incredible. Just incredible. They truly think they are better than us, and are very insulting and bigoted.

Meet Analisa Packham, an associate professor at Vanderbilt University. She has thoughts about who should worry about the capital gains taxes.

if your bathroom look like this you don't need to worry about the capital gains tax pic.twitter.com/kHBr3SAGA1 — Analisa Packham (@analisapackham) August 29, 2024

Get it? You must be poor. So shut up, poors. You don't have to worry about being rich enough to pay taxes.

This writer lives in a manufactured home. Her bathroom looks like that. But she has a 401(k) and knows capital gains taxes will also apply to her.

Because she's smarter than a Vanderbilt professor.

“If you don’t break laws, you don’t need to worry about a warrantless search.” — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) August 30, 2024

Same vibes.

If your bathroom looks like this you’re about to be laid off when the investments to your employer disappear because they have to pay taxes. — Tech Guy (@rockets4all2) August 30, 2024

But when you're unemployed, you don't have to pay any income taxes.

You likely do. That house was built in 1970s. It was last bought at $250k right before the boom. It sits on 5 acres of suburban ranch and is now surrounded by housing developments and retail. It is currently appraising at about $800k. — Joel (@joelgaines) August 30, 2024

Oh, look. Reality.

Hey, dummy, here’s how this works:



Once they fleece the wealthy for all they can get, they’ll come after everyone else next.



Take your pro-communist bulls**t and pound sand. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) August 31, 2024

That's how it always works.

Do you actually think the government isn’t going to lower the threshold once they realize they can get away with it? — ChetGreenwood (@WestMichAnon) August 30, 2024

That's what always happens.

Remember, the income tax was originally 1% for those making more than $3,000 a year at a time when the average hourly wage was about $0.20.

Wut?



The unrealized tax is based on someone's bathroom? This is some strange accounting. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 30, 2024

See how well that logic works with the IRS.

"If your bathroom looks like this you don't need to worry about the income tax."



- this woman in 1913 https://t.co/3CGDfAY6XM — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) August 30, 2024

It's like she doesn't know history.

That would be a guest bathroom, kitten.



Also, under #HeelsUp's proposal, everyone with a 401k or IRA will be worrying about the capital gains tax, which is almost f**king everyone. https://t.co/SYlIUowJgw — Secret Amish Man (@YoderSecreto) August 31, 2024

She's too stupid to realize this, though.

This is such a cynical, frankly evil argument.



“Just don’t worry about what we do to those other people, look away because they’re not like you so it doesn’t matter if we do the bad thing to them” https://t.co/r9Vgev8lgA — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 31, 2024

'First they came for the centi-millionaires...'

What about this one Ana? Wanna tell me if I have to worry about the capital gains tax? https://t.co/8sWczao05d pic.twitter.com/YCYKMFSyMr — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) August 30, 2024

Please, Ana.

Tell us.