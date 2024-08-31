SHE DID IT, JOE! Housing Prices Up 39 Percent Under Kamala Harris (Spending...
Elon Musk and Twitter/X Score a Huge Win in Lawsuit Against Media Matters
TIME Magazine Gives Kamala Harris Advice on Giving Better Interviews
Bill Maher Mocks Pelosi's Outrageous Proposal of Free Down Payment Help for Illegals
Whether Personal Convenience or Political Stance, Nanny Impregnator Doug Emhoff Rallies fo...
Will Tim Walz’s Brother Get the Mary Trump Treatment From the Media?
Catherine Herridge Asks If CNN Will Commit a Flagrant Act of Journalism and...
Tim Walz Just Wants to Have Thanksgiving Dinner ‘Without a S**tshow’
CNN Host Shamelessly Pressures Gold Star Mother to Condemn Trump
This Is Low, Even for HER: Kamala Harris Tries Dunking on Trump Over...
This POTUS' Post Is One of the Most Infuriating of All (Biden-Harris Made...
Remembered It's an Election Year, Huh? Polis Now Says He's Taking Venezuelan Gangs...
Whitesplaining 101: Liberal BECOMES The Meme They're Mocking
'This Was Worse Than I Thought': Here's a Harris Debate Flashback Showing Why...

NEVER FORGET: If You Don't Think Kamala Can't Try to Seize Our Guns, Remember What Dems Did After Katrina

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

This writer is surprised she wasn't aware of this before, but now that it's come across her radar, it's imperative we don't forget what Democrats did in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina:

Advertisement

And it happened.

Here's what NBC News wrote at the time the lawsuit was settled:

City officials have agreed to return hundreds of firearms that police officers confiscated in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, part of a deal to resolve a lawsuit filed by gun lobbying groups.

The settlement agreement filed Tuesday in federal court calls for the National Rifle Association and Second Amendment Foundation to drop their case if the city follows a plan for returning guns to owners who had them seized by police after the Aug. 29, 2005, hurricane.

Both sides also are asking U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier to sign off on the pact and issue a permanent injunction barring the city from seizing lawfully possessed firearms. Barbier didn't immediately rule on the agreement, which doesn't involve a monetary award.

Police department spokesman Bob Young said it has stored 552 guns that were confiscated after Katrina, through Dec. 31, 2005. Police have said they only took guns that were stolen or found in abandoned homes.

How did they know the guns were stolen?

Recommended

Elon Musk and Twitter/X Score a Huge Win in Lawsuit Against Media Matters
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

And if the NRA hadn't sued, those citizens probably never would've gotten their guns back.

She'll do it.

Don't put it past her.

Yep.

What a difference a state makes.

We're noticing a theme here.

Social media use wasn't as ubiquitous then as it is now.

Advertisement

Yes.

Pretty simple.

Shocker.

Never forget.

Tags: GUN CONTROL HURRICANE KAMALA HARRIS NEW ORLEANS NRA GUN CONFISCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk and Twitter/X Score a Huge Win in Lawsuit Against Media Matters
Aaron Walker
This Is Low, Even for HER: Kamala Harris Tries Dunking on Trump Over Arlington, Gets WRECKED by Reality
Amy Curtis
Bill Maher Mocks Pelosi's Outrageous Proposal of Free Down Payment Help for Illegals
justmindy
CNN Host Shamelessly Pressures Gold Star Mother to Condemn Trump
justmindy
TIME Magazine Gives Kamala Harris Advice on Giving Better Interviews
Brett T.
Will Tim Walz’s Brother Get the Mary Trump Treatment From the Media?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk and Twitter/X Score a Huge Win in Lawsuit Against Media Matters Aaron Walker
Advertisement