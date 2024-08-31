NEVER FORGET: If You Don't Think Kamala Can't Try to Seize Our Guns, Remember What Dems Did After Katrina

This writer is surprised she wasn't aware of this before, but now that it's come across her radar, it's imperative we don't forget what Democrats did in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina:

I never saw this. Democrats in New Orleans went door-to-door to seize firearms from law abiding citizens. Their excuse was the hurricane. Must Watch: pic.twitter.com/tfK0seVH2I — @amuse (@amuse) August 31, 2024

Everyone who survived eventually got their guns back thanks to the NRA. Had they not sued Democrats were going to keep the seized firearms. pic.twitter.com/BFo1PMXhsw — @amuse (@amuse) August 31, 2024

Here's what NBC News wrote at the time the lawsuit was settled:

City officials have agreed to return hundreds of firearms that police officers confiscated in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, part of a deal to resolve a lawsuit filed by gun lobbying groups. The settlement agreement filed Tuesday in federal court calls for the National Rifle Association and Second Amendment Foundation to drop their case if the city follows a plan for returning guns to owners who had them seized by police after the Aug. 29, 2005, hurricane. Both sides also are asking U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier to sign off on the pact and issue a permanent injunction barring the city from seizing lawfully possessed firearms. Barbier didn't immediately rule on the agreement, which doesn't involve a monetary award. Police department spokesman Bob Young said it has stored 552 guns that were confiscated after Katrina, through Dec. 31, 2005. Police have said they only took guns that were stolen or found in abandoned homes.

During Hurricane Katrina, key officials in charge were:



1.Mayor of NOLA: Ray Nagin - Democrat.

2.Governor of LA: Kathleen Blanco - Democrat.



Gov Kathleen Blanco was responsible for calling up the LA National Guard. The governor of each state has the authority to activate their… — @amuse (@amuse) August 31, 2024

And if the NRA hadn't sued, those citizens probably never would've gotten their guns back.

Kamala Harris is going to try to seize our guns through executive action if Congress doesn’t act in the first 100 days of her administration. pic.twitter.com/k1jdFMuZHU — @amuse (@amuse) August 31, 2024

Disgusting. More proof that law enforcement will not uphold the Constitution when SHTF. They only care about their paycheck. — CokeZ (@NoMaskOnMe) August 31, 2024

I was in Florida after Cat 5 Michael. The police encouraged us to be armed. In fact, a states attorney I lived near offered additional weapons if my wife didn’t have one. I was uniform at the time.

Scratch a Democrat find a fascist. Every time. pic.twitter.com/xJCIcffWcm — WesW (@_Wes) August 31, 2024

But….AURORA, COLORADO….FOREIGN gangs have TAKEN OVER APARTMENTS in metro area of Denver. WHO did that?! YUP. DEMOCRATS. — Catherine of Siena (@1catherinesiena) August 31, 2024

When people say the government could never confiscate our guns they already have in the past. After hurricane Katrina New Orleans issued the police and the national guard to do just that. I want to know why this didn't get people angry 19 years ago. No backlash from the public.… https://t.co/IBMdbYtvo5 — Ten_Bears (@bradtarbell) August 31, 2024

Social media use wasn't as ubiquitous then as it is now.

This can never be forgotten.. and those who think that the oath to the constitution will stop cops and military from following orders should take a very hard look at this.. https://t.co/fXitmF7En1 — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) August 31, 2024

I was on hurricane relief duty running water, food and medical supplies into New Orleans during and after Katrina. They absolutely were doing this, they would take our phones upon entry to drop points so we couldn't photograph anything. https://t.co/hyXEi9z3Ys — Baby Kane (@TheRealBelindaO) August 31, 2024

Never Forget: Democrats unlawfully confiscated firearms from law abiding citizens after Hurricane Katrina 2005.



The NRA filed a lawsuit to fight the court order of firearm confiscation and won in September, 2005. Temporarily stopping the illegal seizures by Law Enforcement &… https://t.co/F041TKllVb — Pessimistic Pablo (@pablonjelly) August 31, 2024

Never forget.