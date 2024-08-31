Whether Personal Convenience or Political Stance, Nanny Impregnator Doug Emhoff Rallies fo...
Catherine Herridge Asks If CNN Will Commit a Flagrant Act of Journalism and Release Full Kamala Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 31, 2024
Twitchy

The answer is no, but it's good to see a journalist we respect putting pressure on CNN:

What we saw of the interview didn't look good for Kamala, and that's saying something.

She's asking us to make her president. It's the least she could do.

They are protecting her.

CNN should have more journalistic integrity than this, but they don't.

We aren't holding our breath.

Nailed it.

We all know why.

Not any time soon.

Yes, we can.

Bingo.

We admire the optimism.

This writer thinks the media will turn on Kamala if it looks like she's going to lose, especially given how she's treated them with such contempt.

They may be sitting on it until then.

Either way, if they thought it would make her look good, they'd release it.

