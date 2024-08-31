Catherine Herridge Asks If CNN Will Commit a Flagrant Act of Journalism and Release Full Kamala Interview

The answer is no, but it's good to see a journalist we respect putting pressure on CNN:

Given the political stakes….



Will @CNN follow ProPublica’s lead and release the full, unedited video interview and transcript with Harris and Walz?



It’s about transparency, adding new reporting to the public discussion and journalists standing behind their final interview… pic.twitter.com/90i7cKU5lc — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 31, 2024

What we saw of the interview didn't look good for Kamala, and that's saying something.

It’s simple.



The American people deserve to hear every second of it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 31, 2024

She's asking us to make her president. It's the least she could do.

Especially if the rumors continue to grow that @CNN is protecting the Harris campaign by withholding it. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 31, 2024

They are protecting her.

It seems they can't release the transcript or they will lose access to the campaign. Dems have lots of choices and use that leverage to deny access to tough journalists. — Big Red TLC ♿️ (@Bigredtlc54) August 31, 2024

CNN should have more journalistic integrity than this, but they don't.

@CNN should uphold the journalistic standards by releasing the full transcript.



Anything less is malpractice, corruption, and pure election interference. Not to mention in-kind donation to an unelected nominee of a major party. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) August 31, 2024

We aren't holding our breath.

They don’t know how to be transparent they know I’m only had to push their own agenda. They don’t care about the truth. They don’t care about real news. They’re a joke. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyanDOPEMAN) August 31, 2024

Nailed it.

We all know why.

CNN is not known for actual journalism and I highly doubt they are going to go against their brand any time soon. https://t.co/cNwDy0iheI — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 31, 2024

Not any time soon.

They won't release the transcript because corporate media is the gatekeeper and defensive line for the Democrat Party.



Transcripts will only be released when it can't hurt their candidate.



Most Americans, aside from the truly brainwashed, can see all of this. https://t.co/bgwZY59hHN — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@MattRJBrodsky) August 31, 2024

Yes, we can.

If they do release it, it must mean Team Harris thinks she did ok.

If they don’t, I was a train wreck. https://t.co/chUVDr4o5W — Grumpy Grandpa 🇺🇸 (@GmbPhoenix) August 31, 2024

Bingo.

Completely agree @C__Herridge, unless they do #ReleaseTheTranscript, @CNN will continue to be just another arm of the democratic party and not the real news network that Ted Turner began. https://t.co/yaOpNvMUch — Nancy McGrail (@NancyMcG91) August 31, 2024

We admire the optimism.

I would be shocked if CNN released the entire unvarnished interview and if they did I would immediately question why their Blob overlords told them to do this. https://t.co/wM4mIvP4ZP — Tom Bonjour (@TomBonjour5) August 31, 2024

This writer thinks the media will turn on Kamala if it looks like she's going to lose, especially given how she's treated them with such contempt.

They may be sitting on it until then.

Either way, if they thought it would make her look good, they'd release it.