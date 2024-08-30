What Was He Watching? Luke Russert Says 'Lucid' Kamala Harris Interview Sets (VERY LOW) Bar for 2024

WATCH: Donald Trump Says He's a 'No' Vote on Florida's Abortion Amendment
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

We're not sure what Kamala Harris interview Luke Russert was watching, cause it can't be the same one we watched.

If your bar was 'lucid' and 'coherent', it doesn't bode well for Kamala going forward.

Oh, also she didn't talk for 50 minutes.

Eighteen. Minutes.

As scripted as they could get it without a teleprompter and she still couldn't answer questions directly.

He sure does.

And dispels all notion of intelligence.

Apparently he does.

And this is the best they could gleen from that interview.

But he's really going to try hard.

Imagine what was left on the editing room floor.

Hahahahahahahahaha!

That could explain it.

Keep digging, cause we've got a long way to go to reach the bar they've set for Kamala.

Nah. He's fully committed to his wrongness.

Heh.

Not NEARLY enough.

He really wants it to be true.

