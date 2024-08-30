What Was He Watching? Luke Russert Says 'Lucid' Kamala Harris Interview Sets (VERY LOW) Bar for 2024

We're not sure what Kamala Harris interview Luke Russert was watching, cause it can't be the same one we watched.

Kamala Harris gave lucid and coherent answers on a variety of topics over 50 minutes. That alone sets the bar for the 2024 election. — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) August 30, 2024

If your bar was 'lucid' and 'coherent', it doesn't bode well for Kamala going forward.

Oh, also she didn't talk for 50 minutes.

You literally watched an 18 minute interview they stretched with advertisements.



Thats not remotely impressive. Sit down. — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) August 30, 2024

Eighteen. Minutes.

LOL…! How about 18 minutes scripted 😂 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 30, 2024

As scripted as they could get it without a teleprompter and she still couldn't answer questions directly.

You do a funny parody of the corporate media — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 30, 2024

He sure does.

Wow! You seem like an intelligent guy then you write something idiotic like this gem. — Nur (@s8470) August 30, 2024

And dispels all notion of intelligence.

The entire record interview was < 30 minutes and they aired <18 edited minutes. Do you really get paid enough to have so little self-respect? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 30, 2024

Apparently he does.

Kamala literally spoke for 18 minutes of the hour. In editing, CNN was forced to fill much of the time with weather reports on South America, political news briefs about Nairobi, & commercials for CNN’s other poorly-rated shows.

I felt an IQ-drop, watching it. — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) August 30, 2024

And this is the best they could gleen from that interview.

You keep forgetting that you can't just will things into existence anymore — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) August 30, 2024

But he's really going to try hard.

I’m sorry. Did you watch 50 minutes of an interview that the rest of America didn’t see? How would you know her answers were lucid and clear if they were never shown? — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) August 30, 2024

Imagine what was left on the editing room floor.

Listening to Kamala speak is such a painful and time-warping experience, that even honest professional journalists like Luke felt it was 3X longer than it actually was. https://t.co/xq2hr3kVkD — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 30, 2024

Hahahahahahahahaha!

50 minutes? Luke must have watched it three times on loop. https://t.co/kfneBWn8Zq — G (@stevensongs) August 30, 2024

That could explain it.

Luke is right, that interview did in fact set the bar for 2024.



Hang on, we're still working our way down to it. https://t.co/z2ra0H1ZNN pic.twitter.com/RUrGGLRIkm — Battle Box Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) August 30, 2024

Keep digging, cause we've got a long way to go to reach the bar they've set for Kamala.

the interview was 27 minutes long. she spoke for 16 minutes of it. Care to revise this preposterous tweet? https://t.co/BmTtRCWvHi — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 30, 2024

Nah. He's fully committed to his wrongness.

Are the “lucid and coherent” answers in the room with us? https://t.co/IW9hdwjXWN — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 30, 2024

Heh.

But her answers over those 50 minutes were so lucid that CNN had to edit the interview down to 18 minutes. 🤣



You don’t hate the media enough. You think you do but you don’t. https://t.co/HHaQNtmm2Y — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) August 30, 2024

Not NEARLY enough.

Literally none of this is true — she spoke for a third that long and “lucid and coherent” aren’t on the list of top 1,000 adjectives to describe her performance. Why lie, @LukeRussert? https://t.co/QQaFKLRQbt — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 30, 2024

He really wants it to be true.