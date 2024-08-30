What Was He Watching? Luke Russert Says 'Lucid' Kamala Harris Interview Sets (VERY...
WATCH: Donald Trump Says He's a 'No' Vote on Florida's Abortion Amendment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on August 30, 2024
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

X has been buzzing over the last few days with Trump and his stance on Florida's Amendment 4, which would significantly expand abortion access in Florida.

WATCH:

More from Florida's Voice:

Former President Donald Trump announced on Friday in an interview with Fox News that he opposes Florida’s Amendment 4, which would significant expand abortion access in Florida.

He reiterated that he disagrees with Florida’s six-week abortion ban, but at the same time said allowing late-term abortions goes too far. Republicans have warned that Amendment 4, despite stating “viability,” would open up the door for more late-term abortions.

We'll see how things play out.

Many pro-lifers are not happy with Trump's wavering on abortion.

Possibly.

We'll see what the base says.

Perhaps he looked into what Amendment 4 was about.

So much worse if Kamala is elected.

Chill, Dude: Hysterical Partisan Hack Chris Hayes Calls the Electoral College a 'National Suicide Pact'
Amy Curtis
Yep.

This is how you do it.

So are we.

As this writer said back in April, the hard work began once Roe was overturned.

It's a good example.

The vote on Amendment 4 is in November. We'll see what happens.

Recommended

