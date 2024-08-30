WATCH: Donald Trump Says He's a 'No' Vote on Florida's Abortion Amendment

X has been buzzing over the last few days with Trump and his stance on Florida's Amendment 4, which would significantly expand abortion access in Florida.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Former President Trump is "no" on Florida's abortion Amendment 4, saying the amendment is too extreme



"I'll be voting no." pic.twitter.com/YoGuIVMR1o — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 30, 2024

Former President Donald Trump announced on Friday in an interview with Fox News that he opposes Florida’s Amendment 4, which would significant expand abortion access in Florida. He reiterated that he disagrees with Florida’s six-week abortion ban, but at the same time said allowing late-term abortions goes too far. Republicans have warned that Amendment 4, despite stating “viability,” would open up the door for more late-term abortions.

We'll see how things play out.

Many pro-lifers are not happy with Trump's wavering on abortion.

He got the message. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) August 30, 2024

Possibly.

This is a prime example of what 𝐩𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 and 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 before an election looks like.

I applaud @realDonaldTrump for listening to his base and rejecting Amendment 4. — NONBidenary (@KellyLMcCarty) August 30, 2024

We'll see what the base says.

At least he came out and corrected himself quickly! — Joey Balls (@FJBLGB76) August 30, 2024

Perhaps he looked into what Amendment 4 was about.

Politically smart choice, and the outcome would be worse if Kamala was elected. — Harrison Bergeron (@apikalypse) August 30, 2024

So much worse if Kamala is elected.

Yep.

Remember when I said criticizing and/or holding elected officials or anyone running for office accountable for their actions is the right thing to do?



This is why. https://t.co/Yq9CYImwIo — Chels (@ChesterXeet) August 30, 2024

This is how you do it.

I'm glad someone with a clue got to him. https://t.co/3ujgh64am0 — RBe (@RBPundit) August 30, 2024

So are we.

Fantastic news. A much appreciated correction, and an example of why it is so important that pro-lifers speak up clearly to advocate for the unborn right now. https://t.co/wEvoM0VAYx — Jonathon Van Maren (@JVanMaren) August 30, 2024

As this writer said back in April, the hard work began once Roe was overturned.

Perfect example of why pushback is so important. What is the point of having ties to him if you don't influence him for the better? https://t.co/lm0zUEtHwh — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) August 30, 2024

It's a good example.

The vote on Amendment 4 is in November. We'll see what happens.