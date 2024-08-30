Clapping Seal Chris Hayes Says Biden's Engaged in the 'Greatest Economic Management' of His Lifetime

MSNBC's Chris Hayes is having a normal one. Earlier today we told you about how he called the Electoral College a 'suicide pact', and you'd think being utterly humiliated for doing so would make him think twice before posting more stupid stuff on X.

Guess not.

Here he is, being a clapping seal for Biden's lame victory lap on inflation:

greatest economic management of any president of my lifetime, full stop. https://t.co/oAhE4pJvlR — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 30, 2024

Seriously?

Hayes is 45 years old and -- objectively speaking -- Democrats Clinton and Obama were better at economic management than Biden.

you mean Biden-Harris began to rein in the rampant inflation that was a direct consequence of their policymaking? this was better than Clinton's balanced federal budget? pic.twitter.com/ZAhur8zsmz — Moog Rogue (@moogrogue) August 30, 2024

Oh, look at that. Facts.

To steal a line: just because you lock in the cruise control at 95 mph doesn't mean you're no longer speeding.

Inflation is still up from before Biden took office.

You live in an affluent bubble in an expensive city inaccessible to most Americans. Your perspective on the economy means nothing and is massively detached from reality. Go talk to someone in OH or MI about the economy. — Dominic Polo (@dominicpnanni) August 30, 2024

Bingo.

Sure. I bet that $trillion in credit card debt has totally disappeared by now🥴. pic.twitter.com/DMuxxQnWzo — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 30, 2024

Totally.

Not.

Now do those of us living paycheck to paycheck. Do you even do your own shopping? Do you have a budget or are you able to afford any cut of meat you want for your housekeeper to cook for you? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) August 30, 2024

Hayes has a net worth of about $6 million. He doesn't associate with people who live paycheck to paycheck.

You're a ridiculous hack. STFU. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) August 30, 2024

No lies detected.

The shilling for on objectively middling economy by members of an industry being absolutely crushed by said underlying economic conditions is a psychological phenomenon worthy of further study. https://t.co/TVRzmKlJ6R — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) August 30, 2024

Because they are blind Democratic Party partisans.

That's it.

To that end, they'll ruin their reputations, their careers, and their industry if it means a Democrat wins.

That's the study.

Dear God. I don’t know if it’s better or worse if you actually believe this. https://t.co/faSfat2KyW — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 30, 2024

Heh.

You can't fix this level of stupid. https://t.co/CfARjXcgyB — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) August 30, 2024

It's beyond all repair.

Prices only rose 21% over just three years. Beltway Chris has people that do his grocery shopping, though, so no big deal. https://t.co/WSVrhkd17e — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 30, 2024

And he's wealthy, so it doesn't matter if eggs cost 147% more under Biden-Harris.

If you know what movie the image it's from, this is even funnier.

That's on odd way to announce you were born yesterday. https://t.co/NjUxzkEZ3p — Teacloc (@Teacloc) August 30, 2024

Heh.