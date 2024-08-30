Clapping Seal Chris Hayes Says Biden's Engaged in the 'Greatest Economic Management' of His Lifetime

'SUPPOSED'?! The Atlantic Embarrasses Itself With Laughable Spin on Biden Admin Facebook C...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 30, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

MSNBC's Chris Hayes is having a normal one. Earlier today we told you about how he called the Electoral College a 'suicide pact', and you'd think being utterly humiliated for doing so would make him think twice before posting more stupid stuff on X.

Guess not.

Here he is, being a clapping seal for Biden's lame victory lap on inflation:

Seriously?

Hayes is 45 years old and -- objectively speaking -- Democrats Clinton and Obama were better at economic management than Biden.

Oh, look at that. Facts.

To steal a line: just because you lock in the cruise control at 95 mph doesn't mean you're no longer speeding.

Inflation is still up from before Biden took office.

Bingo.

Totally.

Not.

Hayes has a net worth of about $6 million. He doesn't associate with people who live paycheck to paycheck.

No lies detected.

Because they are blind Democratic Party partisans.

That's it.

To that end, they'll ruin their reputations, their careers, and their industry if it means a Democrat wins.

That's the study.

Heh.

It's beyond all repair.

And he's wealthy, so it doesn't matter if eggs cost 147% more under Biden-Harris.

If you know what movie the image it's from, this is even funnier.

Heh.

