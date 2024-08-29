In COMPLETELY PREDICTABLE Outcome, Shake Shack Closing Several CA Locations Following Mini...
Pro-Life and Voting for Trump

SHE DID THAT! As Illegal Immigrants Bring Chaos in Colorado, Signs Pop Up to Remind People WHO'S TO BLAME

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

This is all on Kamala Harris. And now some people in Denver, Colorado -- the town cutting services and budgets to pay for illegal immigrants -- are trying to remind voters who is responsible for this.

She's the border czar. Don't forget it.

This, hopefully.

This writer had a friend who told her many years ago this was the plan. Would not surprise us.

You get what you deserve.

Sure is.

Time to disrupt the plan.

There has to be a breaking point.

Sam J.
And this is all by design.

This writer was in Denver a couple of years ago. She had a nice time, but guess things have changed.

Only way to change this is to vote for change.

They don't do that anymore, apparently.

But the big thing to remember here: Kamala Harris is the border czar. This is on her.

