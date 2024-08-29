SHE DID THAT! As Illegal Immigrants Bring Chaos in Colorado, Signs Pop Up to Remind People WHO'S TO BLAME

This is all on Kamala Harris. And now some people in Denver, Colorado -- the town cutting services and budgets to pay for illegal immigrants -- are trying to remind voters who is responsible for this.

These signs are now popping up around Denver, CO as parts of nearby towns have been taken over and are being controlled by armed Venezualan migrant gangs.



The government has been ignoring the problem for months and abandoned their constituents. pic.twitter.com/oezt1dmjgg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 29, 2024

She's the border czar. Don't forget it.

What will it take for people to start voting differently? Your towns are literally being overtaking by illegal immigrant gangs. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 29, 2024

This, hopefully.

If Trump wins the election, they will likely use these illegal gangs to cause chaos in the streets. Panic in DC. — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) August 29, 2024

This writer had a friend who told her many years ago this was the plan. Would not surprise us.

Good job everyone. Remember to keep voting democrat for even more of this pic.twitter.com/DMwHLKoaVK — Pumponomics (@ClownPeasant) August 29, 2024

You get what you deserve.

According to plan pic.twitter.com/zQ8mNQqIfg — Mary Phagan (@tadgh_dc) August 29, 2024

Sure is.

Time to disrupt the plan.

Colorado is an amazing and beautiful state and you hate to see this. But the immigration issue has to reach a crisis point somewhere for people to open their eyes to the dangers that come with open borders and insufficient policing. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) August 29, 2024

There has to be a breaking point.

When diversity overshadows common purpose, nations become battlegrounds—competing narratives replace shared values, and strife becomes the norm. — Cyber Hunter (@Gene_SD) August 29, 2024

And this is all by design.

Was in Denver a couple weeks ago and could not believe how it has changed! https://t.co/KYOaY9ySre — Eric Campbell (@EricCampbell67) August 29, 2024

This writer was in Denver a couple of years ago. She had a nice time, but guess things have changed.

Denver Coloradoans pat yourself on the back for what you voted in while the rest of that beautiful state is royally phukked. Buy more guns & ammo @jaredpolis @MikeJohnstonCO https://t.co/kaQXbyqgGn — 𝘼𝙁 𝙈𝘼𝙂𝘼 𝘽𝙧𝙖𝙩 🦅🇺🇲 (@Hhowell1969) August 29, 2024

Only way to change this is to vote for change.

Roving Venezuelan gang members are terrorizing Denver, Colorado and nearby towns attacking robbing murdering people. OK let me know when it hits the news because if this is true, it's sad and horrible and it sounds like the police aren't doing their work arresting gang members. https://t.co/eZbI1nMqB6 pic.twitter.com/qaFz81KE3N — Alexander Ng (@Alexand94311083) August 29, 2024

They don't do that anymore, apparently.

But the big thing to remember here: Kamala Harris is the border czar. This is on her.