You've Got to Be KIDDING: The Hill Asks Bill Kristol If Democrats Are the Party of Reagan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 28, 2024
Twitchy

Sometimes, all you can do is laugh at the media. Laugh at how absurdly, comically partisan they are and laugh at the lengths to which they'll go to carry water for the Democratic Party.

This latest attempt by The Hill made this writer laugh out loud:

Really? REALLY? REALLY!?

EL. OH. EL.

Take a gander at this logic:

The political realignment that began with Donald Trump’s 2016 election has escalated, with the parties swapping some key parts of their brand identities, not to mention constituents.

Last week’s DNC, for example, seemed to amplify many symbols and imagery formerly associated with Republicans — American flags, football and small-town life — while simultaneously eschewing lefty symbols and rhetoric.

This observation is not merely anecdotal. In critiquing Harris’s convention speech, Bill Kristol observed that “The terms America, American, Americans were uttered [by Harris] 34 times; country or nation, 20 times; freedom, 12 times; opportunity, 6 times; Democrats or Democratic party, 0 times.”

“Overall,” Kristol added, “the vision was kind of Bill Clinton (with a touch of Jack Kemp) at home, and John McCain abroad, with a hefty dose of John F. Kennedy-Ronald Reagan patriotism throughout. Harris even offered a striking endorsement of American exceptionalism.”

Bill Kristol is their source?

LMAO. This is hysterical.

The party of unfettered abortion, open borders, defunding the police, and banning private health insurance is a lot of things, but the party of Reagan it isn't.

She's a communist, and so are a lot of Democrats.

Reagan fought the communists.

They really need to stop. It's embarrassing at this point.

Remember, Kamala rejected the Jewish governor of PA -- a vital swing state -- because he's Jewish.

A more appropriate analogy.

It's par for the course for The Hill (and most media, lately).

They sure are.

It's so pathetically desperate, isn't it?

Heh.

Heh.

He fought and beat communism.

The Democratic Party embraces is.

