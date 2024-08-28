You've Got to Be KIDDING: The Hill Asks Bill Kristol If Democrats Are the Party of Reagan

Sometimes, all you can do is laugh at the media. Laugh at how absurdly, comically partisan they are and laugh at the lengths to which they'll go to carry water for the Democratic Party.

This latest attempt by The Hill made this writer laugh out loud:

"Are the Democrats now the party of Reagan?" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/izy5OMNQ9x — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2024

Really? REALLY? REALLY!?

EL. OH. EL.

Take a gander at this logic:

The political realignment that began with Donald Trump’s 2016 election has escalated, with the parties swapping some key parts of their brand identities, not to mention constituents. Last week’s DNC, for example, seemed to amplify many symbols and imagery formerly associated with Republicans — American flags, football and small-town life — while simultaneously eschewing lefty symbols and rhetoric. This observation is not merely anecdotal. In critiquing Harris’s convention speech, Bill Kristol observed that “The terms America, American, Americans were uttered [by Harris] 34 times; country or nation, 20 times; freedom, 12 times; opportunity, 6 times; Democrats or Democratic party, 0 times.” “Overall,” Kristol added, “the vision was kind of Bill Clinton (with a touch of Jack Kemp) at home, and John McCain abroad, with a hefty dose of John F. Kennedy-Ronald Reagan patriotism throughout. Harris even offered a striking endorsement of American exceptionalism.”

Bill Kristol is their source?

LMAO. This is hysterical.

The party of unfettered abortion, open borders, defunding the police, and banning private health insurance is a lot of things, but the party of Reagan it isn't.

She's a communist, and so are a lot of Democrats.

Reagan fought the communists.

Stop. Like seriously. You're drunk and need to log off. pic.twitter.com/JwP6GGYOsj — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 28, 2024

They really need to stop. It's embarrassing at this point.

Judging by all the Palestine love, seems more like the party of Adolph. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 28, 2024

Remember, Kamala rejected the Jewish governor of PA -- a vital swing state -- because he's Jewish.

The Party of Regan pic.twitter.com/gMfRhlj5jC — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) August 28, 2024

A more appropriate analogy.

Nobody is this stupid - are they?

Reagan would abhor the modern left with every fiber of his being.

The man fought communism his entire life.

Unbelievable dishonesty by The Hill - as usual. — Dave Diamond. Fan of logic, hysteria begone! (@DaveDia98622441) August 28, 2024

It's par for the course for The Hill (and most media, lately).

No.

They’re the party of Karl Marx. pic.twitter.com/szxaEbsk3W — Hermes (@PointMytikas) August 28, 2024

They sure are.

It's so pathetically desperate, isn't it?

Gun control and amnesty for illegals. I reckon so. https://t.co/Krajtldd4R — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 28, 2024

Heh.

No. Reagan wasn't a Communist. https://t.co/BSO6qoxNf9 — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 28, 2024

He fought and beat communism.

The Democratic Party embraces is.