Bitter, Angry Left Remains LIVID After Trump HUMILIATED Biden-Harris on Third Anniversary of Abbey Gate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's a day ending in 'y', so the Left is mad at Donald Trump. Again. 

What did he do this time? Well -- at the invitation of the families of the 13 service members killed at Abbey Gate during the Biden-Harris botched withdrawal from Afghanistan -- Donald Trump went to Arlington Cemetery for a wreath-laying and memorial.

Where were Biden-Harris? Well, Harris was hiding her campaign in the basement and Biden was lounging on a beach in Delaware.

They could have chosen to attend an event or host one themselves. They didn't.

And somehow, that's Trump's fault. Because of course.

So we're entering Day Two of outrage that Trump made Biden-Harris look like the callous, incompetent 'leaders' that they are.

First up is New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill:

Not going back to what?

Remembering how Biden-Harris royally botched the Afghanistan withdrawal and got U.S. service members killed?

Not going back to a time when we weren't engaging in wars and foreign unrest?

Cause we'll take mean tweets and world peace over this cluster.

They sure are.

Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager Believed if They Couldn't Beat Conservatives, Censor Them
justmindy
Yes. ZIP IT.

An attack on Trump is an attack on the Gold Star families who invited him.

Sure you want to go there, Democrats?

Oh, but not content with calling it a photo op, they're trying to say it was criminal.

Go ahead and arrest the Gold Star families two months before the election. Oh, wait, Biden already did that.

Or, better yet, go ahead and charge Trump with this so his poll numbers skyrocket.

That's (D)ifferent, somehow.

They don't even realize they're insulting the Gold Star families, do they?

Oh, but they're going there.

Let them.

Let them expose how little they actually respect our service members -- living and fallen -- and their families.

Run with this. Please. RUN WITH THIS.

That's exactly where they are, and they don't care if they're criticizing the Gold Star family, because ORANGE MAN BAD.

They're awful, awful people.

2024 AFGHANISTAN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

