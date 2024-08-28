Bitter, Angry Left Remains LIVID After Trump HUMILIATED Biden-Harris on Third Anniversary of Abbey Gate

It's a day ending in 'y', so the Left is mad at Donald Trump. Again.

What did he do this time? Well -- at the invitation of the families of the 13 service members killed at Abbey Gate during the Biden-Harris botched withdrawal from Afghanistan -- Donald Trump went to Arlington Cemetery for a wreath-laying and memorial.

Where were Biden-Harris? Well, Harris was hiding her campaign in the basement and Biden was lounging on a beach in Delaware.

They could have chosen to attend an event or host one themselves. They didn't.

And somehow, that's Trump's fault. Because of course.

So we're entering Day Two of outrage that Trump made Biden-Harris look like the callous, incompetent 'leaders' that they are.

First up is New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill:

Arlington National Cemetery isn't a place for campaign photo-ops. It's a sacred resting place for American patriots.



But for Donald Trump, disrespecting military veterans is just par for the course.



It's an absolute disgrace.



We're not going back.https://t.co/MRgU95xx0u — Mikie Sherrill (@MikieSherrill) August 28, 2024

Not going back to what?

Remembering how Biden-Harris royally botched the Afghanistan withdrawal and got U.S. service members killed?

Not going back to a time when we weren't engaging in wars and foreign unrest?

Cause we'll take mean tweets and world peace over this cluster.

He was invited by the family. You’re the one currently exploiting this for political gain — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 28, 2024

They sure are.

Zip it. There were no speeches given there it was a nice ceremony for the families. That just flies over your head because you want the people that are responsible for it to stay in power. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) August 28, 2024

Yes. ZIP IT.

Care to comment, Mitzi? pic.twitter.com/22dhsCeTaJ — Censorship is for LOSERS (@GoldMeddle1) August 28, 2024

An attack on Trump is an attack on the Gold Star families who invited him.

Sure you want to go there, Democrats?

Oh, but not content with calling it a photo op, they're trying to say it was criminal.

“Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate's campaign.”



Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/Yh0nWh0age — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2024

Go ahead and arrest the Gold Star families two months before the election. Oh, wait, Biden already did that.

Or, better yet, go ahead and charge Trump with this so his poll numbers skyrocket.

That's (D)ifferent, somehow.

Might as well have done this. pic.twitter.com/ALH194o7NT — PeterBMeme (@PeterBMeme) August 28, 2024

They don't even realize they're insulting the Gold Star families, do they?

Did Gold Star Families invite him?

They did?

Oh. Okay then.

Dude, this is gross. Families, particularly those of people who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation, can morn their loss however and with whoever they want.

You and I don’t get a vote there. Stop. — LostLT (@PermalostLT) August 28, 2024

Oh, but they're going there.

Let them.

Let them expose how little they actually respect our service members -- living and fallen -- and their families.

If you are a veteran supporting Trump, there are simply no words to describe you other than you are a piece of f**king s**t. https://t.co/UYj14rEz0a — Mike Frog (@DfrogMike) August 28, 2024

Run with this. Please. RUN WITH THIS.

Do they realize that by making this accusation, they’re also criticizing the gold star family with Trump?



Is that where you are, @MikieSherrill? Criticizing a gold star family for their behavior at the grave of their loved one? https://t.co/OLtwBu1HOG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 28, 2024

That's exactly where they are, and they don't care if they're criticizing the Gold Star family, because ORANGE MAN BAD.

They're awful, awful people.