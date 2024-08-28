'WEAK SAUCE': Former Bush Staffer SHAMES Kamala Harris for Tag Teaming With Tim Walz on First Interview

Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager Believed if They Couldn't Beat Conservatives, Censor Them
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris wants to be the leader of the free world. She wants to go toe-to-toe with hostile foreign powers and lead the nation.

And yet she can't sit down for a one-on-one, pre-recorded interview with CNN without Tim Walz holding her hand (and this is after all the careful planning that went into scheduling this interview in the first place).

Scott Jennings, former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush, went on CNN to take Kamala to task for looking so weak.

WATCH:

So are we.

We appreciate it, too.

It really is.

She's going to stand up to Russia? North Korea? Iran?

She can't even stand up to CNN.

A friendly media outlet.

Kinda surprised they didn't cut his mic or end the interview.

She's not and she never will be.

Even Germans are dragging Kamala.

The translation reads:

A miracle! Kamala Harris will actually give an interview on Friday. Her first in 36 days.

But not alone! Her VP candidate, Tim Walz, will hold her hand and step in when she gets lost in her usual word soup.

CNN is dissecting her for this.

They are.

And all our enemies know it.

Not everyone was happy about CNN letting Jennings speak his mind:

Seriously, dude? 

This is so delusional we're not even sure how to respond except laugh. CNN is not favorable to Trump. 

It'll be interesting to see how the Dana Bash interview goes. We suspect a softball, pre-recorded, selectively edited puff piece.

But maybe we'll be surprised. Not holding our breath, though.

