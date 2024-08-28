'WEAK SAUCE': Former Bush Staffer SHAMES Kamala Harris for Tag Teaming With Tim Walz on First Interview

Kamala Harris wants to be the leader of the free world. She wants to go toe-to-toe with hostile foreign powers and lead the nation.

And yet she can't sit down for a one-on-one, pre-recorded interview with CNN without Tim Walz holding her hand (and this is after all the careful planning that went into scheduling this interview in the first place).

Scott Jennings, former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush, went on CNN to take Kamala to task for looking so weak.

WATCH:

Scott Jennings just DRAGGED Kamala over bringing Tim Walz along for her interview.



He says it’s “weak sauce” for Kamala to bring along her running mate and soak up half the time. She can’t even handle an interview by herself.



I’m amazed CNN lets this guy talk. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ejSR4GUzvz — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 28, 2024

So are we.

Thank you for watching CNN so we don’t have to 🤣 — teXXasRedhead (@teXXasRedhead) August 28, 2024

We appreciate it, too.

It’s absolutely weak sauce. And that’s a great phrase. — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) August 28, 2024

It really is.

She's going to stand up to Russia? North Korea? Iran?

She can't even stand up to CNN.

A friendly media outlet.

He's telling it like it is. I can't believe it either. — Holy Mackerel (@mikpenny2249) August 28, 2024

Kinda surprised they didn't cut his mic or end the interview.

Her team must think she's not ready for solo flight! — StarStruck Gifts (@StarstruckGifts) August 28, 2024

She's not and she never will be.

Weak and communist. What a combo.

Potential POTUS projecting weakness…



Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, etc watching and taking notes… https://t.co/ECJfD4CIJp — NothingNewUndertheSun (@Judgment2024) August 28, 2024

They sure are.

Ein Wunder! Kamala Harris wird am Freitag tatsächlich ein Interview geben. Ihr erstes seit 36 Tagen.



Aber nicht alleine! Ihr VP-Kandidat Tim Walz wird ihr Händchen halten und einspringen, wenn sie in ihrer üblichen Wortsuppe versinkt.



Bei CNN wird sie dafür seziert. https://t.co/hz8xEGx7X9 pic.twitter.com/clx8Cc2oMB — Kong on Fire (@freeforever07) August 28, 2024

Even Germans are dragging Kamala.

The translation reads:

A miracle! Kamala Harris will actually give an interview on Friday. Her first in 36 days. But not alone! Her VP candidate, Tim Walz, will hold her hand and step in when she gets lost in her usual word soup. CNN is dissecting her for this.

They are.

And all our enemies know it.

Not everyone was happy about CNN letting Jennings speak his mind:

Wow, CNN really turned into the Trump 24 hours a day BJ network. https://t.co/oUVWv3yHZS — Sir Plew (@LBPHeretic) August 28, 2024

Seriously, dude?

This is so delusional we're not even sure how to respond except laugh. CNN is not favorable to Trump.

Scott Jennings is the only man on @CNN that has cojones to tell the truth. https://t.co/x2kg5LneJK — GigiKellie (@KellieGigi) August 28, 2024

It'll be interesting to see how the Dana Bash interview goes. We suspect a softball, pre-recorded, selectively edited puff piece.

But maybe we'll be surprised. Not holding our breath, though.