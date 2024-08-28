Catherine Herridge Has Full Readout of FBI Briefing on Trump Assassination Attempt
Kamala Harris' Unrealized Capital Gains Tax Plan Is SO BAD Even CNBC Host Joe Kernen Laughs at It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Not even the media -- the Democratic Party loving media -- is buying some of the garbage the Kamala Harris campaign is selling. Watch this:

Wow.

For now.

That's how it always goes.

The income tax was originally 1% of top earners.

Now it's everyone.

It will crash the markets.

By design.

Bingo

She's doing great, guys.

How dare you tie Kamala to the Biden-Harris administration!

Yep.

Well, yes.

But the Kamala campaign wants the death sentence.

They're barely hiding it.

They're allergy to us being prosperous.

When even CNBC hosts roll their eyes and laugh at you, rethink your positions.

They want it. Desperately.

It's going to be so bad if she wins.

Opportunity for who?

We'll all go broke.

Bingo. This is why the Democratic Party isn't the party of Reagan.

It is insane.

It should finish her campaign.

It will destroy the housing market, retirement accounts, and the economy.

All of it.

Tags: CNBC ECONOMY KAMALA HARRIS TAX TAXES

