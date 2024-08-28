Kamala Harris' Unrealized Capital Gains Tax Plan Is SO BAD Even CNBC Host Joe Kernen Laughs at It

Not even the media -- the Democratic Party loving media -- is buying some of the garbage the Kamala Harris campaign is selling. Watch this:

NEW: CNBC host Joe Kernen rolls his eyes and laughs after Harris’ economic advisor Bharat Rama tries arguing in favor of Harris’ unrealized capital gains tax.



Rama sat in silence as the hosts poked fun after he tried saying that property tax was an unrealized gains tax.



“It’s… pic.twitter.com/lK4jGL6phz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2024

Wow.

You need like 9 figures of wealth to qualify for these unrealized gains taxes — Franklin (@franklinisbored) August 28, 2024

For now.

Starts with 9 then it will be everyone.



The government has proven that they can’t manage the current money they bring in from taxes so they shouldn’t be responsible for more.



(Unless you like burning cash) — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2024

That's how it always goes.

The income tax was originally 1% of top earners.

Now it's everyone.

Imagine getting hit with $10s of thousands of dollars in unrealized capital gains tax at the beginning of the year and then Wall Street short sellers destroy the value of your portfolio a month later. Now you owe thousands AND have your investments wiped out . It’s coming. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 28, 2024

It will crash the markets.

By design.

Think about what billionaire would do if they were liable to get his with this tax… They would pull all their money and invest elsewhere! This foolish socialist policy would absolutely tank our economy. — Elevator Charles 🛗 (@coopsimms) August 28, 2024

Bingo

Even CNBC hosts eye roll Commie Kamala’s policies. 😂😂 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 28, 2024

She's doing great, guys.

Kamala Harris's economic plan is a failure... Look at the past 3 years. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 28, 2024

How dare you tie Kamala to the Biden-Harris administration!

KAMUNISM. Pure and simple Kamunisn — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 28, 2024

Yep.

If you have two brain cells, you know that unrealized capital gains tax is a death sentence. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 28, 2024

Well, yes.

But the Kamala campaign wants the death sentence.

Unreal. They want communism. It’s right there for you to see. pic.twitter.com/m9Kw2ExoSa — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) August 28, 2024

They're barely hiding it.

Gotta take them at face value.



These people are dead serious about raiding your wallet for money you haven’t even made yet.



It's almost like they're allergic to prosperity. — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) August 28, 2024

They're allergy to us being prosperous.

This guy has a law degree, worked as a staff attorney for a short time, and has been a long-time political advisor. I don't see any actual business experience (the kind where you are responsible for a P&L) on his resume. These politicians and their staffers are clueless. — Jeni Matula (@JeniMatula) August 28, 2024

When even CNBC hosts roll their eyes and laugh at you, rethink your positions.

This is insane; they clearly want to pass the giant unrealized gains tax, and are on TV arguing for it!



99% of those who build and invest understand how damaging this would be - it would decimate our innovation world.



Wealthy D’s have no defense and just say “it won’t happen.” https://t.co/d5PZLlA4Oa — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) August 28, 2024

They want it. Desperately.

My goodness. Marxist control freak economic advisor has his --- handed to him thankfully. Comes under the heading "who is he trying to kid?" Everything is taxes taxes taxes taxes taxes. And this guy would be one of her main economic advisors. #marxism #taxes #controlfreak https://t.co/rbwyO66HIG — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) August 28, 2024

It's going to be so bad if she wins.

Did I hear this right? Harris keeps referencing an "opportunity economy". Rama says here that the tax on unrealized capital gains is going to create "more opportunity". Is that what she means by "opportunity economy"? Taxing unrealized capital gains? https://t.co/UTS1LRq7QJ — Brittany (@bccover) August 28, 2024

Opportunity for who?

We'll all go broke.

Reagan once said IF IT MOVES, TAX IT. IF IT KEEPS MOVING, REGULATE IT. AND IF IT STOPS MOVING, SUBSIDIZE IT. He was warning about this man. https://t.co/rbwyO669T8 — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) August 28, 2024

Bingo. This is why the Democratic Party isn't the party of Reagan.

Unrealized gains tax is insane. Literally it’s an insane notion. https://t.co/vTxlUx7C1U — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) August 28, 2024

It is insane.

The sugestion of taxing unrealized gains is yet another nail in the Harris Walz coffin. https://t.co/hKUv2TuA0V — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) August 28, 2024

It should finish her campaign.

This will destroy investment in startups. This will destroy startups. https://t.co/qtSKR781Do — General Spalding (@robert_spalding) August 28, 2024

It will destroy the housing market, retirement accounts, and the economy.

All of it.