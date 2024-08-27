What About Tim? Politico Admits Tim Walz Avoids Interviews Because Has No Idea...
And There It Is: Sheldon Whitehouse Says Kamala Harris Backs Radical Supreme Court Packing Legislation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

We all know this is coming if Kamala Harris is elected.

The Left has been big mad for years because Donald Trump made the Supreme Court slightly right-leaning. They can't deal with not having a stranglehold on the land's highest court, so they're going to destroy it.

And Kamala is on board, says Sheldon Whitehouse:

More from The New York Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris has signaled her support for radical legislation that would allow a new Supreme Court justice to be appointed to the bench every two years, according to a Democratic senator. 

“They have not gone so far as to say, ‘We endorse your bill.’ They have said that your bills are precisely aligned with what we are talking about,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told The Dispatch last week when asked if the Harris campaign has voiced its support for legislation he proposed last October that would dramatically overhaul the high court.

This would lead to the end of the independent judiciary and one-party rule.

Which is what the Democratic Party wants.

Bingo.

But tell us more about how Trump is the dictator.

'The conservative case for abolishing the Supreme Court.'

That's exactly it.

They want to be able to rule without following the Constitution.

Yep.

Correct on all points.

We disagree on the second point, but the first point is important.

There is still a chance your opponent will get to rule, and use those rules you put in place in their favor.

The Constitution is an obstacle to their unfettered power, so of course they'll ignore it.

The destruction of America is the goal.

She would have the means with control of Congress.

That cannot happen.

She sure is.

They never think they'll have to live under their own rules.

