And There It Is: Sheldon Whitehouse Says Kamala Harris Backs Radical Supreme Court Packing Legislation

We all know this is coming if Kamala Harris is elected.

The Left has been big mad for years because Donald Trump made the Supreme Court slightly right-leaning. They can't deal with not having a stranglehold on the land's highest court, so they're going to destroy it.

And Kamala is on board, says Sheldon Whitehouse:

Kamala Harris supports radical legislation to pack the Supreme Court, Democrat senator says https://t.co/pm1gsUN1wU pic.twitter.com/PAeUNXJjLK — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris has signaled her support for radical legislation that would allow a new Supreme Court justice to be appointed to the bench every two years, according to a Democratic senator. “They have not gone so far as to say, ‘We endorse your bill.’ They have said that your bills are precisely aligned with what we are talking about,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told The Dispatch last week when asked if the Harris campaign has voiced its support for legislation he proposed last October that would dramatically overhaul the high court.

This would lead to the end of the independent judiciary and one-party rule.

Which is what the Democratic Party wants.

Three equal branches of government make it impossible to be an authoritarian dictator. You have to defang the other two branches. Looks like Judicial is going first. — Nathan Lee (@Nathanielilee) August 27, 2024

Bingo.

But tell us more about how Trump is the dictator.

No need to worry, @JonahDispatch says this can't possibly happen — Midwest State of Mind (@mwstateofmind) August 27, 2024

'The conservative case for abolishing the Supreme Court.'

Of course she does. A Supreme Court which tries to interpret the constitution (which is what they are supposed to do) stands in the way of imposing unconstitutional laws and regulations on the public. — PA libertarian (@libertarianInPA) August 26, 2024

That's exactly it.

They want to be able to rule without following the Constitution.

VP Harris has lived in Oakland, Berkeley, the college town trifecta of Urbana, Evanston, & Madison; Montreal, San Francisco, Sacramento & Washington, DC.



For 60 she has lived exclusively in locales where she was surrounded by progressives & walled off from conservatives.



1/2 — Jim McGuire (@jimcmcguire) August 27, 2024

Yep.

She finds it difficult to fathom that there are conservative ideas that, even through she may disagree with them, are reasonable and offered in good faith.



Conservatives are very much “the other” to her; outside the Senate, she just hasn’t met that many.



2/2 — Jim McGuire (@jimcmcguire) August 27, 2024

Correct on all points.

Democrats are idiots, what is to stop the Republicans from doubling the size of SCOTUS. We're going to end up with 144 Justice's.



Real reform is a constitutional amendment for 18 year term limit for SCOTUS, Senators, and Representatives. https://t.co/F9iYjnhJV1 — John Greene (@Greene_Thoughts) August 26, 2024

We disagree on the second point, but the first point is important.

There is still a chance your opponent will get to rule, and use those rules you put in place in their favor.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. I'm appalled and terrified that so many politicians who have sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution appear to be so completely unfamiliar with its contents. Term limits for Supreme Court Justices would require a constitutional… https://t.co/ETbQvH5t0k — Joel Kleinbaum (@PostWokePNW) August 27, 2024

The Constitution is an obstacle to their unfettered power, so of course they'll ignore it.

If it erodes long standing law or tradition or the Constitution - you know the Dems are for it! https://t.co/DaxDlRY1Pd — IzzyUnleashed (@IzzyUnleashed2) August 27, 2024

The destruction of America is the goal.

This is bad news for the rule of law and independent judiciary:



Sheldon Whitehouse is driving the Harris campaign approach toward the Supreme Court.



A President Kamala Harris would try to destroy the Supreme Court. And if she had control of Congress, she would have the means to… pic.twitter.com/lmFrGKbOG4 — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) August 27, 2024

She would have the means with control of Congress.

That cannot happen.

She will ruin this country and all of our freedoms. It will be up to her if we can buy a loaf of bread. She will monitor and steal all of our assets. She will decide if we can see a doctor. She is a MARXIST!!! — Joyce Olson (@OlsonOl42624928) August 27, 2024

She sure is.

Little do they know that this would backfire. Each successive shift in power between the political parties would lead to more court packing to achieve desired results. The court would then rule in favor of whatever party is in power—destroying independence. — SquishLaw (@SquishLaw) August 27, 2024

They never think they'll have to live under their own rules.