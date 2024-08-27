Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn the Kamala Harris Campaign Is Lying About...
Zuckerberg Begs for Mercy: We Cheated! Kamala Goes MAGA?!
Flip to the Flop to the FLIPPITY-FLOP! Check Out Kamala on the Border...
Hillary Clinton ACCIDENTALLY Reminds Never Trumpers What Kamala Harris Will REALLY Do If...
OMG-LOL, We CAN'T Unsee It! Megyn Kelly Comes Up With New HILARIOUSLY Perfect...
Greta Van Susteren OWNS 'Master of Disinformation' Joe Scarborough With His Own VIDEO...
Kamala Harris SO Terrified to Talk Off-Script Her Campaign Is Doing Something I've...
THIS --> John Kennedy DROPS Mother of All Truth Bombs About Illegals ON...
No WONDER She's Hiding It! WSJ 'Leaks' Comrade Kamala's Tax Plan and WOOF...
RFK Jr. Leaves Dr. Phil Speechless
Kamala WHO?! HA! Jen Psaki’s Face Is PRICELESS When Don Lemon Admits No...
WOW! Gold Star Families' Request of Trump Should Scare the Hell Out of...
HA! So THIS Is Why Chris Hayes and Other Lefty Mouth-Breathers Are Crying...

'Farmers Are on Their Knees': Nicole Shanahan Calls Out Harris on Price Gouging, Says Trump Is Listening

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

While Kamala Harris goes after price gouging and 'corporate greed' as causes of inflation (they're not), people who are actually paying attention know government is the problem here.

Advertisement

And government is absolutely crippling businesses, including farmers. 

Nicole Shanahan joined Chris Cuomo to talk about Kamala's price gouging accusations and how they're hurting farmers. You know, the men and women who grow and raise our food.

WATCH:

 Thomas Massie would do a great job at the FDA.

Yep. And if farmers go out of business and people go hungry, oh well.

The Democrats have theirs.

'Let them eat vibes!'

Recommended

Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump Assassination Forum
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The environmental Left has had agriculture in its sights for a while now.

Nope. Nothing more than a cabal.

Oh, they know the broader implications. The destruction of the heartland and -- with it -- middle class America is the goal.

They. Don't. Care.

Don't forget that.

Advertisement

Yeah, Shanahan is being very polite in calling it 'wildly misleading.'

For his part, Massie seems open to the idea:

Yes, please.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY FOOD INFLATION KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump Assassination Forum
Grateful Calvin
OMG-LOL, We CAN'T Unsee It! Megyn Kelly Comes Up With New HILARIOUSLY Perfect Nickname for Tim Walz
Sam J.
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn the Kamala Harris Campaign Is Lying About Violent Crime
Amy Curtis
THIS --> John Kennedy DROPS Mother of All Truth Bombs About Illegals ON Kamala and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Greta Van Susteren OWNS 'Master of Disinformation' Joe Scarborough With His Own VIDEO from 2020 (Watch)
Sam J.
Hillary Clinton ACCIDENTALLY Reminds Never Trumpers What Kamala Harris Will REALLY Do If Elected
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump Assassination Forum Grateful Calvin
Advertisement