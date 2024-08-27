'Farmers Are on Their Knees': Nicole Shanahan Calls Out Harris on Price Gouging, Says Trump Is Listening

While Kamala Harris goes after price gouging and 'corporate greed' as causes of inflation (they're not), people who are actually paying attention know government is the problem here.
And government is absolutely crippling businesses, including farmers.
Nicole Shanahan joined Chris Cuomo to talk about Kamala's price gouging accusations and how they're hurting farmers. You know, the men and women who grow and raise our food.
WATCH:
Our farmers are on their knees right now. Harris’s accusation of price gouging is wildly misleading and needs to be called out—it completely ignores the serious economic challenges they’re facing. I’ve been trying to communicate this to leaders within the Democratic Party for… pic.twitter.com/6omLFyQzoM— Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) August 27, 2024
Thomas Massie would do a great job at the FDA.
They won't listen, they never do.. It's all about money and control.— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 27, 2024
Yep. And if farmers go out of business and people go hungry, oh well.
The Democrats have theirs.
Nicole but what about the vibes and joy? Democracy runs on that according to her campaign, it's all about the vibes.— DÆ (@Chariotofhelios) August 27, 2024
'Let them eat vibes!'
Radicals in California are trying to shut down agriculture as we know it with Measure J.— Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) August 27, 2024
Anyone with a brain knows this won’t pass, but these are the types of policies that Kamala endorses.
The environmental Left has had agriculture in its sights for a while now.
The Democratic party is lost. Nothing more than a cabal at this point.— TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) August 27, 2024
Nope. Nothing more than a cabal.
Kamala Harris appears to miss the broader implications of her policies, which are undermining the heartland of America. Moreover, there's a noticeable lack of interest in listening to the concerns of everyday Americans.— John Acuna (@SwingTradeJohn) August 27, 2024
Oh, they know the broader implications. The destruction of the heartland and -- with it -- middle class America is the goal.
Many farmers are also faced with tough choices as their debt accumulates. They can sell to institutional investors or Chinese firms or go under and lose everything. Private Equity is putting a ton of money into farming and agriculture. If you want an idea of what that looks like,… https://t.co/Bt9s3JS2Zx— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) August 27, 2024
They. Don't. Care.
Don't forget that.
Wildly misleading is a nice way of putting it. https://t.co/AaEupQZ5TE— Greg’s Mom Forever (@SpiritAngels21) August 27, 2024
Yeah, Shanahan is being very polite in calling it 'wildly misleading.'
Price controls in *every* case has resulted in economic destruction.— Crofter Market (@CrofterMarket) August 27, 2024
Nixon's price controls in the seventies obliterated large segments of our agriculture producers.
We cannot let it happen. https://t.co/RNLGGNGBg9
For his part, Massie seems open to the idea:
Ag Secretary?🤔— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 27, 2024
Imagine the health & economic benefits our country would enjoy if we’d just empower small farmers and legalize local food distribution!
Current rules protect corporate monopolies and drive us toward chemically laden nutrient deficient processed foods. https://t.co/pvGx0bNrTT
Yes, please.
