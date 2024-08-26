You'll Be (Totally Not) Shocked to Learn Poll That Shows Kamala Up by Seven Points Is FAKE NEWS

The Hill is running with a breathless headline that a new poll shows Kamala Harris with a seven-point lead nationally.

Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a new poll.https://t.co/7RWaZXmq4J — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2024

First, it's meaningless because we have the Electoral College and not a national popular vote (thank goodness!), but some cursory digging -- ya know, the stuff journalists used to do -- shows the truth of this poll likes just beneath the surface:

This headline is completely untrue.



The FDU Poll actually found Trump with a 1-point lead until they pushed respondents with gender and race questions THEN RE-ASKED them for whom they would vote.



This may be the biggest polling scam of the cycle. https://t.co/U2Lg10D5ik — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) August 26, 2024

The fake news media propaganda is in full swing. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 26, 2024

I absolutely do not understand polling. Isn't two questions enough?



1. Are you voting in November?

2. Who are you most likely voting for? — AnHonest_ConMan (@AnhonestR) August 26, 2024

A push poll! Crazy a campaign technique is reported like an actual poll. — corijohnson (@yoopercori) August 26, 2024

These polls are designed not to reflect opinion, but to influence opinion. — Dave Rils (@DRils) August 26, 2024

Told y'all the fake polls would start rolling out today. https://t.co/7PWIpbhWsF — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) August 26, 2024

