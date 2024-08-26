Kamala's Bait-and-Switch on Debate Rules Means We Shouldn't Trust ANYTHING She Says
This Is Why Astronauts Are STUCK IN SPACE: Watch NASA Engineers Spout DEI...
Virginia and Texas Voter Rolls Prove the Dead and Illegals Vote and The...
CONFIRMED: NASA Astronauts Will Remain Stuck in Space Until FEBRUARY 2025 (Thanks, Kamala!...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces Over ONE MILLION Ineligible Voters Removed From Rolls
OH THE FRAGILE WHITE IRONY: Anti-Racist Robin DiAngelo Plagiarized Minority Scholars in 20...
Who Is Running the Country? Biden Has an EMPTY SCHEDULE, Hops From Vacay...
BRUTAL: Trump Campaign Screens First Debate, and It's 'Kamala Harris vs. Kamala Harris'
Thomas Massie Sounds the ALARM BELLS on Kamala When It Comes to Guns...
We Regret to Inform You Hakeem Jeffries Is LYING AGAIN About Trump, Abortion,...
Democrats' Attempt to List 'Wins' By the Biden/Harris Administration Only Makes Things WOR...
The New Republic Goes Full Green-Eyed Monster, Says Billionaire Elon Musk Is 'Not...
And. Here. We. GOOO! Tulsi Gabbard Just Ended Kamala's Campaign AGAIN, Officially Endorses...
TISSUE? Billy Baldwin Takes BUTTHURT to a Whole New LEVEL in Weepy Post...

You'll Be (Totally Not) Shocked to Learn Poll That Shows Kamala Up by Seven Points Is FAKE NEWS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 26, 2024
Meme

The Hill is running with a breathless headline that a new poll shows Kamala Harris with a seven-point lead nationally.

Advertisement

First, it's meaningless because we have the Electoral College and not a national popular vote (thank goodness!), but some cursory digging -- ya know, the stuff journalists used to do -- shows the truth of this poll likes just beneath the surface:

Why would they have to lie of Kamala has the momentum?

Hahahahahaha.

We know why.

It sure is.

Recommended

This Is Why Astronauts Are STUCK IN SPACE: Watch NASA Engineers Spout DEI Garbage About 'White Supremacy'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Because they might get answers they don't like.

By willing and eager media accomplices.

They sure are.

All so fake.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS POLL POLLING THE HILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is Why Astronauts Are STUCK IN SPACE: Watch NASA Engineers Spout DEI Garbage About 'White Supremacy'
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OH THE FRAGILE WHITE IRONY: Anti-Racist Robin DiAngelo Plagiarized Minority Scholars in 2004 Dissertation
Amy Curtis
BRUTAL: Trump Campaign Screens First Debate, and It's 'Kamala Harris vs. Kamala Harris'
Doug P.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces Over ONE MILLION Ineligible Voters Removed From Rolls
Amy Curtis
CONFIRMED: NASA Astronauts Will Remain Stuck in Space Until FEBRUARY 2025 (Thanks, Kamala!)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Is Why Astronauts Are STUCK IN SPACE: Watch NASA Engineers Spout DEI Garbage About 'White Supremacy' Amy Curtis
Advertisement