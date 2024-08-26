You'll Be (Totally Not) Shocked to Learn Poll That Shows Kamala Up by Seven Points Is FAKE NEWS

The Hill is running with a breathless headline that a new poll shows Kamala Harris with a seven-point lead nationally.
Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a new poll.https://t.co/7RWaZXmq4J— The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2024
First, it's meaningless because we have the Electoral College and not a national popular vote (thank goodness!), but some cursory digging -- ya know, the stuff journalists used to do -- shows the truth of this poll likes just beneath the surface:
This headline is completely untrue.— Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) August 26, 2024
The FDU Poll actually found Trump with a 1-point lead until they pushed respondents with gender and race questions THEN RE-ASKED them for whom they would vote.
This may be the biggest polling scam of the cycle. https://t.co/U2Lg10D5ik
Why would they have to lie of Kamala has the momentum?
The fake news media propaganda is in full swing.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 26, 2024
I absolutely do not understand polling. Isn't two questions enough?— AnHonest_ConMan (@AnhonestR) August 26, 2024
1. Are you voting in November?
2. Who are you most likely voting for?
Because they might get answers they don't like.
A push poll! Crazy a campaign technique is reported like an actual poll.— corijohnson (@yoopercori) August 26, 2024
By willing and eager media accomplices.
These polls are designed not to reflect opinion, but to influence opinion.— Dave Rils (@DRils) August 26, 2024
Told y'all the fake polls would start rolling out today. https://t.co/7PWIpbhWsF— Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) August 26, 2024
