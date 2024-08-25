Minnesota Fair Goers Traded in Corn Dogs for 'Never Walz' Fans
She's Already SHOWN Us Who She Is: The Democrats Are UTTERLY HUMILIATED for Slobbering Kamala Post

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We honestly don't know which intern drew the short straw to post for The Democrat X account, but did they step on ALL THE RAKES with this one:

They never think about these posts before they hit 'send', do they?

But never fear! X users remind the Dems that Kamala has shown us exactly who she is:

YUP.

Not a chance in hell.

We can't know who she is if she doesn't do an interview.

That, too.

Egads. She's so cringe.

She sure did.

We hope she'll be kept far, far away from the White House.

This is BRUTAL. Holy cow.

And yet here they are. Highlighting it.

Renounced those positions through campaign staff, to boot.

How do you rebrand someone for the umpeenth time?

But she'll be TOTES DIFFERENT if we elect her!

The irony here is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

