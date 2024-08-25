Mexico City Passes Strongest Rent Control Since 1940 (Watch Kamala's Policies Play Out in Real Time)

WATCH: J.D. Vance WRECKS Both NBC and Kamala Harris Over Her Failures As...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 25, 2024
Sarah D.

Maybe this will be an object lesson for Americans. As one of the major party candidates touts price controls, we get to watch what happens when a major city tries this:

Godspeed, Mexico City.

More from the AP:

The legislature of Mexico City approved the most ambitious rent control law since the 1940s Thursday, limiting rent increases to the rate of inflation in the previous year.

Rents in the vast city of 9 million inhabitants were essentially frozen in the 1940s, and remained so for decades on older buildings. Those controls were largely lifted in the 1990s.

The new law will also require landlords to register all rental agreements with the city. It was unclear whether the new law will allow landlords to charge more for improvements on their properties.

There won't be improvements if they can't pay for them. Enjoy living in squalor.

Literally.

This writer has often said the Left can't meme because they are the meme.

Reread that last part:

In many cases rent control appears to be the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city -- except for bombing.

And this is what Kamala wants here. The economic equivalent of bombing a city to rubble.

Dios mio indeed.

The rate of homelessness will skyrocket.

It was in the article.

They sure are.

What's the definition of insanity again?

Tags: ECONOMICS MEXICO RENT SOCIALISM

