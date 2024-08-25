That Was Quick! Secret Service No Longer Providing Protection to RFK Jr., per...
Once Again, Alleged Journalist Jon Karl Seems SHOCKED Kamala Harris is Basically a...
Oh, Honey, NO! Lefty Broad DRAGGED So Much for CUH-RAZY Lie About NC...
Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! Lincoln Project's 2024 Election Financials are SUPER Damning...
We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt,...
Here's RFK Jr. Explaining EXACTLY What MAGA Means and It's GREAT (No Wonder...
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy...
Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if...
Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump...
'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE...
Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats...
Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a...
Rolling Stone Has a Galactically Dumb Explanation for Nobody Watching Woke Star Wars
Rashida Tlaib Says It Was Racist of the DNC Not to Have a...

Billionaires and Yalies: Jon Stewart ROASTS the DNC for GLARING Hypocrisy (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 25, 2024
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File

Whenever politicians get busted for something -- be it corruption or an affair -- the problem is often not the act itself, but the repeated lies and coverups.

In the case of last week's DNC, the convention that was supposed to be about 'joy' and 'vibes' was really a display of high class hypocrisy. Rich, privileged people who don't care that eggs cost 147% more than when Kamala Harris took office telling the rest of us we're not going back to the days when we could put food on our tables.

Advertisement

The hypocrisy was glaring and obvious to most people, except the fawning media and the Democratic Party itself.

Even Jon Stewart -- hardly a conservative -- had to call them out on the insane double standards.

WATCH:

No lies detected.

Extremely hypocritical.

True, but he's also smart enough to know how the DNC looked to the general public.

Sometimes.B

It's a testament to how corrupt the Democrats are and how powerful the Clintons remain that Bill survived Me Too, and ridiculous he only gets called out now as a joke.

Broken clocks, blind squirrels and all that.

Recommended

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

It really kind of was.

Not one.

It'll be interesting to see if he gets any blowback whatsoever.

Yes.

And, let's be honest, probably will again in November.

But at least his viewers get to see the hypocrisy, and maybe it'll change some of their minds.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION DNC FUNNY HYPOCRISY JON STEWART YALE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL
Sam J.
Once Again, Alleged Journalist Jon Karl Seems SHOCKED Kamala Harris is Basically a Socialist
justmindy
Oh, Honey, NO! Lefty Broad DRAGGED So Much for CUH-RAZY Lie About NC Republicans She DELETED (We Got It)
Sam J.
We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt, Degenerate' Democrats and WOW
Sam J.
Sarah Palin Lights Rick Wilson Up Over His Sudden Concern Over Attacking the Children of Politicians
Aaron Walker
That Was Quick! Secret Service No Longer Providing Protection to RFK Jr., per NBC News
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement