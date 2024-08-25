Billionaires and Yalies: Jon Stewart ROASTS the DNC for GLARING Hypocrisy (WATCH)

Whenever politicians get busted for something -- be it corruption or an affair -- the problem is often not the act itself, but the repeated lies and coverups.

In the case of last week's DNC, the convention that was supposed to be about 'joy' and 'vibes' was really a display of high class hypocrisy. Rich, privileged people who don't care that eggs cost 147% more than when Kamala Harris took office telling the rest of us we're not going back to the days when we could put food on our tables.

The hypocrisy was glaring and obvious to most people, except the fawning media and the Democratic Party itself.

Even Jon Stewart -- hardly a conservative -- had to call them out on the insane double standards.

WATCH:

No lies detected.

Extremely hypocritical.

Jon Stewart just had a "woke" show where he degraded white people, and now he's roasting Democrats. That's a weird shift in his political stance 🤔 — Former Obama Chef (@HaroldLeonNeon) August 24, 2024

True, but he's also smart enough to know how the DNC looked to the general public.

Jon Stewart sometimes can be funny and actually tell the truth — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) August 24, 2024

Sometimes.B

"There goes that booking" 🎯 — Matthew Broadstreet (@mattbroadstreet) August 25, 2024

It's a testament to how corrupt the Democrats are and how powerful the Clintons remain that Bill survived Me Too, and ridiculous he only gets called out now as a joke.

A broken clock is still right twice a day https://t.co/faqf1UXVhr — TheScreamPits (@TheScreamPits) August 24, 2024

Broken clocks, blind squirrels and all that.

This is the funniest s**t I’ve seen in a minute 😆😆😆 https://t.co/PbKEemkIzw — Mrs. Nomad (@MrsNomad33) August 24, 2024

It really kind of was.

No lies detected. 😏🤣 https://t.co/s0kPC1l6SD — Defender of the Republic 🇺🇸 (@realdefender45) August 24, 2024

Not one.

If #JonStewart gets canceled, disinvited from Hollywood award ceremonies or is found dangling from a noose, you know why. https://t.co/jwHxEu6hw7 — JFlyy (@MenacingPatriot) August 24, 2024

It'll be interesting to see if he gets any blowback whatsoever.

Funny and he nailed it. https://t.co/VKAjcEAlf6 — RedOregonGal (@redoregongal) August 24, 2024

Yes.

You voted for it, b***h. https://t.co/dFn7ug7P4c — Dying Android (@DyingAndroid) August 24, 2024

And, let's be honest, probably will again in November.

But at least his viewers get to see the hypocrisy, and maybe it'll change some of their minds.