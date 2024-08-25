You Will Own Nothing: Environmentalists Are Now Coming for YOUR FRIDGE

The entire goal of the environmental Left is full-on communism. They wrap their ideology in a green cloak, but inside it's Soviet red. And like all good commies, they want a society with two classes: the elites (themselves) and the rest of us. For the elites, life is great. They have money, and food, and nice houses. They travel and enjoy comforts like air conditioning, gas stoves, and refrigeration.

Advertisement

For the rest of us? Sweat it out in a dumpy, rundown state-owned apartment while you eat bugs and live in abject poverty.

They've said their goal is to reduce our standard of living. To take away the things that make contemporary life easy and convenient. In the name of saving the planet, naturally.

When they tell us who they are, believe them:

In a new book, Nicola Twilley says we need to rethink the impact refrigeration is having on the planet.



“You really don't need to have a tomato in December," Twilley says on this week's Zero podcast. "Just don't do it." https://t.co/gXx0TnQMCH — Bloomberg (@business) August 24, 2024

More from Bloomberg:

The “cold chain” that delivers our food is inconspicuous but vast. The US alone boasts around 5.5 million cubic feet of refrigerated space (that’s 150 Empire State Buildings!) and three-quarters of the average American plate has spent some time in a commercial fridge. Now, the developing world is catching up. Nicola Twilley, author of Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet, and Ourselves, says this expansion of the world’s “distributed winter” has wide-ranging climate implications.

The solution is always more government, more communism, and less freedom and quality of life for you.

Twilley doesn't get to be the arbiter of what we do and don't need. And neither do the rest of the environmentalist Left.

Alternatively we need to rethink the impact the closure of asylums is having on the planet — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 24, 2024

Yep. Let's reopen the institutions.

Insulin users would like a chat with the crazy smug faced woman. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 25, 2024

In her view, the deaths of 38.4 million Americans (422 million globally) would probably be a good thing for the planet.

They never, ever think out their policies to the logical conclusion.

Refrigeration

Is

What

Prevents

Worldwide

Famine.

You

Absolute

Loon. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 25, 2024

But we are the carbon they ultimately want to reduce.

Famine is a feature, not a bug, of this policy.

How about Nicola does all the misanthropic rethinking she’d like and the rest of us will keep all of the beneficial trappings of modernity. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) August 25, 2024

Her plan is quite the opposite: everyone else sacrifices so she can keep her Frigidaire.

Is assault with a tomato 🍅 still considered a valid form of protest? Cuz I’m there. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 25, 2024

Just don't refrigerate it first.

I was told leftists want to just mind their own business.



This feels a lot like them not minding their own business. https://t.co/DNp4K8JFhF — RBe (@RBPundit) August 25, 2024

It sure isn't.

Due to lack of vegetables in the winter, many Americans suffered from "spring sickness" or pellagra (look it up, it's terrible) before the arrival of refrigerated railcars.



(From Robert Gordon's "Rise and Fall of American Economic Growth") https://t.co/wcVrRAtfaq pic.twitter.com/xHYe1OHMtd — Jeremy 'adjusted for inflation' Horpedahl 📈 (@jmhorp) August 24, 2024

Advertisement

They don't care if you get sick and die.

Certainly is evergreen.

Ah, the famous leftwing progressive, 'You don't need...', argument.



They believe if they decide something isn't morally justified, YOU shouldn't be allowed to indulge it.



It's better for everyone, you see. Stop being so selfish! https://t.co/7xFdBrkRe6 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 25, 2024

And they're always, miraculously, the arbiters of what is and isn't morally justified.

Funny, that.

Imagine what would happen to the economies of small exporting nations if this foolishness were ever taken seriously enough to be implemented. https://t.co/BRcsaxBhig — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) August 25, 2024

They're going to keep pushing this until it is implemented. That's the scary part.

And, once again, if a few small exporting nations collapse and their citizens die, they're okay with this.

“They’re not coming for your A/C”



“They’re not coming for your stove”



Soon: “they’re not coming for your fridge” https://t.co/4qmMQPnb8Z — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 25, 2024

This is how it always play out.

This isn't happening. It's a Right-wing conspiracy. It's happening, but only as a reasonable measure. It's happening, and it's a good thing.

Advertisement

We're at Step One, and on our way to Step Two.

Counterpoint: I do, even if I pronounce them strangely. https://t.co/sxQxLBhABn — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 24, 2024

This made us chuckle.

This is maybe one time I will quote Tim Walz.



"Mind your own damn business."



The irony, of course, is that a Harris/Walz administration would probably have Twilley as a WH guest to "explore" what to do about refrigeration. https://t.co/WPF2bA9ahQ — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 25, 2024

Undoubtedly.

Then again, if Harris-Walz pass price controls, there won't be food to refrigerate.