You Will Own Nothing: Environmentalists Are Now Coming for YOUR FRIDGE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo

The entire goal of the environmental Left is full-on communism. They wrap their ideology in a green cloak, but inside it's Soviet red. And like all good commies, they want a society with two classes: the elites (themselves) and the rest of us. For the elites, life is great. They have money, and food, and nice houses. They travel and enjoy comforts like air conditioning, gas stoves, and refrigeration.

For the rest of us? Sweat it out in a dumpy, rundown state-owned apartment while you eat bugs and live in abject poverty.

They've said their goal is to reduce our standard of living. To take away the things that make contemporary life easy and convenient. In the name of saving the planet, naturally.

When they tell us who they are, believe them:

More from Bloomberg:

The “cold chain” that delivers our food is inconspicuous but vast. The US alone boasts around 5.5 million cubic feet of refrigerated space (that’s 150 Empire State Buildings!) and three-quarters of the average American plate has spent some time in a commercial fridge. Now, the developing world is catching up.

Nicola Twilley, author of Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet, and Ourselves, says this expansion of the world’s “distributed winter” has wide-ranging climate implications.

The solution is always more government, more communism, and less freedom and quality of life for you.

Twilley doesn't get to be the arbiter of what we do and don't need. And neither do the rest of the environmentalist Left.

Yep. Let's reopen the institutions.

In her view, the deaths of 38.4 million Americans (422 million globally) would probably be a good thing for the planet.

They never, ever think out their policies to the logical conclusion.

But we are the carbon they ultimately want to reduce.

Famine is a feature, not a bug, of this policy.

Her plan is quite the opposite: everyone else sacrifices so she can keep her Frigidaire.

Just don't refrigerate it first.

It sure isn't.

They don't care if you get sick and die.

Certainly is evergreen.

And they're always, miraculously, the arbiters of what is and isn't morally justified.

Funny, that.

They're going to keep pushing this until it is implemented. That's the scary part.

And, once again, if a few small exporting nations collapse and their citizens die, they're okay with this.

This is how it always play out.

  1.  This isn't happening.
  2. It's a Right-wing conspiracy.
  3. It's happening, but only as a reasonable measure.
  4. It's happening, and it's a good thing.
We're at Step One, and on our way to Step Two.

This made us chuckle.

Undoubtedly.

Then again, if Harris-Walz pass price controls, there won't be food to refrigerate.

