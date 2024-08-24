Why Isn't THIS 'Price Gouging'? Some Colleges Now Cost $100K a YEAR (Will Kamala Condemn Their Greed?)

Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats love to go after eeeevill corporations for 'price gouging' (i.e. making a profit). Price controls, they argue, are the only way to deal with such unfettered corporate greed.

When will Kamala and Lizzy condemn colleges and universities for price gouging? As their tuitions continue to skyrocket, will we also get price controls on Harvard and Yale?

Sticker price at some colleges is now nearly $100,000 a year, 'a worrisome trend,' expert says https://t.co/YVVEoag8Hc — CNBC (@CNBC) August 22, 2024

More from CNBC:

The cost of attendance at some colleges is now nearing six figures a year, after factoring in tuition, fees, room and board, books, transportation and other expenses. Among the schools appearing on The Princeton Review’s “The Best 389 Colleges” list, eight institutions — including New York University, Tufts, Brown, Yale and Washington University in St. Louis — have a sticker price of more than $90,000 for the 2024-25 academic year, according to data provided to CNBC. Considering that tuition adjustments average roughly 4% a year, those institutions — and others — could cross the $100,000 threshold as soon as 2026, according to a 2023 estimate by Bryan Alexander, a senior scholar at Georgetown University.

We're looking at $400,000 for a four-year degree. What are the student loan payments on that?

Or do we not pay those back anymore?

It doesn't matter really. College will be free after Harris gets elected. It is a non-issue. — Alvin Quinn (aka The Thinker) 👨‍🎓🕵️‍♂️ (@bquicker) August 22, 2024

So some Institutions now cost more than the National median home price for a four year degree — Ken Nakagama (@uaflyer) August 22, 2024

Federal loans effect — Domo-kun (@domosauce) August 23, 2024

Bingo. All that money from the government made college more expensive.

Price gouging in higher education. — Steve Kerckhoff (@SteveKerckhoff) August 22, 2024

We’ll brag about giving a smol handful full-ride scholarships as thousands go into debt for the rest of their lives. Opportunity.



You might as well leave the country to get further educated with dignity. https://t.co/JXUb80WRpt — Elmedina (@Lovelyelmedina) August 24, 2024

Something needs to change.

When you subsidize it, they raise the price. Where is the concern about university price gouging? The answer is to stop subsidizing. https://t.co/Whl38iY9Yk — Adam Kissel (@kissel_adam) August 23, 2024

Is it worth it? pic.twitter.com/Ecp1tA7TKd — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 24, 2024

I think university should be financially responsible for the educational outcome.



If a five year degree makes someone unemployable in the market, they should reimburse all costs.



Maybe they’ll rethink most of their BS degree programs? — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) August 24, 2024

I once heard price gouging was evil. Can’t recall where I heard that though. https://t.co/pN05yxCqUt — Agathatopian (@MagisFuturum) August 24, 2024

