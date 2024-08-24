Web Engineer Gets MAJOR History Lesson in How 'Tax the Rich' Always Devolves...
Why Isn't THIS 'Price Gouging'? Some Colleges Now Cost $100K a YEAR (Will Kamala Condemn Their Greed?)

Amy Curtis
August 24, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats love to go after eeeevill corporations for 'price gouging' (i.e. making a profit). Price controls, they argue, are the only way to deal with such unfettered corporate greed.

When will Kamala and Lizzy condemn colleges and universities for price gouging? As their tuitions continue to skyrocket, will we also get price controls on Harvard and Yale?

More from CNBC:

The cost of attendance at some colleges is now nearing six figures a year, after factoring in tuition, fees, room and board, books, transportation and other expenses.

Among the schools appearing on The Princeton Review’s “The Best 389 Colleges” list, eight institutions — including New York University, Tufts, Brown, Yale and Washington University in St. Louis — have a sticker price of more than $90,000 for the 2024-25 academic year, according to data provided to CNBC.

Considering that tuition adjustments average roughly 4% a year, those institutions — and others — could cross the $100,000 threshold as soon as 2026, according to a 2023 estimate by Bryan Alexander, a senior scholar at Georgetown University.

We're looking at $400,000 for a four-year degree. What are the student loan payments on that?

Or do we not pay those back anymore?

LOL. Whatever you say, Alvin.

Yep.

Bingo. All that money from the government made college more expensive.

It sure is.

Something needs to change.

That's the ONLY answer.

Nope.

Exactly. Make the institutions responsible.

Yeah, that sounds vaguely familiar. Wonder who said that?

