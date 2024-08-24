Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen: TSA Declares Peanut Butter a 'Liquid'

CONVENIENT TIMING: Same Day RFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Media Reports RFK Was Alleged...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 24, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The TSA is a pain in the butt. It really is. Taking off your shoes, losing your bottled water and for what? Not much. Forbes reported in 2017 that TSA missed 70% of fake weapons.

Advertisement

This writer had a run in with TSA over a bottle of bitters (hope the agent that took it home enjoyed them). So be aware -- the TSA also considers peanut butter a liquid:

If you asked any American on the street if peanut butter is a liquid, they'd say no.

But our government says otherwise, so keep the Jif at home when you fly.

Yeah, drink it.

Not a chance.

They really are.

Much, much smaller.

Advertisement

This made us chuckle.

Nothing at all.

Not one person.

Mmmmmm. A nice glass of peanut butter on the rocks.

Look! Science!

All of this.

Advertisement

Such a win!

Bold strategy, let us know how that works out for you.

Yes, please.

Don't you feel safe and free?

