Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen: TSA Declares Peanut Butter a 'Liquid'

The TSA is a pain in the butt. It really is. Taking off your shoes, losing your bottled water and for what? Not much. Forbes reported in 2017 that TSA missed 70% of fake weapons.
This writer had a run in with TSA over a bottle of bitters (hope the agent that took it home enjoyed them). So be aware -- the TSA also considers peanut butter a liquid:
Peanut Butter is a liquid. We said what we said.— TSA (@TSA) August 23, 2024
If you asked any American on the street if peanut butter is a liquid, they'd say no.
But our government says otherwise, so keep the Jif at home when you fly.
Drink it.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 23, 2024
Yeah, drink it.
Peanut butter is not considered a liquid in the traditional sense. It's classified as a non-Newtonian fluid, meaning its viscosity can change under stress or force.— BORED (@BoredElonMusk) August 24, 2024
I imagine people who work for the TSA have never take a physics course.
Not a chance.
Your jobs are worthless.— SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) August 24, 2024
I said what I said.
They really are.
Thanks for highlighting why we need to make government smaller.— Pam D (@soirchick) August 24, 2024
Much, much smaller.
Your mom is a liquid.— Domestic Goddess Beks 🍹🏝️ (@BeksWineWhiskey) August 24, 2024
This made us chuckle.
Nothing at all.
this is why no one likes you— Jonathan Realz (@JOnAthAn4RealZ) August 23, 2024
Not one person.
Ahhh yes let me wash down my meal with a nice cold glass of PEANUT BUTTER. I’ll take some Jiffy on the rocks 💀— Tom Sears (@LurkinTomGaming) August 24, 2024
Mmmmmm. A nice glass of peanut butter on the rocks.
Look! Science!
After the mass murders and unfathomable destruction, I mostly hate Bin Laden for fortifying this bloated, inept, power-tripping bureaucracy of mall cops that still makes old ladies and children take off their Keds and Skechers so we can stop terrorism. https://t.co/Ids92ZwhD9— Jimmy G (@jimmygards) August 24, 2024
All of this.
After the American empire’s decades-long “war on terror,” the Taliban got Afghanistan (with bonus goodies courtesy of the Defense Department), and the American citizen got a permanent DMV for airports staffed by peanut butter-drinking perverts. https://t.co/e00XSe04S7— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 24, 2024
Such a win!
Nonsense! It's my service animal. https://t.co/I7kN3xij4c pic.twitter.com/zp0GJY6zjO— G (@stevensongs) August 24, 2024
Bold strategy, let us know how that works out for you.
When you establish the department of government efficiency, please take care of TSA @elonmusk https://t.co/tafxQl0jRm— chris (@sabkabob) August 24, 2024
Yes, please.
The power to seize your personal property, physically violate your body, cause public embarrassment, and deny you the right to travel …and they have a 20 year old intern posting s**t like this. https://t.co/IUvqSqIep0— Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 24, 2024
Don't you feel safe and free?
