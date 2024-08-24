Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen: TSA Declares Peanut Butter a 'Liquid'

The TSA is a pain in the butt. It really is. Taking off your shoes, losing your bottled water and for what? Not much. Forbes reported in 2017 that TSA missed 70% of fake weapons.

This writer had a run in with TSA over a bottle of bitters (hope the agent that took it home enjoyed them). So be aware -- the TSA also considers peanut butter a liquid:

Peanut Butter is a liquid. We said what we said. — TSA (@TSA) August 23, 2024

If you asked any American on the street if peanut butter is a liquid, they'd say no.

But our government says otherwise, so keep the Jif at home when you fly.

Yeah, drink it.

Peanut butter is not considered a liquid in the traditional sense. It's classified as a non-Newtonian fluid, meaning its viscosity can change under stress or force.



I imagine people who work for the TSA have never take a physics course. — BORED (@BoredElonMusk) August 24, 2024

Not a chance.

Your jobs are worthless.



I said what I said. — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) August 24, 2024

They really are.

Thanks for highlighting why we need to make government smaller. — Pam D (@soirchick) August 24, 2024

Much, much smaller.

Your mom is a liquid. — Domestic Goddess Beks 🍹🏝️ (@BeksWineWhiskey) August 24, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Nothing at all.

this is why no one likes you — Jonathan Realz (@JOnAthAn4RealZ) August 23, 2024

Not one person.

Ahhh yes let me wash down my meal with a nice cold glass of PEANUT BUTTER. I’ll take some Jiffy on the rocks 💀 — Tom Sears (@LurkinTomGaming) August 24, 2024

Mmmmmm. A nice glass of peanut butter on the rocks.

Look! Science!

After the mass murders and unfathomable destruction, I mostly hate Bin Laden for fortifying this bloated, inept, power-tripping bureaucracy of mall cops that still makes old ladies and children take off their Keds and Skechers so we can stop terrorism. https://t.co/Ids92ZwhD9 — Jimmy G (@jimmygards) August 24, 2024

All of this.

After the American empire’s decades-long “war on terror,” the Taliban got Afghanistan (with bonus goodies courtesy of the Defense Department), and the American citizen got a permanent DMV for airports staffed by peanut butter-drinking perverts. https://t.co/e00XSe04S7 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 24, 2024

Such a win!

Bold strategy, let us know how that works out for you.

When you establish the department of government efficiency, please take care of TSA @elonmusk https://t.co/tafxQl0jRm — chris (@sabkabob) August 24, 2024

Yes, please.

The power to seize your personal property, physically violate your body, cause public embarrassment, and deny you the right to travel …and they have a 20 year old intern posting s**t like this. https://t.co/IUvqSqIep0 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 24, 2024

Don't you feel safe and free?