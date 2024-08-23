The Hill Gets Ratioed Into Orbit Over OpEd Saying Harris Has Substance Trump Can't Beat (Seriously?!)

We don't despise the media enough. But sometimes they post something so ridiculous, so asinine, it's actually comical.

Like this op-ed from The Hill:

What substance?

Of the policies she's proposed, Kamala stole two from Trump and her price gouging ban proposal (read: price controls) got dragged by even the Democrat-loving media.

There's no substance to her campaign. 'Vibes' don't count.

Here's what they write:

But let’s be real: The Trump campaign is a fraud. His faux populism is nothing more than a cynical con, wrapped in flag-waving theatrics and reality TV spectacle. While he posed for photo ops and riled up his base, his policies gutted protections for everyday Americans and padded the pockets of the ultra-wealthy. Kamala Harris, meanwhile, couldn’t offer a clearer contrast. She represents real leadership: substantive policies that lift people. Harris isn’t performing patriotism for the cameras like Trump — she’s delivering it through action. She’s fighting for a future where every family has a shot at prosperity, not just those born into wealth. The choice couldn’t be clearer: real patriotism versus fake populism, real solutions versus hollow spectacle.

Seriously?

What substance are you talking about? The lack of policies or an agenda? The bootlicking by a partisan media? The absolute s**tshow that the last 3 1/2 years have been while she was Vice President and advising Biden?



Be very specific. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) August 23, 2024

Please, be specific.

Is this a parody? Trump has pages and pages of policies on his campaign site. Guess how many Kamala has on hers? Zero



Then when pressed, her pundits say to wait until elected to see the policy. — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) August 23, 2024

Just like we had to pass Obamacare to find out what's in it.

And we all know what a disaster that turned out to be.

Name one policy from @KamalaHarris' platform.



Just one.



There's your substance.

Pure fantasy. — Devil's Advocate (@SuppressionAnti) August 23, 2024

They can't.

She literally has no policy, other than ‘Joy!’ Proving as always @thehill is nothing more than a detestable dishrag of woke Regime propaganda. Pathetic! — ajaxculture (@Dennis48565073) August 23, 2024

They're so incredibly pathetic.

I just stopped by to check out the ratio.



You absolute CLOWNS! — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) August 23, 2024

That ratio is glorious and growing.

What’s her platform? What’s her plan? Oh right you don’t know because she hasn’t put one out and she hasn’t done a single interview you absolute propagandist hacks. And by the way, tell me how money votes she got in the primary? Answer, ZERO. — 🇺🇸SquidbillyCPO1 ✝️⚓️ ALOHA! HOLA! SHALOM! (@SquidbillyCPO1) August 23, 2024

But defenders of democracy!

GorT: you mean the candidate with no platform/policies on her official website? https://t.co/9BEoJXjs3Q — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 23, 2024

None. Just a laundry-list of pronouns.

It's hilarious.

They actually published this? Really? https://t.co/kqE4dzYOe8 — tolle lege (CollinB) (@crbrendemuehl) August 23, 2024

They sure did.

Harris has ZERO substance

Harris received ZERO votes

Harris has ZERO policies on her website or discussed

Harris had done ZERO pressers, interviews

Harris refused the Fox Debate

Harris is an EMPTY suite https://t.co/TVz8vF2ote — Boston Boy 60 (@Charlie71273776) August 23, 2024

She is the ZERO candidate.

Zero policies. Zero interviews. Zero substance.

ZERO. VOTES.