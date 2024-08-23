WaPo Columnist Gets WRECKED for Saying It's 'Not Good' to Allow Parents to...
The Hill Gets Ratioed Into Orbit Over OpEd Saying Harris Has Substance Trump Can't Beat (Seriously?!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on August 23, 2024

We don't despise the media enough. But sometimes they post something so ridiculous, so asinine, it's actually comical.

Like this op-ed from The Hill:

What substance?

Of the policies she's proposed, Kamala stole two from Trump and her price gouging ban proposal (read: price controls) got dragged by even the Democrat-loving media.

There's no substance to her campaign. 'Vibes' don't count.

Here's what they write:

But let’s be real: The Trump campaign is a fraud. His faux populism is nothing more than a cynical con, wrapped in flag-waving theatrics and reality TV spectacle. While he posed for photo ops and riled up his base, his policies gutted protections for everyday Americans and padded the pockets of the ultra-wealthy.

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, couldn’t offer a clearer contrast. She represents real leadership: substantive policies that lift people. Harris isn’t performing patriotism for the cameras like Trump — she’s delivering it through action. She’s fighting for a future where every family has a shot at prosperity, not just those born into wealth. 

The choice couldn’t be clearer: real patriotism versus fake populism, real solutions versus hollow spectacle.

Seriously?

Please, be specific.

Just like we had to pass Obamacare to find out what's in it.

And we all know what a disaster that turned out to be.

They can't.

They're so incredibly pathetic.

That ratio is glorious and growing.

But defenders of democracy!

None. Just a laundry-list of pronouns.

It's hilarious.

They sure did.

She is the ZERO candidate.

Zero policies. Zero interviews. Zero substance.

ZERO. VOTES.

