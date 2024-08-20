'They Have a Point': Biden Disgracefully Recognizes Pro-Hamas Protesters Outside of DNC
After Staging a Coup and Bumping Him Out of Primetime, Kamala Tells Biden 'I Love You' at DNC

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The theme of 'joy' is one the media are really, really trying to make stick at the DNC. 

Biden's rage-filled screamfest of a speech didn't help that narrative, but never fear! The media found a new one to run with:

More from Newsweek:

At 10:30 p.m. on Monday, President Biden gave a speech during the first day of the DNC at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and was met with an extended standing ovation.

After he gave his speech, Kamala Harris went to congratulate him on stage, placing her hands on each of the president's shoulders, and appeared to say, "I love you."

In the background, Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, can be seen hugging Jill Biden, the First Lady.

Ugh. Even the article sounds fake.

But she loves him.

 Or something.

Undoubtedly.

Yeah, it was more like 'I love the fact we forced you out so I can be coronated as the candidate!'

We remember that, too. But she loves him.

Nailed it.

Or maybe 'I screwed you.'

Both work.

