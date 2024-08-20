After Staging a Coup and Bumping Him Out of Primetime, Kamala Tells Biden 'I Love You' at DNC

The theme of 'joy' is one the media are really, really trying to make stick at the DNC.

Biden's rage-filled screamfest of a speech didn't help that narrative, but never fear! The media found a new one to run with:

Moment Kamala Harris appears to tell Joe Biden 'I love you' goes viral https://t.co/9uDlwlO91T pic.twitter.com/VeXQ54rkOA — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 20, 2024

More from Newsweek:

At 10:30 p.m. on Monday, President Biden gave a speech during the first day of the DNC at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and was met with an extended standing ovation. After he gave his speech, Kamala Harris went to congratulate him on stage, placing her hands on each of the president's shoulders, and appeared to say, "I love you." In the background, Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, can be seen hugging Jill Biden, the First Lady.

Ugh. Even the article sounds fake.

Forces him to give speech at midnight.



These people are a joke. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 20, 2024

But she loves him.

Or something.

They ALL hate each other. pic.twitter.com/PwADin7zGw — Independent Voter, Decided (@silencedvoter) August 20, 2024

Undoubtedly.

I doubt that's what she meant. — Conspiracy News (@conspiracynews_) August 20, 2024

Yeah, it was more like 'I love the fact we forced you out so I can be coronated as the candidate!'

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣because he was forced out of the race by the Democrats and agreed to endorse her, the guy she called a racist sexual predator. — Clint L (@ClintLong2003) August 20, 2024

We remember that, too. But she loves him.

I love you but get the hell out of my way. — Jacob Mathews (@jacobmathews) August 20, 2024

Nailed it.

She said, "I Coup'd you." https://t.co/TScGI12WFK — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 20, 2024

Or maybe 'I screwed you.'

Both work.