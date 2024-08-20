Another 'Right-Wing Conspiracy' Confirmed: Watch DNC Attendee Admit He Wants GOP Replaced With Immigrants

At least they're honest enough to say the quiet part out loud and admit they want a country completely free of conservatives and Republicans.

We thought the 'great replacement theory' was just a 'Right-wing myth'. Chalk another one up for the conspiracy theorists.

WATCH:

DNC attendee: “In my perfect world, every republican is out of the country and all the immigrants come in.”



pic.twitter.com/0hCLzcrgQk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 20, 2024

Bet he's a blast at parties.

This is actually an extremely common sentiment among democrats. I can’t count how many times I’ve heard this. — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) August 20, 2024

But Republicans are a 'threat to freedom', right?

This is who they are, they do not even try to hide it any longer, they hate America and our Constitution — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 20, 2024

And nothing good can come of this.

So... immigrants aren't republican. Got it. — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) August 20, 2024

Gave away the game, didn't he?

virtue signaling for attention is fun until you get mugged by an illegal alien. — Carry (@boatgirl3) August 20, 2024

Or raped, or murdered.

But I'm going to guess he thinks that's preferable to living with Republicans.

They're insane.

Liberals always claim to be bleeding hearts, but they're completely unwilling to do *any* of the work required to appease their false empathy.



A "solution" like this requires the world to move around them, not for them to move the world with genuine conviction, passion, & vision — Tom H (@PursueInfinite) August 20, 2024

Doing the actual work is the government's job, naturally.

Which is why they don't believe in charity.

That guy also said he wants civil war and the army to destroy all red states and he also said he wanted Texas governor Abbott to drown in the Rio Grande, some kid interviewed him yesterday, i dont remember the kids name, but that guy wants millions of people killed. — Politifrauds (@Politifrauds) August 20, 2024

Good Lord. If this is true, what a ghoul.

“In my perfect world, every republican is out of the country and all the immigrants come in.”



My favourite part of this video is where he was asked how many unvetted, undocumented immigrants he won't oppose to being moved into his house. — The Rational Post (@therationalpost) August 20, 2024

Must've been in a longer cut, but his answer would undoubtedly be zero. That's a sacrifice others have to make.

Immigrants are not Republicans.

Immigrants are the opposite of Republicans.

Writing this down… https://t.co/tnIzMq8wf6 — Frank (@QuiteFranklyTV) August 20, 2024

This guy should be featured in a GOP ad.

Hey illegals here in the USA,



Please see this video, if you see this man, he is inviting you to stay at his house for free. https://t.co/WsXKmjxzDF — The Patriot Lyricist (@PatriotLyricist) August 20, 2024

We bet he'd call the police he'd like defunded in a heartbeat if that happened.

But the DNC is joyful! Nothing but unicorns and rainbows!