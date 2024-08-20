Foreign Policy Genius Joe Biden Ordered U.S. Troops to Prep for Nuclear Confrontation With China, Russia

One of the reasons Joe Biden was made Barack Obama's VP was his 'foreign policy expertise.'

How's that working out for us, America?

BREAKING - In a classified document approved in March, president Biden ordered U.S. forces to prepare for possible coordinated nuclear confrontations with Russia, China and North Korea - NYT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 20, 2024

More from The New York Times:

President Biden approved in March a highly classified nuclear strategic plan for the United States that, for the first time, reorients America’s deterrent strategy to focus on China’s rapid expansion in its nuclear arsenal. The shift comes as the Pentagon believes China’s stockpiles will rival the size and diversity of the United States’ and Russia’s over the next decade. The White House never announced that Mr. Biden had approved the revised strategy, called the “Nuclear Employment Guidance,” which also newly seeks to prepare the United States for possible coordinated nuclear challenges from China, Russia and North Korea. The document, updated every four years or so, is so highly classified that there are no electronic copies, only a small number of hard copies distributed to a few national security officials and Pentagon commanders.

This writer is old enough to remember when we had to elect Biden to improve foreign relations.

They directly created this problem! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 20, 2024

They sure did.

So why do people support democrats again?? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 20, 2024

Abortion and free stuff.

I’ll take the bad tweets from the orange man instead of nuclear war — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) August 20, 2024

Yeah. Mean tweets and cheap gas without a side of nuclear holocaust.

And they said Trump would cause a nuclear war, these people are incompetent hypocrits - a dangerous combination. — Lado Bitnar (@LadoBitnar) August 20, 2024

All lies and projection.

Warmonger Biden seeks to escalate WWIII. — Scotty Mac (@MacStryke1) August 20, 2024

Sure glad he's turning down the temperature.

2 options for Americans now-



Either get doomed with nuclear bombs or suffer the trauma reading those Trump’s tweets👻 — Avishek Goyal (@AG_knocks) August 20, 2024

And the choice is very, very clear.

It’s kind of wild this has been our reality for nearly four years https://t.co/jOT4WInZ8a pic.twitter.com/3K2cNi9Ndt — Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) August 20, 2024

Pretty much.

Yes.

But so is deescalation.

Kamala will get us into a war. https://t.co/XCsJQe0MuK — Karson (@spreadlove2024) August 20, 2024

Most likely.

But I thought it was Trump that was going to usher in WWIII? https://t.co/tSpk1eddhR — LG (@Lori_G_1) August 20, 2024

So did we.

Guess not.

The people who accused Trump of starting nuclear war almost started nuclear war https://t.co/u9jMsduEU5 — Dr. Logan Kane (Alpha Male) (@LoganKane24) August 20, 2024

Yep.

Nuclear war, inflation, jobs numbers revised down by 1 MILLION, unattainable housing, cars, groceries, and gas skyrocketing....yea 4 more years of that makes sense. https://t.co/RiREw4va2a — Capitalism Cures (@hardunkichud_d) August 20, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?