Foreign Policy Genius Joe Biden Ordered U.S. Troops to Prep for Nuclear Confrontation With China, Russia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on August 20, 2024
Twitter

One of the reasons Joe Biden was made Barack Obama's VP was his 'foreign policy expertise.'

How's that working out for us, America?

More from The New York Times:

President Biden approved in March a highly classified nuclear strategic plan for the United States that, for the first time, reorients America’s deterrent strategy to focus on China’s rapid expansion in its nuclear arsenal.

The shift comes as the Pentagon believes China’s stockpiles will rival the size and diversity of the United States’ and Russia’s over the next decade.

The White House never announced that Mr. Biden had approved the revised strategy, called the “Nuclear Employment Guidance,” which also newly seeks to prepare the United States for possible coordinated nuclear challenges from China, Russia and North Korea. The document, updated every four years or so, is so highly classified that there are no electronic copies, only a small number of hard copies distributed to a few national security officials and Pentagon commanders.

This writer is old enough to remember when we had to elect Biden to improve foreign relations.

They sure did.

BOOM: Trump Smacks Down Media and Kamala With Reminder Biden Visited 'White Supremacist' Michigan City
Amy Curtis
Abortion and free stuff.

Yeah. Mean tweets and cheap gas without a side of nuclear holocaust.

All lies and projection.

Sure glad he's turning down the temperature.

And the choice is very, very clear.

Pretty much.

Yes.

But so is deescalation.

Most likely.

So did we.

Guess not.

Yep.

What could possibly go wrong?

