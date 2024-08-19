Television Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dead at 88

Television talk show host and media icon Phil Donahue has died following a 'long illness'. He was 88 years old.

BREAKING: Television icon Phil Donahue dies at 88. pic.twitter.com/hzLlC5p5pb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 19, 2024

Advertisement

Here's more from NBCNews:

Phil Donahue, an innovative TV host who rose to fame in the late 1960s after being the first person to interact with a studio audience and bring new ideas into American living rooms, died Sunday, his family said. He was 88. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, though his family said he'd been suffering from a "long illness."

The eponymous 'Phil Donahue Show' (also referred to as 'Donahue') ran from 1967 to 1996.

In a statement obtained by Today, Donahue's family said the groundbreaking TV talk show journalist died in his home surrounded by his family including his wife of 44 years — actress Marlo Thomas — as well as "his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden… pic.twitter.com/rrZjWcPRvQ — Abdus Satar (@EngrAbdussatara) August 19, 2024

Donahue won multiple daytime Emmy awards.

A true pioneer for daytime. Countless memories watching with my mother growing up. — Jzon Azari (@JzonAzari) August 19, 2024

Talking to the audience was unheard of before Donahue did it.

Like many ppl here, I grew up watching Phil…his shows made an impact on my politics, my world view through his insightful guests and interviews.



I feel fortunate to have had this quality of tv…especially considering the talk shows that followed.



RIP🙏 — 🇺🇸Dastardly Democrat 😈it’s been a bad day (@LifeLongWanderR) August 19, 2024

It changed the landscape of daytime television.

Out of all the 90’s Daytime talk shows, his seemed to be the most credible and real. Condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9I2pbptRVS — Scott Laughlin (@LaughlinSXM) August 19, 2024

Looking back, he sure did come off as credible and real.

For Gen-Xers, watching Phil Donahue meant you were either home sick or being left to your own devices during the summer. It was after The Price Is Right and before you had to choose between Ryan's Hope, Search for Tomorrow, or the Young and the Restless. RIP. https://t.co/ZirevrgRDs — James Wester (@jameswester) August 19, 2024

A lot of Gen-Xers grew up watching Donahue.

The phrase "Ahead of his time" gets thrown around a lot, but it's very difficult to summarize just how much he changed the game. Back when we had 3 channels, this guy was doing visionary public affairs work. Also, his nanny was Vivian Meier. RIP https://t.co/Bz2o9HEtSe — Shelton Hull (@SheltonHull) August 19, 2024

He was pioneer in television.

RIP



Phil was one of the first people in media to come out against the Iraq War BEFORE it started, and it got him run off of the air. Salute. https://t.co/JwajFLYzc4 — Rob the Genius 🔴⚫🟢 (@rbonne1) August 19, 2024

Advertisement

We'd forgotten about that.

The legendary Phil Donahue has passed away.



He was 88 years old and is survived by his wife Marlo Thomas and four children.



Donahue’s son James died suddenly in 2014.



The impact that Phil Donahue had on television and our culture is immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/8mln9XiIr1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 19, 2024

Absolutely immeasurable.

I'm convinced God created Phil Donahue in the womb specifically for the purpose of his 1979 show with Milton Friedman that remains the best & clearest explanation for the superiority of capitalism & the dangers of socialism. For that alone, I'm grateful.https://t.co/8wbCy5WnXE — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) August 19, 2024

Donahue is survived by his wife Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren, and his beloved dog Charlie.

Our condolences to his family and friends.