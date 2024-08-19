Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and...
The REAL Fascists --> Yes, Kamala Harris and the Democrats Are Coming for...
Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since...
HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn...
'BIG Freakin' Deal': John Fetterman Will NOT Attend the 2024 DNC
Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe...
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is...
CHEF'S KISS: J.D. Vance Provides the PERFECT Analogy for Putting Kamala in Charge...
The Force Is EXPENSIVE With This One: Check Out What Mark Hamill Charges...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Tim Walz is FAR from Likable and His Classism Should Repulse Americans
WATCH: Kamala FINALLY Answers Questions From the Media and It Goes As Well...
This Does Not Spark Joy: DNC Demonstrates CLEAR Choice This Election Year
Now We Know Why She Won't Do Interviews: Watch Kamala's Weird Rant About...

Television Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dead at 88

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Television talk show host and media icon Phil Donahue has died following a 'long illness'. He was 88 years old.

Advertisement

Here's more from NBCNews:

Phil Donahue, an innovative TV host who rose to fame in the late 1960s after being the first person to interact with a studio audience and bring new ideas into American living rooms, died Sunday, his family said.

He was 88.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, though his family said he'd been suffering from a "long illness."

The eponymous 'Phil Donahue Show' (also referred to as 'Donahue') ran from 1967 to 1996.

Donahue won multiple daytime Emmy awards.

Talking to the audience was unheard of before Donahue did it.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It changed the landscape of daytime television.

Looking back, he sure did come off as credible and real.

A lot of Gen-Xers grew up watching Donahue.

He was pioneer in television.

Advertisement

We'd forgotten about that.

Absolutely immeasurable.

Donahue is survived by his wife Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren, and his beloved dog Charlie.

Our condolences to his family and friends.

Tags: CELEBRITIES DEATH HOLLYWOOD TELEVISION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn Thing YET (Watch)
Sam J.
Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and the Replies Are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is Not Going Well'
Doug P.
Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since 2014
Doug P.
The REAL Fascists --> Yes, Kamala Harris and the Democrats Are Coming for Our Guns (WATCH)
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement