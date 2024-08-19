Former Walz Supporter Says America's 'Cool Dad' Is an Authoritarian Socialist With a TEMPER

AFP: Chicago Was 'Awash With Affection' for President Joe Biden
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

When Tim Walz mandated COVID vaccines for government employees (so much for 'my body, my choice', huh?), he got pushback. Including from union members who were impacted by the mandate.

But when one of the union members -- specifically the president of Southeastern Minnesota Building & Construction Trades Council -- questioned him about it, things got heated quickly.

More from Alpha News:

O’Reilly says he decided to raise a concern with the governor that had been brewing among his 2,000 union members: the vaccine mandate.

“Walz said, ‘no, no, no, no, I don’t have anything to do with that, you guys are private unions,’” recounted O’Reilly, describing Walz’s response as noticeably agitated.

“I said, ‘yes, you do, because you signed the executive order mandating vaccines for government employees, and that has real repercussions for our members and workers,'” stated O’Reilly.

O’Reilly then asked whether the phrase “my body, my choice” applied to the vaccine, a question he says sent Walz through the roof.

“That’s when he flipped out.”

O’Reilly alleges that this confrontation with Walz led to backlash within his own organization.

Are we surprised? Not at all.

Authoritarians don't like it when you question them.

Remember how mad Biden got at another blue collar worker over guns? We do.

At least Cartman was funny.

He sure does. Because he believes they are plebes.

J.D. Vance will do an excellent job getting under Walz's skin.

Per the original poster, the video has no sound. Here's why:

Temper, temper.

Throwing that pro-abortion rhetoric back in Walz's face was fantastic.

They're such hypocrites.

He is a weasel.

The Left can paint him as 'dad', but he's a bully and a tyrant.

