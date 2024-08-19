Former Walz Supporter Says America's 'Cool Dad' Is an Authoritarian Socialist With a TEMPER

When Tim Walz mandated COVID vaccines for government employees (so much for 'my body, my choice', huh?), he got pushback. Including from union members who were impacted by the mandate.

But when one of the union members -- specifically the president of Southeastern Minnesota Building & Construction Trades Council -- questioned him about it, things got heated quickly.

"Tim Walz is an authoritarian socialist and only wants to listen to people that share his worldview," said Nate O'Reilly. https://t.co/BsDKTWddok — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) August 19, 2024

More from Alpha News:

O’Reilly says he decided to raise a concern with the governor that had been brewing among his 2,000 union members: the vaccine mandate. “Walz said, ‘no, no, no, no, I don’t have anything to do with that, you guys are private unions,’” recounted O’Reilly, describing Walz’s response as noticeably agitated. “I said, ‘yes, you do, because you signed the executive order mandating vaccines for government employees, and that has real repercussions for our members and workers,'” stated O’Reilly. O’Reilly then asked whether the phrase “my body, my choice” applied to the vaccine, a question he says sent Walz through the roof. “That’s when he flipped out.” O’Reilly alleges that this confrontation with Walz led to backlash within his own organization.

Are we surprised? Not at all.

Authoritarians don't like it when you question them.

That describes a lot of politicians these days sadly — Bartholomew Bullship (@TheRealDiggles) August 19, 2024

Remember how mad Biden got at another blue collar worker over guns? We do.

I'm getting " respect my authority " vibes! 🙄 https://t.co/JeklWrbZA8 — MaryAlice David (@MaryAli20063775) August 19, 2024

At least Cartman was funny.

He treats everyone like a plebe. — Todd 🇺🇸 (@ideapalooza) August 19, 2024

He sure does. Because he believes they are plebes.

I’ve said this many times before. Tim Walz has a very short temper.



My advice to the Trump campaign is to get under his skin early and often.



This is his weakness. He once yelled at the crowd during a candidate forum when he was booed for his response to the pandemic. https://t.co/ixmGTx4gnd pic.twitter.com/adTV9HAT1D — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 19, 2024

J.D. Vance will do an excellent job getting under Walz's skin.

Per the original poster, the video has no sound. Here's why:

Intentional, highlighting his body language.



Here is a video of him getting mad at Farmest attendees for booing him on the Covid response question. pic.twitter.com/mzU3YAZBqO — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 19, 2024

Temper, temper.

"O’Reilly then asked whether the phrase “my body, my choice” applied to the vaccine, a question he says sent Walz through the roof." https://t.co/ShaIoYuVsL — Redhead Ranting (@redheadranting) August 19, 2024

Throwing that pro-abortion rhetoric back in Walz's face was fantastic.

They're such hypocrites.

Walz is a weasel https://t.co/N8WdEcfTkR — Count Chokulah (@forceofwillprod) August 19, 2024

He is a weasel.

The Left can paint him as 'dad', but he's a bully and a tyrant.