Here Comes AMNESTY: DNC Platform Calls for Passage of Radical 'U.S. Citizenship Act'

The destruction of America -- her laws, borders, and sovereignty -- seem to be the priority of the Democratic Party. How do we know this? Because their platform says as much.

It calls for the passage of the U.S. Citizen Act. Check out what that entails:

The DNC platform calls for the passage of the U.S. Citizenship Act, a radical amnesty bill that would give automatic citizenship and social security numbers to the millions of illegal aliens that invaded our country, including criminals, human traffickers, and gang members. pic.twitter.com/6cAB2NrM7B — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 19, 2024

The Harris-Walz ticket is radical and dangerous to America.

Kamala Harris is running on the most radical open borders amnesty platform in American history.



Meanwhile, the first two pillars of President Trump's platform are securing the border and carrying out the largest deportation effort in American history. pic.twitter.com/857R575peT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 19, 2024

There's a very clear difference here.

Amnesty Kamala. — Bella (@stockbella) August 19, 2024

Amnesty and communism.

What a platform.

The DNC's pushing for automatic citizenship for millions of illegal aliens?



That’s not a policy, it’s a slap in the face to every law-abiding citizen. Rewarding those who broke the law sends a dangerous message.



It's chaos disguised as compassion — John (@johnEiid) August 19, 2024

The chaos is by design.

Democrats are the party of total chaos.



No country would be able to survive this. — Cameron Gilliam (@CameronJGilliam) August 19, 2024

That's the point.

Gee I wonder why Democrats kept the border wide open for years and allowed in millions of illegal aliens.



Oh look Democrats trying to turn illegal aliens into voters. https://t.co/OfHZS61zLH — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 19, 2024

How convenient.

Black people do not let these Democrats continue to prioritize the interests of illegal immigrants over our own Black Americans who were born in this country — pouring millions of hard-earned, tax-payer dollars into migrant shelters versus investing in Black communities. https://t.co/EzNDQQRXdN — Janiyah Thomas (@JaniyahRthomas) August 19, 2024

Wonder how much bigger Trump's percentage of the Black vote will be this time?

This is exactly why Kamala Harris and the Democrats permitted our country to be overrun with illegal migrants, this was the plan all along.



There is no denying this fact any longer.



This is why for the sake of all Americans we can not let her win in November. https://t.co/6EHCO4aYak — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 19, 2024

She cannot win.

They. Are. Not. Even. Hiding. It.



The DNC official platform is calling for radical amnesty for illegal aliens.



We MUST elect President Trump.

And we must elect EVERY down ballot Republican so that we take back the Senate, the House, and our Country 🇺🇲 https://t.co/8Gs4yXLe4f — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 19, 2024

It's wide out in the open.