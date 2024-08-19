The Chumbawamba President: AP Says Campaign Dropout Biden Gets Knocked Down, but Gets Back Up Again

Thanks to the Associated Press, this writer has Chumbawamba's 'Tubthumping' stuck in her head and now you're gonna have that earworm, too.

But seriously -- what is up with this headline?

Biden's journey: After getting knocked down, he keeps getting back up https://t.co/R7ChZZSBRT — The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2024

They write (emphasis added):

Sixteen years ago, a triumphant Joe Biden addressed an adoring crowd at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, his smile radiating confidence about the country’s future and his own journey. The soon-to-be vice president hugged his son Beau. He spoke about how his own parents had endowed him with a sense of grit and tenacity. “Champ, when you get knocked down, get up,” he recalled his father, Joe, saying. Biden then repeated the lesson taught to him by his mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden, who was seated in the audience: “Failure at some point in your life is inevitable, but giving up is unforgivable.”

He literally gave up on his presidential campaign, but okay.

He was knocked down from being the Democrats’ 2024 candidate. I guess staying in the Presidency with dementia is “getting back up?” — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 19, 2024

Guess so.

Good Lord you guys are pathetic. — Culper's Canteen Cup (@culperscanteen) August 19, 2024

They really are.

Real journalists would be trying to find out who’s been really running the country — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) August 19, 2024

Real journalists are rare creatures these days.

Democrats want Biden to stay down. — Steve M (@Steven_Moyer) August 19, 2024

They sure do.

Someone else gets me.

Joe gets knocked down, but he gets up again

You are never gonna keep him down



He drinks a Whiskey drink, he drinks a Vodka drink

He drinks a Lager drink, he drinks a Cider drink

He sings the songs that remind him of the good times

He sings the songs that remind him of the better… https://t.co/7DZ0dtTfe1 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 19, 2024

Oooooh Danny boy, Danny boy, Danny boy

They called his “just be there” strategy of eventually getting power “Joe Bidening” on the New Girl.



Before he was president.



He’s basically the triumph of mediocrity versus time. https://t.co/R4GKHw2X5e — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) August 19, 2024

He really is. No one was ever excited or enamored by Joe Biden or his political career.

AP doesn't know the difference between getting knocked down and falling down. https://t.co/b0RcUcdUKh — They call me DEATH (@PurseJosh) August 19, 2024

They do not.

Oh, did he buy a life alert? https://t.co/nfJRxHziqM — Musashi (@MusashiBonMot) August 19, 2024

This writer chuckled. Not gonna lie.