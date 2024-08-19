The Chumbawamba President: AP Says Campaign Dropout Biden Gets Knocked Down, but Gets Back Up Again

Biden Goes Down: Impeachment?! Kamala Speaks: Total Disaster!
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 19, 2024
Journalism meme

Thanks to the Associated Press, this writer has Chumbawamba's 'Tubthumping' stuck in her head and now you're gonna have that earworm, too.

But seriously -- what is up with this headline?

They write (emphasis added):

Sixteen years ago, a triumphant Joe Biden addressed an adoring crowd at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, his smile radiating confidence about the country’s future and his own journey.

The soon-to-be vice president hugged his son Beau. He spoke about how his own parents had endowed him with a sense of grit and tenacity.

“Champ, when you get knocked down, get up,” he recalled his father, Joe, saying. Biden then repeated the lesson taught to him by his mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden, who was seated in the audience: “Failure at some point in your life is inevitable, but giving up is unforgivable.”

He literally gave up on his presidential campaign, but okay.

Guess so.

They really are.

Real journalists are rare creatures these days.

They sure do.

Someone else gets me.

Oooooh Danny boy, Danny boy, Danny boy

He really is. No one was ever excited or enamored by Joe Biden or his political career.

They do not.

This writer chuckled. Not gonna lie.

