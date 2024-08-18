Guess That Didn't Work: Hours After Newsom Signs 'Smash and Grab' Crime Bill, Mob Ransacks Three Stores

Whoopsie daisy.

Yesterday, we told you about California Democrats -- including Gov. Gavin Newsom -- desperately trying to pass a watered down crime bill before Proposition 36 goes up for a vote. The Democrats oppose Proposition 36, put on the ballot following an organized effort of businesses and citizens to collect the required signatures, because it will 'disproportionately' impact low-income people who commit the most crimes.

Newsom instead signed this bill and shortly after doing so, a mob ransacked three convenience stores in under a half and hour:

Hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a crime bill to stop "smash and grabs," a bicycling mob ransacked three Hollywood 7-Eleven stores in under 25 minutes.https://t.co/fMkzJvbox9 https://t.co/J8eeB7c7dQ — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 18, 2024

More from NEWSMAX:

Hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a crime bill to stop "smash and grabs," a bicycling mob ransacked three Hollywood 7-Eleven stores in under 25 minutes. NBC Los Angeles reported that the first store was hit shortly after 8 pm. The bike gang reportedly broke into the store, stealing food and beverages, and left the store with a broken window. Just 16 minutes later, a second 7-Eleven near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue was attacked, during which an employee was allegedly assaulted. A third store on Santa Monica Boulevard was hit at 8:22 pm. Speaking to reporters during the signing of the bill, Newsom stated, "The impact on poor folks, the impact on Black and Brown communities, it's next level. And it doesn't address what they're saying. I've seen this movie over and over and over again. It's – it's exactly who we're not as a state."

But Newsom opposes Proposition 36, which would impose even harsher penalties on such crimes.

They don’t respect or fear him. — King Jersey 🇺🇸 (thee/thou) (@jerseygrown82) August 18, 2024

California has been so soft on crime for so long, of course they don't. They can get away with this and will continue to do so until leadership changes at the state and local levels.

Good job! He should run for president now, right? — I_ask_questions (@Iaskquesti25054) August 18, 2024

Totally. He's got a great track record in California.

Oh. Wait.

But he signed a law. That stops everything. Maybe if he hadn’t abandoned the cops who enforce those laws. — Mickey MoTown (@WVinSC487) August 18, 2024

Or tolerate DAs who don't prosecute them.

Plenty of blame to go around here.

They know nothing will be done in that state. It's a failed state with a failed governor who is doing it on purpose. He's trying to look good right before the election but everybody knows better. https://t.co/K9xHbsQfSC — Amy😃 we’re in a grand solar minimum (@MynameisAmy7) August 18, 2024

Of course we do.

Further proof that no one really cares what bills $800-haircut-boy had signed into law... https://t.co/6xpOYUmYt3 — ❌ Steve C ❌ (@steve_c_6242) August 18, 2024

The criminals certainly don't.

And why should they? When have they faced serious consequences for their actions?

He knows it won’t stop but he has to make it appear he wants it to. Even if someone gets arrested for it hey’ll get out of jail immediately after with no cost bail https://t.co/ahV4mdyIob — Regina (@Regina3829686) August 18, 2024

Exactly. It's all a farce.