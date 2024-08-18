SO MUCH SCIENCE: Anthropologist Told She Can't Gender Remains Because We Don't Know How They Identified

Remember science? Remember when the pursuit of objective truth meant rationally questioning, rigorously testing hypotheses, and reporting the results without political bias?

Good times.

But the times, as they say, are a-changin'. Science has now become a cultish quasi-religion for the Left, and woe to those of you who don't bow down to its ever-evolving dogmas.

Elizabeth Weiss, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, had a conversation with Michael Shermer of Skeptic, and guess what -- anthropologists can't 'assume' the gender of the remains they find because we don't know if that person 'identified' as male or female.

Science is dead. Wokeism killed it.

Imagine telling an archaeologist she cannot determine the sex of a skeleton thousands of years old "because we don't know how they would have self-identified" back then.

More from Skeptic:

Archaeologist Elizabeth Weiss’s new book, On the Warpath, is an autobiographical account of her storied career on the front lines of the culture war in our colleges and universities. Her opposition to the reburial of Native American skeletal remains, her insistence that indigenous knowledge is not science but myth, and her fight against wokeism and political correctness in academia exposed her to numerous controversies and cancel culture campaigns, and a court case. A photograph of Weiss with a skull — as natural to anthropologists as a doctor being pictured with a stethoscope — led to her university shutting her out of the collection and changing the locks. This became an international news story, as did the American Anthropological Association canceling one of her presentations because she explained that a skeleton’s sex is binary and not gender fluid.

This is going to do untold damage to not only science, but healthcare and our understanding of the world. But the Left only cares that we don't 'misgender' someone.

The rest of society be damned, apparently.

I thought it was gender that was self identified and sex was biological. — Hao Sun (@HaoSun95713629) August 18, 2024

Gender and sex are whatever the Left needs them to be on any given day for the sake of politics.

What's wild to me is how this is being led primarily by non/anti-religious people attempting to impose religion and destroy institutions that applied basic science to how it operated. — Launcher Leon (@launcherleon) August 18, 2024

Because there is no such thing as a religion-free society. Nature abhors a vacuum. Science morphed into their religion, and they ruined it in the process.

So in about 10 years they will be leveling criminal penalties for misgendering a fossilized skeleton in the UK or California? — Gus (@Gus_802) August 18, 2024

Sure will.

"And here lies King Tut of Egypt"



"WHOA WHOA, did you assume the gender of that pharoah?" — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) August 18, 2024

Nailed it.

Science is dead. Science remains dead. And we have killed it.

It took about 150 years to do it. 1882 Friedrich Nietzsche said we killed God. What is left to be killed next? — @Eisans (@Eisans) August 18, 2024

Society.

The absurdities of woke science know no bounds. Among the latest: a prohibition of research on ancient Carthaginian remains because the individuals concerned never consented to photography. https://t.co/nEM82wohD2 — Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) August 18, 2024

The progressive Left are anti-intellectuals, anti-rational, and anti-science.

Dystopianism, by intellectual & academic rubbish, based on a Woke irrational ideology & infiltration of Western institutions. No. Biology matters. Male and female are biological & historical categories. No case for abolishing them. Trans is a not a serious public policy matter. https://t.co/gn6Ps91HXS — AtmaSingh (@AtmaSingh2022) August 18, 2024

None whatsoever.

Sane people need to reclaim science. ASAP.