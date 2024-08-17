'Life Was Good': Reality TV Star Wrongly Convicted by Kamala Harris Says He'll Vote for TRUMP

Kamala Harris' time as a district attorney in San Francisco and as California's Attorney General is going to cause damage to her campaign. Her record as a top prosecutor in the Golden State was exposed by Tulsi Gabbard during the 2020 Democratic primary, and it ended Kamala's campaign back then.

It wasn't that she was tough on crime. It was that she was corrupt -- hiding evidence to keep people on death row, extending sentences to keep people in prison so the state could use them as cheap labor, etc.

Jamal Trulove spent six years in prison after being wrongly convicted of murder by Kamala's office. He was released after retrial in 2015, amid allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

Now he's voting for Trump:

Reality TV star wrongfully convicted by Kamala Harris's office will vote for Trump in November: 'Life was good'

More from The New York Post:

Jamal Trulove spent six years in San Quentin and other California state prisons and was only sprung in 2015 after he was acquitted in a retrial, amid accusations of police and prosecutorial misconduct from Harris’ office. “I can’t see myself voting for a woman who had something to do with me being framed for murder,” Trulove told The Post by phone. “When we look at what our life was like when Trump was in office we felt like life was good compared to right now,” said Trulove, 39. “We wasn’t in no wars, right now we’re in wars. Illegals wasn’t coming in, but they’re coming in now.”

Trulove is just one of the people Kamala harmed while in office. Imagine how many more haven't talked to the media about it.

The Democrats hurt him, and Leftists pressured him to ignore that and vote for Democrats anyway.

