Absolutely Vile Rag New Yorker Tries to Dunk on J.D. Vance With Deep Dive Into His Grandparents' Marriage

The Left has reached the point of this presidential election where they're throwing whatever mud they can at the wall in the hopes something will stick. So far, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has been accused of being 'weird', of having sex with a couch (a blatant lie), criticized for how he walks his dog, and attacked for being a normal teenager.

Advertisement

None of those lines of attack have really landed, so the media are pivoting to going after his grandparents' marraige.

J. D. Vance’s grandparents, immortalized in “Hillbilly Elegy” as Mamaw and Papaw, had a deeply troubled marriage, and Vance praises them for sticking it out. But records show that they entered divorce proceedings twice. https://t.co/TjxxGvU5es — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 16, 2024

You don't despise the media enough.

Here's the garbage they're passing off as reporting:

None of these findings destroys the portrait of two teen-agers leaving their lives behind in Appalachia and striking out to create a better life for themselves in the industrializing Midwest. But the surprising elisions work to exaggerate Bonnie and Jim’s circumstances, putting dents in Vance’s version of their plucky, up-by-the-bootstraps story. Bonnie and Jim’s marriage was, at times, deeply troubled—in Vance’s telling, both of his grandparents were violent, and Jim was a vicious drunk. But Vance praises them in his memoir and elsewhere for sticking it out. Later in the marriage, Vance writes in “Elegy,” they “separated and then reconciled, and although they continued to live in separate houses, they spent nearly every waking hour together.” (The relationship seems to have improved immensely, Vance observes, after Jim Vance quit drinking, in 1983.)

Absolutely disgusting. But par for the course for the media these days.

He mentions this in is book



What isn’t mentioned in his book is the Kamala-Willie Btown affair — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 16, 2024

You'd think that would've caused a deeply troubled marriage between Brown and his wife, no?

Seriously? This is what the “Press” is doing? Kamala’s husband impregnated the nanny and forced her to get an abortion. His daughter is a mental case. Tim Walz is a Chinese agent. Kamala is proposing communist policies. Trump assassination attempt is now looking like an inside… — Steve (@steviej0341) August 16, 2024

But Vance spoke highly of his grandparents for not getting divorced! He's a monster.

You are so disgusting. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 17, 2024

So disgusting.

Delete your entire organization — Laughing Jae (@Laughing_Jae) August 16, 2024

You won't be missed.

Absolutely psychopathic article. Do you sleep with your eyes open? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 17, 2024

This is almost an insult to psychopaths.

Scum of the Earth https://t.co/7PelXfeAi1 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 17, 2024

Trump was right when he called the media the enemy of the people.

Imagine being so miserable, so insecure that you need to sh*t on people to satisfy your fragile sense of smug superiority. https://t.co/wIwEoWbKMW — Dave "Joyful" Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) August 17, 2024

Advertisement

And they think they're the good guys.

Hahahahahaha.

They're not.

This is one of the most disgusting, irrelevant hit pieces I’ve ever seen.



True enemy of the people stuff.



These journalists and the party they shill for need to lose. This can’t be reinforced. https://t.co/6NosLe0gA2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 17, 2024

They need to lose bigly.

JFC—leave his damn family alone.

They are not on the ballot. They don’t deserve this.

Enough is enough with this BS. https://t.co/woYhM9E4zC — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 17, 2024

And this is why people don't get into politics. They know full well the media will dig into their past, their families, and try to destroy it all to protect the Democrats.

J.D. Vance claims his grandparents didn't get divorced, but records show that they almost got divorced but didn't.



the f**k? https://t.co/jlwDfEpZfF — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 17, 2024

They're trying to prove he lied.

Or something.

J.D. Vance once got drunk in college, posed for funny pictures with girls in HS, and had grandparents who considered divorce at some point.



Really emptying out the oppo file this week. https://t.co/2oSHAA3bua — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 17, 2024

And grasping at straws in the process.

If this is where we are going... Then I assume everyone's sexual history is fair game?



You can't have it both ways. https://t.co/Yp7WQHPCIz — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) August 17, 2024

Advertisement

You'd think, but it's (D)ifferent rules for their candidates.

Now the disgusting liberal media is trying to denigrate @JDVance grandparents who he credits for his upbringing.



You can’t loathe the mainstream media enough.



When will @NewYorker do a feature on Kamala’s ancestors owning slaves? https://t.co/nu9SpYIXzV — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 17, 2024

When hell freezes over.